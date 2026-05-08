Hoekstra out as conservative conference speaker

U.S. ambassador no longer slated to speak at conservative conference
Hoekstra out as conservative conference speaker
Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, left, speaks during a fireside chat with Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar during the annual Canada Strong and Free Network in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra will skip a planned appearance at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Ottawa on Friday.

A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy said Hoekstra stayed in Washington, D.C., for meetings at the White House with senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration.

Hoekstra attended the SelectUSA Summit with a delegation of Canadian businesses earlier this week. He had been named as one of the top speakers at this week's Canada Strong and Free conference in Ottawa, which is billed as the largest gathering of Canadian conservatives.

This year's conference has featured a significant focus on Canada-U.S. relations.

On Thursday, former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo spoke for an hour about the ongoing talks on the continental trade pact.

Pompeo told the crowd Canada should "move past the irritation" with Trump and remember which countries share its values. He argued that China is not a reliable partner and said Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to deepen ties with Beijing are misguided and "short-sighted." 

"Canada is important to the United States. We are incredibly important to Canada," he said.

Later Friday, the conference is set to feature a panel on the Canada-U.S. relationship that includes Conservative MP Jamil Jivani.

Jivani counts Vice President JD Vance as a close personal friend and recently returned from a second trip to D.C., where he and representatives of Canadian oil and gas companies met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The conference is also set to hear from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Poilievre urges conservatives to keep fighting

Pierre Poilievre urges conservatives to keep fighting in networking conference speech

Conservative MP Jivani returns to Washington

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani returns to Washington to meet with U.S. trade rep

Ambassador apologizes for English-only invite

Canada's top envoy to Washington apologizes for sending English-only invitation

'More bluster': MPs downplay Lutnick's comments

'More bluster': Poilievre, LeBlanc dismiss Lutnick's comments on trade strategy

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

3 people isolating in Canada after hantavirus ship outbreak

3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak, government says

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills — there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

Conservatives propose parental leave reforms

Conservatives propose parental leave EI reforms

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue

It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?

Here's what to know about hantavirus in Canada

Worried about hantavirus? Take precautions when opening cottages, sheds, PHAC expert advises

Tumbler Ridge school to be torn down and rebuilt

Tumbler Ridge school, site of mass shooting, to be torn down and rebuilt on new site

Alberta premier granted CSIS security clearance

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith granted security clearance for CSIS briefings