'This country cannot be broken:' Campaign to keep Alberta in Canada launches
An effort to stop Alberta from leaving Canada launched in Edmonton today.
Thomas Lukaszuk, Alberta's former deputy premier, says the Forever Canadian campaign will see him and hundreds of volunteers in a "Unity Bus" travelling the province to encourage Albertans to vote for staying in Canada in an October referendum.
He says the campaign will include door-knocking, lawn signs stamped with the Canadian flag and information for Albertans on how important voter turnout is in the referendum.
Premier Danielle Smith announced in a televised address this week that a referendum question will ask Albertans if they want to remain in Canada or start the process to hold a binding referendum on separation.
Smith has said she couldn't directly put separation on the ballot because a judge earlier this month quashed a separatist petition looking to force such a vote.
Lukaszuk, who led the gathering of signatures for a federalist petition called Forever Canadian, says his campaign's goal is to obtain a clear majority.
"This is definitely the most important vote in the history of this province," he said Saturday.
"This country cannot be broken up by anybody."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2026.
By Fakiha Baig | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.