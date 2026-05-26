Federal ministers praise Guilbeault as resignation reports spread

Ministers praise Guilbeault after resignation talk
Ministers praise Guilbeault after resignation talk
Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault speaks to reporters ahead of a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Responding to several media reports stating Steven Guilbeault is set to resign, federal ministers Lena Diab and Marjorie Michel showered the former environment minister with praise today.

The ministers, who were holding a press conference on Parliament Hill about the Ebola outbreak in Africa, were asked about reports saying Guilbeault will resign as a member of Parliament on Wednesday.

Guilbeault has become increasingly disillusioned in recent months by what he has called the dismantling of climate policies under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He resigned from cabinet last year after Ottawa's energy deal with Alberta was made public.

Since then, he has publicly criticized his own government's approach to climate policy.

Guilbeault has represented the Montreal riding of Laurier-Sainte-Marie since 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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