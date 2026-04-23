Government of Canada is hiring for these IT jobs that pay up to $125,000
You can get hired if you don't have a degree.
There are government of Canada jobs in IT that you can apply for now.
With these positions, you can make close to and more than $100,000 a year.
If you're looking for work, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is recruiting for IT analyst and advisor jobs.
The jobs are located in the National Capital Region, which includes Ottawa, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec.
Since these positions are hybrid, you have to work in the office for one day or more per week, but can work the other days of the week at home or anywhere you choose.
You can apply if you reside in Canada, are a Canadian citizen, or are a Canadian permanent resident abroad.
There are various language requirements for these positions, and you could be required to be able to communicate in English or French.
So, here's what you need to know about the high-paying jobs in IT that the federal government has available.
Analyst, Security Assessment & Authorization
Salary: $85,854 to $105,080
Company: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Who Should Apply: You can get hired if you graduated from a post-secondary program of two years or more with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
But you can also get hired if you only have a combination of experience in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant specialty.
Also, you need experience in IT security risk management, threat and risk assessment, technical writing, regulatory compliance, security standards, incident response, and security accreditation.
The deadline is Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Technical Advisor, Cyber Security Operations
Salary: $101,343 to $125,914
Company: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Who Should Apply: You can get hired if you graduated from a post-secondary program of two years or more with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
But you can also get hired if you have just a combination of experience in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant specialty.
Also, you must have experience with cybersecurity operations, endpoint security, intrusion technology, security vulnerability management, incident response, and advising management.
The deadline is Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Technical Advisor, Security Engineering
Salary: $101,343 to $125,914
Company: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Who Should Apply: You can get hired if you graduated from a post-secondary program of two years or more with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
But you can also get hired if you only have a combination of experience in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant specialty.
It's required that you have experience with and knowledge of regulatory compliance, security standards, cybersecurity operations, secure systems design, technical security analysis, IT software and hardware security requirements, and IT operations solutions analysis.
Also, you must have skills for advising management, negotiating, critical thinking, and stakeholder relations.
The deadline is Thursday, April 30, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.