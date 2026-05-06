Quebec man appeals sentence for anti-Jewish hate

Quebec man found guilty of fomenting hatred against Jews appeals 15-month sentence
Quebec man appeals sentence for anti-Jewish hate
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput arrives for sentencing in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Sohier-Chaput was found guilty in January of promoting hatred against Jews in connection with an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

A Quebec man convicted of fomenting hatred against Jews is appealing his guilty verdict and 15-month jail sentence.

The case involving Gabriel Sohier-Chaput is scheduled to be heard today at the Quebec Court of Appeal in Montreal.

Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro sentenced Sohier-Chaput in September 2023 to a year and three months in jail followed by three years’ probation.

During sentencing, the judge called Sohier-Chaput a “hate influencer” who represented a continued risk to society because he hadn't grasped the seriousness of his actions or the harm he had caused.

Sohier-Chaput was a prolific writer for online neo-Nazi sites like the Daily Stormer — named after the Nazi-era propaganda newspaper Der Sturmer — between 2016 and 2017.

Both the Crown and defence had jointly suggested he serve three months in jail, but Del Negro flatly rejected that recommendation because he worried it would trivialize the crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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