This stunning Ontario swimming hole is like 'Italy's Lake Como' and it's a summer paradise

Get your bathing suit ready!

Two people floating in a body of water. Right: A person swimming.

A swimming hole in Ontario.

@jasnoble | Instagram, @carollalam | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to go too far to find sparkling waters, limestone cliffs, and pure summer magic. This Ontario swimming hole will have you feeling like you've jetted off on a summer getaway, and it's just a road trip from Toronto.

With a sandy beach, beautiful surroundings, and space to float around, it's a magical spot for a warm-weather escape, and it's reopening soon.

The Elora Quarry is a popular summer destination located just over an hour from Toronto. It's renowned for its stretching, 40-foot limestone cliffs and shining waters.

It was named one of "the best secret beaches in Canada" by Chatelaine in 2019, and, according to the article, the quarry's turquoise waters and rock formations will make you "swear it's Lake Como, Italy."

While it might not actually be Italy, it is a dreamy spot to relax and soak up some of Ontario's beautiful scenery. The quarry boasts a wide, sandy beach where you can relax, as well as some shaded areas for picnics.

You can also explore the area's one-kilometre loop trail that winds through cedar forests and offers picturesque views of the Grand River.

The Elora Quarry is opening for the 2026 season on June 12, and you'll need to book one of the two four-hour time slots offered each day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

While you're in the area, you can also head to the beautiful town of Elora. Known as "Ontario's most beautiful village," it offers quaint eateries, historic streets, and European charm.

With its vibrant water and majestic cliffs, this Ontario quarry is a magical spot for a summer day trip near Toronto.

Elora Quarry

Price: $12.50 per adult

When: June 12, 2026 to Labour Day

Address: Elora Quarry Conservation Area, 319 Wellington Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Grand River Conservation Authority Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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