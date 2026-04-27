7 differences I've noticed between Canadians and Brits since moving to the UK
"You alright?"
Moving from Canada to the UK comes with the obvious adjustments, like different accents, smaller living spaces, and driving on the other side of the road. But then there's the little things, like the way people act, that remind me just how far away from home I am.
The phrases and social norms of the Brits aren't wildly different from Canadians, but they're different enough to notice. After living here for some time, these are the ones that stick out.
Swearing is way more casual in the UK
This is one I find pretty entertaining and it definitely made my ears perk up at first. Of course, we swear in Canada, but in the UK, they really don't hold back.
Words that would feel harsh or borderline inappropriate back home are used in everyday conversation here like it's nothing. You'll hear them in conversation without anyone reacting. In Canada, there are still certain words that feel off-limits, or at least heavily context-dependent. In the UK, nobody really blinks an eye. The tone feels completely different, even if the words themselves don't.
'You alright?' is not a real question
The first time someone asked me You alright?', I thought it was a legit question, and gave a genuine answer, only to realize immediately that I'd misread the situation.
In the UK, 'you alright?' is a greeting, more like a casual 'hey' than asking about someone's wellbeing. There's no expectation for a real response, and it took a while to unlearn the instinct to actually answer and instead just mirror it back with a quick 'yeah, you alright?'.
What sounds like concern to a Canadian is just conversational autopilot.
Tea is the default
There's a stereotype that Brits love tea, and it is very real.
If you walk into someone's home, you will likely be asked if you want a cuppa before you have even made it past the entryway. It is not just a drink you choose; it is the default response to almost any situation and a bit of a ritual.
Taking a break? Tea. Minor inconvenience? Definitely tea.
In Canada, offering someone a drink usually comes with options, depending on the time of day. In the UK, tea is often both the starting point and the end point. I have not fully adopted the habit, but I definitely go through phases where it becomes part of my nightly routine.
Distances are perceived completely differently
As a Canadian, my sense of distance was completely thrown off after moving to the UK. Back home, driving a couple of hours barely registers as a big trip. It is just part of getting from one place to another.
In the UK, what someone considers 'far' would be a normal, even short, journey in Canada. I remember someone asking how far the town I grew up in was from the city I used to live in, and I casually said, 'oh, not far, like a four-hour drive,' and they looked shocked.
It makes sense when you consider how much smaller and more densely packed everything is in the UK. You simply don't need to go as far to get somewhere or even to end up in a completely different country.
British men are generally less forward
One thing I noticed fairly quickly after a few nights out in London is that British men tend to be less overtly forward compared to what I was used to in Canada.
There's less obvious flirting and fewer clear signals, which can make it confusing about where you stand. I will say their stare game is strong — that awkward back-and-forth glance until one of you is tipsy enough to approach. There were a few moments where I genuinely couldn't tell what was going on. Eventually, I realized it's not unclear, it's just less direct. There is often more build-up, with dry humour and conversation carrying things instead of anything too straightforward.
Post-work pub visits are part of the routine
For Canadians, going out for drinks usually feels like a planned event or something reserved for the weekend, not something that automatically happens after the workday ends.
In the UK, going to the pub is part of the everyday routine. Whenever I walk by a pub around 5 p.m., it's packed. Sometimes it even feels busier during the week than on the weekend. It is casual and not treated like a big occasion, more comparable to grabbing a coffee, and it does not necessarily mean a late night. The pub is not just for drinking; it is a social space and a really common way to connect without overthinking it.
Everyone calls you 'love' (and I'm here for it)
This might be considered a bit of a hot take, and I get that it can feel rooted in outdated ideologies, but being called 'love' by complete strangers is something I actually find endearing. I
In Canada, that kind of term feels personal, something you would only hear from someone you know. So hearing it from a cashier or someone on the street feels oddly intimate. In the UK, it is a completely normal mannerism. It is not flirtatious or particularly meaningful. It is just a casual, friendly way of addressing someone that, for me, adds a little bit of sunshine to my day.
None of these differences are especially wild, just different in ways that make daily life feel slightly unfamiliar at first.
While they have stopped standing out to me, and of course, I am still very Canadian in my mannerisms, there are times I catch myself picking up on these British social norms in small ways, which is a fun side effect of living abroad.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.