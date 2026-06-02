This government benefit has payments of up to $200 going out to some Canadians in June
Money will be in bank accounts and mailboxes.
June payments of the Canada Disability Benefit are going out soon.
The annual benefit amount is up to $2,400, which means monthly payments offer up to hundreds of dollars.
This is one of the monthly government payments administered by Service Canada.
Here's what you need to know about the Canada Disability Benefit, including who's eligible and when the June payment date is.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit provides financial support for people with disabilities who are 18 to 64 years old.
Who is eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit?
To qualify for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must:
- be between 18 and 64 years old
- have been approved for the disability tax credit
- have filed your 2025 federal income tax return
- be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, individual registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, a protected person or a temporary resident who has lived in Canada throughout the previous 18 months
You're not automatically enrolled in the program if you meet the eligibility requirements. You have to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit.
How much money can you get from the Canada Disability Benefit?
Payment amounts are based on your adjusted family net income, your marital status, whether you and/or your spouse/common-law partner have working income, and whether you and your spouse/common-law partner are both receiving this benefit.
For the benefit year from July 2025 to June 2026, payments are calculated using your adjusted family net income from your 2024 tax return.
The maximum benefit amount you could receive for the 2025-26 benefit year is $2,400, which means you can get up to $200 with the June payment.
If you recently applied and were approved for the Canada Disability Benefit, you could get retroactive payments from when Service Canada received your application, but not for any months of eligibility before June 2025.
When is the next Canada Disability Benefit payment date?
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, June 18, 2026.
How do you receive Canada Disability Benefit payments?
You can receive Canada Disability Benefit payments through a direct deposit into your bank account or as a cheque mailed to you.
If you don't have direct deposit set up but want to receive payments that way, you can contact Service Canada or complete a direct deposit request form and mail it or drop it off at a Service Canada office.
You won't get a payment in June if your total annual benefit amount is $240 or less. That amount is given as a lump sum rather than monthly payments.
To keep receiving the Canada Disability Benefit, you must meet the eligibility requirements and file your tax return by the April 30 deadline each year. Service Canada will review your information every year to determine if you're still eligible, so you don't have to reapply.
Also, this month, you will receive a letter from Service Canada to tell you if you're still eligible for the benefit. It will also include details on your payment amount.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.