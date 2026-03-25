I just tried Tim Hortons for the first time as a Canadian newcomer and this one thing sold me
I have some THOUGHTS!
When I imagined my life in Toronto, I pictured myself zipping around downtown, darting between the subway and a corporate office — always with a Tim Hortons cup in hand.
I'm from the UK, where grabbing a takeaway coffee usually involves nipping into the nearest Costa or Pret and swallowing down a beverage that's less about flavour and more about function.
So when Tim Hortons landed on our shores back in 2017, I lumped it in that same category: functional, efficient, and slightly soulless.
But after moving to Canada — where Tim Hortons feels less like a coffee chain and more like a national institution — I knew I couldn't put it off forever.
And when I finally went, it was not what I expected.
First impressions
I'd been past a few Tim Hortons since I first arrived in Canada and, I hate to admit, it took me a while before I was tempted to venture in.
I almost stopped at a tiny Riverdale branch that looked more like a gas station than a café, sitting on its own with no other shops nearby. In the end, I decided against it — I wanted my first experience to feel like a fair introduction.
And so, it was after a couple of hours mooching on Queen Street that I came across a branch that looked a little more appealing — bright, surprisingly modern, with warm wood-panelled walls that felt more cafe than fast-food chain. It was finally time to pop my Tim Hortons cherry.
The display counter was running a little low.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
For mid-day on a Tuesday, it was surprisingly busy. Almost every table was occupied, the screen for mobile orders was full, and the counter was running low on donuts.
I put this down to Tim Hortons' popularity and decided it could only be a good sign.
Placing the order
As someone who's prone to coffee jitters, I opted for a small hot chocolate, accompanied by what I hoped were two classic options: a chocolate-dip donut and a Canadian maple-glazed donut.
I was tempted by the Timbits too, but with supplies looking a bit depleted, I decided to save that taste test for another day (I have since tried them, though, and they've become one of my favourite Canadian snacks).
The hot chocolate was my first surprise.
I've become used to ordering from coffee chains and being handed a cup of boiling water, with clumps of chocolate powder floating just beneath the surface... but not this time. The hot chocolate was rich, sweet and not at all watery.
Don't get me wrong, it wasn't exactly gourmet, but far better than I expected for something that cost $2.79 and took seconds to make.
Now onto the main event, though: the donuts.
The taste test
I'll be honest, I'm not generally much of a donut eater, so I was neither excited nor apprehensive about trying my first Tim Hortons donuts. Just very curious, and aware that I was taking another step towards becoming an honorary Canadian.
I decided to try the chocolate-dip donut first, figuring it would pair best with my hot chocolate. Given I'd picked it up late in the afternoon, though, I was worried it might be a little stale, or perhaps a bit stodgy and bland.
After all, how good can a $1.69 donut be? It turns out very.
The chcolate dip donut and Canadian maple glazed donut.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
Sweet, simple, and satisfyingly sticky, I can't fault this baked treat — it sold me. The dough was light with a gentle chew, the topping glossy, and the flavour was classic 'donut shop' chocolate — a little artificial, but in a nostalgic way.
Feeling pretty satisfied (with the beginnings of a sugar rush fizzing in my veins), I decided to wait for another time to try the maple-glazed version (it was left on my kitchen counter, forgotten in its paper Timmies bag, until the next day).
It was slightly squashed, and the parchment paper had stuck to the icing, so by the time I'd carefully peeled it off, it didn't look quite so delicious anymore.
But as soon as I fished it out of the bag, I was hit by a potently sweet, sugary smell — and it tasted just as good. The flavour was syrupy, and the glaze gently cracked as I bit into it. Yes, it was very sweet (borderline sickly), but it was just the right size to finish without feeling like I'd over-indulged.
I did have to wash my hands of the sugary residue pretty quickly, though, after smearing maple-glazed fingerprints all over the book I was reading.
Ellie took one donut to go.Ellie Hutchings | Narcity
The verdict
After finally experiencing Tim Hortons on its home turf, I get why Canadians talk about it with such a mix of affection, nostalgia, and national pride.
Sure, it's not like the trendy, high-end coffee spots elsewhere in Toronto, where you can pick up expertly brewed beverages and freshly-baked treats, but it's not trying to be.
Its charm is in its convenience and quick service. But unlike coffee chains I was familiar with, I can see how this predictability is not just about creating simplicity, but also about comfort.
With 176 Tim Hortons branches in Toronto alone, I have no doubt I'll be paying another visit… and maybe next time I'll have to try the iconic double-double?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
- 16 things about Tim Hortons that Canadians are secretly fed up with - Narcity ›
- I ranked Tim Hortons donuts from best to worst and there's one I won't order again - Narcity ›
- I tried all of the Timbits at Tim Hortons and ranked them from best to worst - Narcity ›
- Canadians want these discontinued Tim Hortons items back, including some you might not know - Narcity ›