Poilievre set to speak at Ottawa conference

Pierre Poilievre set to speak at conservative conference in Ottawa
Poilievre set to speak at Ottawa conference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Pierre Poilievre is set to address a conference of Canadian conservatives today as the Canada Strong and Free Network meets in Ottawa.

The Tory leader is scheduled to give a keynote address just before noon.

The annual event also features a fireside chat with former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the U.S. ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, are both set to speak on Friday.

The theme for this year's conference is "a winning vision," and the organizers say it's being held at a time when the conservative movement is surging in Canada, despite coming after a tumultuous period for the federal party.

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani, fresh off a second meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, is set to speak on a panel about the Canada-U.S. friendship on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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