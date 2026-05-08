Costco has new exclusive coupons that get some members up to 41% off products

You can save on groceries, household items, electronics, and more with these deals.

person holding costco membership card and receipt in front of costco store in canada

Costco membership card and receipt.

Dennizn | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Costco is offering new coupon savings that have products up to 41% off.

But only some members can get the deals, so here's what you need to know.

If you shop at the wholesale retailer or know somebody with a membership, there are coupons that can save you money on coffee, croissants, strawberries, popcorn, laundry detergent and more items.

Costco Canada recently revealed that these Executive coupons are valid in-warehouse until Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The discounted prices can only be claimed by shoppers with an Executive membership.

Executive members receive this coupon book through the mail, but you can still get these deals even if the coupon book wasn't delivered to your mailbox.

Typically, each coupon has a barcode that you have to scan at the self-checkout or give to the cashier to scan at the checkout lane.

Now Costco automatically applies the discounts at the register for Executive members.

All you have to do is scan items yourself or put them on the conveyor belt at the checkout lane for the cashier to scan. Then, only the discounted price will be counted toward your total, not the regular price of these products.

Here are the deals you can get with Costco's Executive coupons for May:

  • Kirkland Signature Breakfast Blend coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $39.99 ($49.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Pacific Bold coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $39.99 ($49.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Summit Roast coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $39.99 ($49.99)
  • Kirkland Signature House Decaf coffee, pack of 120 K-Cups — save $10, now $39.99 ($49.99)
  • Kirkland Signature all-butter croissants, pack of 12 — save $1, now $5.99 ($6.99)
  • Kirkland Signature organic ancient grains probiotic granola, one kilogram — save $5, now $6.99 ($11.99)
  • Kirkland Signature organic hemp hearts, 907 grams — save $4, now $11.99 ($15.99)
  • Kirkland Signature frozen whole strawberries, 2.5 kilograms — save $5, now $10.99 ($15.99)
  • Kirkland Signature shredded Tex-Mex cheese, two 625-gram packs — save $5, now $13.99 ($18.99)
  • Kirkland Signature microwave butter popcorn, 44 bags that are 93 grams — save $5, now $14.99 ($19.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean laundry detergent, 5.73 litres — save $6, now $13.99 ($19.99)
  • Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft fabric softener dryer sheets, two packs with 250 sheets — save $5, now $10.99 ($15.99)
  • Kirkland Signature daily probiotic, 90 capsules — save $5, now $19.99 ($24.99)
  • Caprina fresh goat's milk bar soap, pack of two — save $6, now $13.99 ($19.99)
  • Kirkland Signature 680 thread count cotton queen sheet set, six pieces — save $20, now $79.99 ($99.99)
  • Kirkland Signature 680 thread count cotton king sheet set, six pieces — save $25, now $94.99 ($119.99)
  • TCL 65-inch QM67K Mini-LED 4K TV — save $250, now $746.99 ($996.99)
  • LG 24-inch stainless-steel dishwasher, includes adjustable rack — save $150, now $549.99 ($699.99)
  • Veradek column planter, 26 inches— save $12, now $27.99 ($39.99)

If you're not an Executive member but want to become one to get these deals, Costco's Executive membership costs $130 a year plus applicable taxes. That's double the cost of a Gold Star membership.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canada
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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