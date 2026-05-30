This $21 train ride from Toronto whisks you off to a cozy beach town with white sand shores
It's a dreamy summer escape.
You don't need a car to enjoy a beach town getaway. This charming lakeside town is just a quick train ride from Toronto, and it's a beautiful spot to spend a summer weekend.
Boasting historic architecture, quaint shops, and beautiful sandy shores, the destination is a warm-weather gem where you can unwind and enjoy the water.
Set along the shores of Lake Ontario, Cobourg is a charming beach destination known for its relaxed small-town feel and scenic waterfront.
It's an easy escape from Toronto, and a direct trip with VIA Rail Canada takes roughly an hour. You can find one-way fares starting around $21 for adults, and with several departures running throughout the day, it works well for both quick day trips and weekend getaways.
According to the town's website, Cobourg is one of "Ontario's hidden gems," complete with "boutique shopping, locally inspired dining, vibrant galleries, live theatre, and a stunning white sand beach that stretches along a breathtaking waterfront."
On hot summer days, you'll want to spend your time on the beach. The town is actually home to two beaches: Victoria Beach and West Beach.
Victoria Beach boasts 1 kilometre of beautiful white sand, while West Beach offers a mix of sand and pebbles along with a scenic boardwalk.
The shoreline is approximately a 20-minute walk away from the train station, making it accessible for visitors.
In addition to its beaches, Cobourg has a quaint downtown worth exploring. You'll find over 250 businesses, from comfy bookstores to local markets.
During a visit, you can explore some of Cobourg's cultural spots, including the 19th-century Victoria Hall, the Art Gallery of Northumberland, and the Cobourg & District Historical Society Museum, all of which offer a glimpse into the town's heritage and creative scene.
For more time outdoors, Victoria Park is a go-to summer hangout with shaded walking paths, picnic spots, and a lively beachside atmosphere.
You can also enjoy some of the town's summer events, such as the Waterfront Festival, Canada Day festivities, Movies Under the Stars, and more.
If your timing lines up with a Saturday, the Cobourg Farmers' Market is well worth a stop, with local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.
In the warmer months, downtown also comes alive with patio dining, ice cream stops, and boutique shopping, giving the whole town a relaxed, summery buzz.
With its wide sandy beach and postcard-worthy small-town streets, Cobourg makes for a scenic summer escape just a short train ride from Toronto.
VIA Rail Toronto to Cobourg
Price: $21 + per adult one-way
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.