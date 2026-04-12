This $10 train ride from Toronto takes you to a tiny village with cute shops and cafes

It's like stepping into Stars Hollow.

A main street. Right: A person standing by a yellow building.

A small town near Toronto.

Joseph Khoury | Dreamstime, @vivistraveldiaries | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to go far to enjoy some small-town vibes. This little village near Toronto is oozing with charm, and it's just a quick train ride from the city.

You can spend a day wandering along the quaint streets, popping into boutiques, and sipping specialty drinks at this spot.

Unionville is a charming community nestled in Markham. The destination dates back to 1794, and many of its original 1800s buildings can still be seen today.

The best part is that the area is accessible by the GO Train, so you don't need a car to explore this spot. It's about a 40-minute train trip from Toronto, and once you arrive, Main Street is a 20-minute walk away.

PRESTO fares start at $7.78 one-way per adult, making it an affordable spot for a day trip.

The village is so storybook-worthy that it even served as the stand-in for the fictional Stars Hollow in the Gilmore Girls pilot.

You can follow a self-guided Gilmore Girls walking tour to see real filming locations, including the iconic gazebo, and soak up some of that cozy small-town charm.

Spring is a beautiful time to visit Unionville, when the streets burst with blossoms, patios open for the season, and iced lattes become a staple.

Since no trip to Stars Hollow would be complete without coffee, you can get your fill at spots like Behind The Alley or Espresso 21 Cafe Restaurant.

The community has several spring events to enjoy, including the Unionville Festival and the Unionville Plein Air Festival.

If you're looking for a car-free city escape, Unionville is worth a visit this spring.

Unionville website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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