Bus driver appeals 'high-risk offender' label

Quebec man who crashed bus into daycare seeks to appeal 'high-risk offender' label
Bus driver appeals 'high-risk offender' label
A Quebec Crown prosecutor says its expert has concluded that the man accused of killing two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a daycare should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder. A city bus is shown next to a daycare centre in Laval, Que, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

A Quebec man who drove a bus into a Montreal-area daycare in 2023, killing two children and injuring six others, has asked the Court of Appeal to overturn his high-risk offender designation.

Pierre Ny St-Amand was found not criminally responsible by Quebec Superior Court Judge Eric Downs in April 2025.

The judge labelled Ny St-Amand a high-risk offender last March. 

Ny St-Amand’s lawyers filed their appeal on April 15.

They argue that labelling those who are not criminally responsible as high-risk offenders should be unconstitutional and violates their Charter rights. 

Ny St-Amand’s lawyers also say the restrictions imposed on those designated as high-risk offenders prevent their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. 

They add that Ny St-Amand has been willing to follow all recommended medical treatment following his psychosis in 2023 and that he has shown remorse. 

Ny St-Amand is currently detained at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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