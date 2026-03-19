7 Canadian snacks I didn't know existed but have fallen in love with since moving from the UK
It's safe to say Canada has satisfied my sweet tooth🍬
Moving from London to Canada, I expected a few culture shocks — like colder winters and a deeper appreciation for hockey, perhaps. But I didn't expect to completely overhaul my snack rotation.
Back home, I'd sneak a bar of Cadbury, Galaxy or Lindt into my shopping basket every week. But not anymore... because while there are many things Canada does well (and in some cases better than the UK), chocolate isn't one of them.
And so, ever since I landed, I've been on a mission to find Canadian sweet treats to curb my chocolate cravings.
From bakery counters to grocery store snack aisles, it's been a delicious journey. Here are, in my opinion, seven of the best Canadian treats…
Butter tarts
When I first heard of butter tarts, I have to say I wasn't expecting much. The name conjures up something stodgy and oily, lacking in flavour and dripping in grease.
Oh, how wrong I was.
After seeing the gooey-centred treats in a display case at a Queen Street cafe, I knew I had to try this Canadian pastry.
Like a cross between pecan pie and a pastel de nata, butter tarts are flaky, syrupy and rich. They're definitely going to become a regular purchase of mine.
Beaver Tails
The 'Hazel Amour' Beaver Tail.
Beaver Tails' famous fried-dough pastries were recommended to me by a friend who had visited Toronto before I did. She assured me, as a fellow sweet treat lover, that I simply had to try them.
So, after a stroll along the Harbourfront, I decided it was finally time to pop my Beaver Tails cherry.
At first, I was overwhelmed by the menu. Should I try a classic cinnamon-and-sugar, or go all out with brownie and white chocolate?
In the end, I went for a safe option and ordered the Hazel Amour: chocolate hazelnut spread with a dusting of icing sugar.
I didn't manage to finish the generously loaded pastry in one sitting, but, despite being a little sickly for my taste, it was undeniably delicious.
Timbits
Ellie tries the famous Timbits.
When you think of Canada, you think of Tim Hortons. Which is why I was so excited to try the chain's legendary Timbits.
I bought myself a box of 10, including classic flavours like birthday cake, chocolate glazed and honey dip.
Pillowy and impossibly moreish, these tiny dough bites did not disappoint.
Unlike the Beaver Tail, I could easily have demolished the whole box in one sitting, and I have no doubt that I'll be ordering them again.
Plus, at $3.19 for a box of 10, it felt like a pretty great deal.
Nanaimo bars
A Nanaimo bar from St Lawrence Market.
I'd never heard of Nanaimo bars until a trip to Toronto's St Lawrence Market, where I saw them marked as a Canadian classic behind a bakery counter.
Determined to embrace all aspects of Canuck culture, I decided I had no choice but to try one.
A quick Google told me what to expect from this no-bake treat: a coconut crumb base, topped with custard icing and chocolate ganache.
Before the first bite, I was unsure (I'm not usually a big fan of coconut desserts), but Nanaimo bars have quickly become a favourite of mine.
Substantial without feeling overly indulgent, they go perfectly with a cup of English tea.
Maple cream cookies
Maple cream cookies are in the shape of a maple leaf.
Back in the UK, my favourite biscuit (or cookie, to the Canadians reading) is a custard cream.
To my disappointment, I've not been able to find them across the pond — save for inside a British-themed shop, where a hefty import fee had been added to the price tag.
That is, at least, until I discovered maple cream cookies.
They have the same crisp biscuits sandwiching a delicious cream filling, with the added bonus that the Canadian version is in the shape of a maple leaf. Much more fun and, dare I say, even more delicious.
Since discovering this treat, maple cream cookies have become a staple in my weekly food shop.
Coffee Crisps
Coffee Crisps pair well with a mug of tea or coffee.
The first time I tried a Coffee Crisp, I was told not to expect too much. My friend who offered me one warned me that they're dry and not her favourite.
And given my aversion to Canadian chocolate, I was expecting to be underwhelmed.
But, in reality, I'm a fan of these wafer bars. They're light, sweet, and a bit like a KitKat — but with a tasty coffee-flavoured layer.
They might not be as indulgent as a beaver tail or as satisfying as a Timbit, but paired with a tea or coffee, Coffee Crisps make a delicious afternoon snack.
Oreo Cakesters
Ellie tries Oreo Cakesters.
Fine, these aren't Canadian. But you can't get them in the UK, so Canada is the country where I discovered them.
And if there's one thing we've learned about me today — it's that I'm a fan of a sandwich cookie. So when I saw these in No Frills, they went straight into my basket.
I like that Cakesters come individually wrapped in packs of two, which prevents me from snaffling the whole box in one sitting and makes them a perfect on-the-go sweet treat.
Double chocolate is my favourite — the cake is rich, the buttercream super sweet, and they stick to the roof of your mouth in the way only the fudgiest desserts can. Gold star from me.
So it's safe to say that between the Cakesters, BeaverTails, butter tarts and everything else I've tried, my sweet treat cravings have been satisfied.
But it might be time to take a short break from the taste tests, before I end up with a cavity.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.