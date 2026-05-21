Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in Ontario and you need to know how to use a computer
A high school diploma is the only education requirement!
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is hiring for jobs in Ontario that don't require a university degree or college diploma.
But you need to know how to use computers and be able to communicate over the phone.
With these open CRA jobs, the federal government agency is looking for people to work as Call Centre Agents.
The duties and the responsibilities of the position include:
- conducting interviews by telephone to gather and verify information, request and negotiate payment of outstanding amounts, request missing returns and provide a legal warning to taxpayers
- initiating changes to correct errors identified on taxpayer accounts
- verbally responding to telephone enquiries related to system-generated letters and providing general collection and compliance information
- reviewing information on CRA systems and conducting private sector database searches to locate taxpayers, taxpayer information and telephone contact numbers
- gathering and verifying taxpayer contact information, recovery sources and other relevant information and inputting data into the CRA's electronic diaries
- referring unresolved accounts or accounts meeting a predetermined criteria to other CRA staff
This job requires prolonged sitting, sustained work at a computer screen, and the use of a headset or handset for extended periods.
Call Centre Agents with the CRA make between $59,623 and $65,813.
You must have a high school diploma if you want to get hired for this job.
Also, you need at least six months of experience delivering customer service or public service in a contact centre or professional service-related environment.
A minimum of six months of experience using computer technologies, including Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word, PDFs, and internet search engines, is required.
You must be able to communicate in English and French to work in the call centre.
This is a hybrid position with employees required to work on-site at least three days per week or 60% of their monthly work schedule.
So, you must live within a reasonable commuting distance, which is defined as less than 125 kilometres, from the CRA office at 2215 Gladwin Crescent in Ottawa.
These are temporary positions, but work terms could be extended based on performance, operational needs, and budgets.
The deadline to apply is June 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Call Centre Agent
Salary: $59,623 to $65,813
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and at least six months of experience delivering customer service or public service in a contact centre or professional service-related environment.
Also, you must have a minimum of six months of experience using computers, including Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word programs, PDFs, and internet search engines.
This job requires you to be able to communicate in English and French.