8 weirdly specific things I'm always asked as a Canadian travelling abroad
"Do you know my friend Bobby?" No...
I love Canada, but I also love getting out of Canada. I was bitten by the travel bug long ago and, thanks to my ongoing delusions that there's always room in the budget for flights, I try to take an international trip every year.
Now that 32 countries have been crossed off the list, it's fair to say that I know what it's like to be a Canadian travelling abroad. We are blessed with an international reputation for being nice (clearly, those people have not Vancouver traffic before), and so it's often a pleasant experience.
But like any country, we have our stereotypes. And visiting another country is by far the best way to understand what other people are really thinking about us Canadians.
Here are the eight things I'm always asked as a Canadian travelling abroad, plus some bonus conversations that come up a lot, too.
Do you know my friend Bobby?
"Oh, Canada! That's awesome. My cousin Bobby just moved there. To Toronto, I think? Do you know them?"
No, sorry, babe, that's 4,000 kilometres away. But I'll look them up next time I'm there.
Do you speak French?
A classic. And, a disappointment. It's the first question people ask after I say I'm Canadian, and I have to explain that, no, sadly, I am from the West Coast, and it's not as common to speak French here.
This explanation is bewildering to people who are so proud that the one thing they know about Canadians is that we speak French. But alas, I only know how to sing the alphabet and a song about a tropical island thanks to grade five French class.
You must love hockey, right?
Another disappointment. While many Canadians love hockey — of course — I do not. So when the topic comes up, I must apologetically (is there any other way to speak as a Canadian?) tell them that it's not my sport, but not to worry, it's very much a natural treasure.
This is a particularly interesting conversation when it comes up with Brits or Aussies who typically use "hockey" to refer to what Canadians call "field hockey." They use "ice hockey" to refer to our "hockey."
Cultural differences can be so beautiful.
Is it snowing right now? How cold is it?
Without fail, I'll be asked about the weather. The overwhelming assumption is that it's always cold and almost always snowing.
I will say that it probably stems from my annoying Vancouver pride to debunk this particular myth and proudly claim that it barely snows where I live. I do affirm that it can be cold in many parts of the country, yes, but those same places can also get really hot and sunny in the summer.
Does everyone actually love maple syrup that much?
Define "love." If you mean I expect real maple syrup at any breakfast or brunch event and will complain about it behind your back if you serve me something else instead? Then yes, everyone loves maple syrup in Canada.
Is "toque" even a real word?
It's a beanie, okay? A Canadian beanie.
But what are you washing?
This one isn't as common, but a few times I've mentioned I'm going to the "washroom" and the response is always the same: What is that? What are you washing? I mean, your hands, I'd hope, but it's a fair question.
But I think our other options — bathroom and restroom — have the same problem, right? Like, are you bathing and resting in there? I think we should adopt the very simple term most countries have figured out: "I'm going to the toilet."
Oooh, Canada! Oot and aboot, eh?
Another classic, the old "oot and aboot" jokes. I do fully understand that some Canadians have a very distinct accent that's noticeable in how they pronounce words like "out" and "about." But Canada is huge, so the accents differ. There's a ton of variation in how we talk, so this stereotype doesn't hold true.
I do say "eh" a lot, though, so joke's on me.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.