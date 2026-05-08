This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis
Time to make some reservations!
You don't have to leave the province to enjoy some of Canada's top dishes. This Ontario restaurant, known for its breathtaking setting and beautifully crafted plates, has just been crowned the best in the country.
Canada's 100 Best has unveiled its 2026 edition of the country's Best Restaurants, highlighting standout destinations from coast to coast.
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants ranking was compiled by a panel of 160 judges, including chefs, critics, and food industry experts from across the country.
Each judge submitted their top 10 dining experiences from the past year, with evaluations based on factors such as food quality, service, decor, and wine programs. Restaurants were then scored and ranked based on those results.
An Ontario dining destination has claimed the top spot in the country, landing at number one on the list.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette is a scenic gem tucked away in Niagara's Jordan Station, known for its refined approach to food and setting.
According to the website, the experience offers an "ever-changing menu of regional ingredients" and "reflects the European ideal of destination dining in the heart of agriculture," with a strong focus on sustainability and local sourcing.
The restaurant sits on the upper level of a Scandinavian-inspired barn, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of surrounding farmland and gardens.
"Surrounded by its own 17 hectares of vineyard, farmland and vegetable gardens, and comfortably housed on the top floor of an agrarian-meets-contemporary-Scandi barn, Restaurant Pearl Morissette has elevated Ontario wine-country cuisine to a level on par with the greatest wine regions of the world," Canada's 100 Best states.
The ranking also praises co-owners and co-chefs Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson, both from Ontario, who blend classic culinary techniques with a modern European approach shaped by their experience in influential kitchens in Paris and rural Belgium.
Their focus on local ingredients, many grown on-site or sourced through in-house forager and gardener Deirdre Fraser, also extends to products from across Canada, including rice from Abbotsford, B.C., and high-quality seafood from both coasts.
According to Canada's 100 Best, some standout dishes include the "line-caught B.C. halibut with cauliflower and lemon thyme beurre monté, pasture-raised guinea hen dressed with wild chanterelles, Atlas carrot and mint, or a mille feuille of false cardamom Chantilly cream, peach curd and wild strawberries between crisp beet tuiles."
The restaurant was also praised for its "exemplary" service.
Reservations at Restaurant Pearl Morissette fill quickly, and the next booking window for July and August opens Thursday, May 21, at noon on Tock.
While in the area, you can also visit RPM Bakehouse in Jordan Village, which serves a selection of baked goods, drinks, and light bites.
Several other Ontario restaurants also earned recognition among the country's best, with the full list available on the Canada's 100 Best website.
With its expansive countryside views and standout culinary program, Restaurant Pearl Morissette remains one of Canada's most notable dining destinations.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Address: 3953 Jordan Rd., Jordan Station, ON