This Ontario park looks like a Greek island getaway and was named among the 10 best in Canada
You can visit for free this summer.
Crystal-clear waters, hidden sea caves, turquoise waves and limestone shores might sound like something you'd find on a Greek island getaway, but you can enjoy all this and more right here in Ontario.
This Ontario park boasts stunning scenery and coastal charm, and was recently named among the best in the country.
Travel experts at Canada tour holiday operator Journeyscape have revealed the 10 best national parks in Canada, featuring stunning nature escapes from coast to coast.
To create the ranking, the company analyzed factors such as wildlife diversity, Instagram popularity, visitor reviews, accessibility and park size.
Of the 10 national parks featured on the list, this stunning Ontario destination ranked seventh.
Bruce Peninsula National Park is a breathtaking gem perched along the shores of Georgian Bay near Tobermory.
The park is renowned for its glassy waters, so clear you can see right down to the bottom.
It's also home to the iconic Grotto, an ancient sea cave carved into the park's rugged limestone coast.
According to Explore the Bruce, "the cave itself is stunning, carved from ancient limestone and filled with the crystal clear, pristine turquoise waters of Georgian Bay."
Another highlight of the park is Indian Head Cove, a rocky beach with waters so turquoise they look like they belong in the tropics. Don't expect them to feel like the tropics, though; the water is known for its icy temperatures.
The park also offers breathtaking hiking trails that take you along the crystal shoreline, as well as opportunities to camp and paddle.
It was recently dubbed one of the best spots for stargazing in the country, so it might be worth staying late to catch the views of the galaxies above.
The best news is that you can visit this gorgeous destination for free this summer. Parks Canada has brought back the Canada Strong Pass, which offers free admission and 25% off camping and overnight stays from June 19 to September 7, 2026.
The pass does not guarantee you a spot in the park, and as it can get busy during the warmer months, you'll want to make reservations in advance.
With its breathtaking shoreline and hidden gems to explore, it's no surprise the Bruce Peninsula National Park was named among Canada's best.
Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.