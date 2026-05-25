Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit top-up payment is hitting bank accounts in June
Here's when to look for the payment. 💸
Millions of Canadians can expect to get money from this one-time top-up payment as the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit replaces the GST/HST credit.
The federal government will put up to $717 in your bank account or mailbox soon if you're eligible.
You might have heard about this one-time top-up payment that's part of the transition to the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, but you might not know who's eligible, what the payment amounts are or when the payment date is.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), the one-time payment will give "immediate support" to more than 12 million Canadians who have low and modest incomes.
This is meant to help people manage the day-to-day costs of essentials like groceries until the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit starts in July.
So, here's what you need to know about this bonus government payment, including who's eligible, how much you can receive, the payment date and more.
Who is eligible for the top-up payment?
If you filed your 2024 tax return and were entitled to receive the GST/HST credit in January 2026, you'll get the one-time top-up payment.
Even if you got your GST/HST credit in a single lump sum payment in July 2025 rather than the quarterly payments, you're still entitled to this top-up payment.
You must have met the following eligibility requirements for the GST/HST credit in the 2025-26 benefit year:
- you were a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA made a payment, and at the start of the month when a payment is made
- you were at least 19 years old
- if you were under 19 years of age, you must have had a spouse or common-law partner or have been a parent and lived with your child
- your 2024 adjusted family net income was less than the maximum income level thresholds
These were the maximum income level thresholds for single individuals and single-parent families:
- $56,181 with no children
- $63,161 with one child
- $66,841 with two children
- $70,521 with three children
- $74,201 with four children
These were the maximum income thresholds for married or common-law individuals:
- $59,481 with no children
- $63,161 with one child
- $66,841 with two children
- $70,521 with three children
- $74,201 with four children
How much money can you get from the top-up payment?
The one-time top-up payment is calculated based on your annual GST/HST credit amount for the benefit period from July 2025 to June 2026.
It's a 50% increase to your total annual amount for the benefit year.
Your one-time top-up payment amount is based on your family situation in January 2026 and your 2024 adjusted family net income.
If you're a single individual or single-parent family, you could get a maximum payment of up to:
- $267 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
If you're married or have a common-law partner, you could get a maximum payment of up to:
- $349 with no children
- $441 with one child
- $533 with two children
- $625 with three children
- $717 with four children
For those with shared custody of a child, each parent will receive half of the amount they would have been paid if they had full custody.
When is the top-up payment date?
The top-up payment date is Friday, June 5, 2026.
How do you get the top-up payment?
If you're signed up for direct deposit and get other payments from the CRA as direct deposits, your payment will automatically be deposited into your bank account.
If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll get a paper cheque by mail.
According to the federal government, direct deposit is the faster and more secure option. You can sign up for it at any time.
This payment may still be called the GST/HST credit when it's deposited into your bank account while Canadian financial institutions update their systems.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.