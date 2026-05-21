Alberta cabinet minister who introduced separation vote says he wants a united Canada

Alberta cabinet minister wants united Canada
Alberta cabinet minister wants united Canada
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks during the announcement of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey is being hosted in Alberta, in Edmonton, Monday March 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

The cabinet minister who put the wheels in motion for a referendum on Alberta's place in Canada says he doesn't want the province to separate.

Nate Glubish says in a social media post that Canada is worth fighting for and that he'll vote for Alberta to stay if a referendum goes ahead as proposed on Oct. 19.

He also says he believes 400,000 Albertans who signed a petition endorsing the province stay in Confederation deserve to have their voices heard.

Glubish made the comment Wednesday after introducing the motion in a committee debating what to do with a pro-Canada petition organized by former deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk.

The motion is likely to pass when the committee meets again this afternoon, and Premier Danielle Smith is set to speak in a TV address tonight.

The Opposition NDP says Smith and her caucus are using the Lukaszuk petition as cover to hold a vote on separation.

It says that there's no longer any doubt the United Conservative Party is a now separatist party.

By Lisa Johnson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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