7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue
It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?
Travel and living abroad have a funny way of making you realize which parts of your everyday life are actually not that universal. For me, it usually shows up in conversations about food, especially the things I grew up thinking were completely normal until I had to explain them to people outside of Canada.
Canadian snacks and foods that seemed mundane now earn me confused looks from people when I try to explain them. Here's all the beloved Canuck foods that I've had to explain to people now that I live abroad.
Kraft Dinner
When I explain what Kraft Dinner is to friends not from North America, they immediately look horrified. And honestly, fair.
The second you start describing it out loud — using terms like "bright yellow," "powdered cheese" — you can see the concern set in. I usually try to recover with something like, "I know it sounds questionable, and yes, it's objectively terrible for you, but trust me… It's good."
Unsurprisingly, that does absolutely nothing to convince them.
Timbits
Donut holes are pretty universal, but in Canada, Tim Hortons' Timbits feel like more of a national identity than an actual food.
It's less about what they are and more about what they represent. We literally have hockey and soccer programs for kids named after these sugary, cakey balls — which, to anyone who isn't Canadian, makes it sound like we're a little too obsessed with Timbits. L
Let's be real, though, are you even Canadian if you don't have a childhood photo wearing a "Timbits" jersey?
BeaverTails
Most countries have their own version of sweet fried dough, and in Canada, ours comes with a slightly misleading name: BeaverTails. I get it, they're shaped like beaver tails, but that explanation doesn't usually help much when I bring them up to friends abroad. The conversation almost always starts with confusion.
No, these are not actual tails from Canada's national animal. They're just deep-fried dough stretched into an oval shape, usually topped with things like cinnamon sugar or a chocolate hazelnut spread. You can find them at tourist spots across Canada, and a nap is typically required afterward.
Dave Matthews cocktail
This one is very niche to the Maritime provinces, specifically Fredericton, New Brunswick. The name doesn't do it any favours when explaining it to friends, both international and even outside the province, because it sounds like something the man himself created. In reality, the story goes that the drink was invented in the late 90s by a Fredericton bartender who was listening to the Dave Matthews Band at the time.
It's typically a mix of amaretto, coconut rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice. Attempting to order it outside of New Brunswick is a no-go, as most bartenders have no idea what you're talking about.
Poutine
Probably the most globally recognized Canadian food is poutine. It's also the one food I've been asked about the most when people find out I'm Canadian, usually followed by "what exactly is it?"
When I explain that it's fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, that quickly turns into a soggy mess, I can see the curiosity in their eyes disappear.
Unfortunately, I lack the enthusiasm other Canadians seem to have for it. It's just not my thing, and I usually end up saying I find it underwhelming, which is controversial depending on who you're talking to. There's also a brief moment of internal debate where I wonder if I've just revoked my Canadian citizenship over a plate of fries.
Ketchup chips
There are a lot of funky chip flavours across the world, and ketchup chips are Canada's contribution. On paper, it sounds like it wouldn't work, but it's kind of impressive what artificial flavouring can do, because they really do taste like ketchup.
People are usually keen to hear about them. There's just something about chip flavours that sound like they have no business existing.
The cereal selection
And while on the topic of endless artificial flavours, I can't not mention the cereal aisle. In North America, it feels less like a breakfast section and more like a crunchy dessert buffet.
I think this first became obvious to me when I lived in Spain for a few months and noticed there were minimal cereal options, most of which were not loaded with sugar. I also think this is one of the things that gets people excited about visiting North America. I have heard non-American acquaintances specifically mention being excited about finally being able to buy Lucky Charms.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.