I stayed at Disney World's most expensive hotel — here's whether it's actually worth it
Everything you need to know about Disney's iconic $600+ a night hotel.👇✨
If you're a Disney lover, a fan of beautiful hotels, or simply someone who's ever wondered what the most expensive hotel at Walt Disney World actually feels like, there's a good chance the Grand Floridian has crossed your mind at least once.
I'll be honest — it had crossed mine many times, usually while booking something considerably more budget-friendly and telling myself it was fine.
Rooms at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa start at around US$600 a night during value season (although it is possible to make the most of offers and discounts), which puts it comfortably in the "maybe in another life" category for most people, myself very much included.
So when I was invited to stay there a couple of years ago, I said yes immediately. What I found was one of the more unexpectedly special hotel experiences I've ever had — and I'm still thinking about the Grand Floridian pillows all this time later.
The iconic white Victorian facade of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.Helena Hanson | Narcity
The hotel
The Grand Floridian opened in 1988, modelled after the grand Victorian seaside resorts of the late 1800s — white gingerbread trim, red shingle roofs, and manicured gardens that somehow always look perfect regardless of how many people are straying directly across them.
The hotel's iconic lobby is, of course, the centrepiece. Five storeys of open atrium, a birdcage elevator, chandeliers, marble floors, a live pianist (playing Disney tunes, no less!) on a grand piano, alongside floral arrangements so large they should probably have their own postcode.
It's a lot to take in, in the best possible way.
What sets the Grand Floridian apart from most Disney hotels is how pared back the overall theming is. There are no character murals, no attraction-inspired colour palettes, and no Mickey symbols etched into every surface (although you're sure to spot some if you look hard enough!).
Instead, the Disney magic is felt in the details — the tinkering piano, subtle homages to Mary Poppins and Cinderella, and, of course, the smiling cast members, who can't do enough to make your stay a special one.
And honestly, after a full day in the parks, where wonderful, joyful chaos is very much the point, stepping into the Grand Floridian feels like someone gently turning the volume down.
It was, genuinely, a game-changer.
The Grand Floridian's five-storey atrium lobby — it really does stop you in your tracks.Helena Hanson | Narcity
The resort sprawls across 40 acres with multiple buildings connected by covered walkways and gardens. Getting slightly lost on the way back from dinner is essentially guaranteed, and honestly, not a bad thing at all.
The resort's pool area centres around a zero-entry beach pool with a 181-foot waterslide shaped like a sea serpent that looks like it swam straight out of The Little Mermaid. Despite it being technically off-season when I visited, the Florida sunshine made an afternoon lounging poolside feel like full summer.
A separate courtyard pool offers a quieter alternative, and both are surrounded by white lounge chairs and umbrellas that match the resort's premium aesthetic. Hot tubs, a splash pad for younger guests, and poolside dining round out the offerings.
Senses Spa, near the main pool area, spans nearly 10,000 square feet and offers a full menu of massages, facials, and salon services in a setting that evokes Victorian garden parties.
The Mary Poppins-themed room — those beds are as good as they look.Helena Hanson | Narcity
The rooms
Standard rooms at the Grand Floridian start at around 440 square feet and are decorated in soft whites, muted blues, and floral patterns.
Mine had a Mary Poppins theme, subtly woven through the art on the walls and the beautiful detailing on the lampshades and chandelier. It's the kind of detail you might not clock immediately, but once you notice it, it adds a layer of charm that only adds to the magic.
I have stayed in a lot of hotel beds. None of them comes close to this one. The pillows alone could induce the kind of deep, restorative sleep usually reserved for fairy tale characters under enchantments — which, given the setting, felt appropriate. If I could have packed that bed into my suitcase, I would have done it without hesitation and dealt with the consequences later.
My room also had a lagoon view, which meant Cinderella's Castle was visible from the balcony. I watched the Magic Kingdom fireworks from out there one night — no crowds, no jostling for the best angle, just the full show over the water with a famous Disney hot chocolate in hand.
It was, without question, one of the best Disney World moments I've had.
A milkshake at the Grand Floridian Cafe.Helena Hanson | Narcity
The dining
For those who can bear to leave the comfy bed, the Grand Floridian houses six restaurants and lounges, each with its own distinct menu and atmosphere — so there's no shortage of options, whatever you're in the mood for.
Narcoossee's is a standout. Perched in its own building jutting out over Seven Seas Lagoon, it specializes in seafood with floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the nightly Magic Kingdom fireworks. Watching the Cinderella Castle light up while dining on fresh lobster is exactly the kind of Disney magic money can buy — and it's worth every penny.
For mornings, Gasparilla Island Grill operates as a quick-service spot with grab-and-go items and build-your-own options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Coffee and pastries from there before heading to the parks became a routine almost immediately.
Grand Floridian Cafe serves American classics in a more relaxed setting for when you want something sit-down without the occasion.
Then there's 1900 Park Fare, the resort's recently reimagined character dining restaurant, which brings back buffet-style meals with Disney character interactions. Yes, you can have breakfast with Mirabel from Encanto — and yes, adults lose it just as much as the kids do.
Victoria & Albert's, the resort's flagship fine dining restaurant, offers a prix fixe menu, holds AAA Five Diamond status and a Michelin star, and has a dress code. It's one of several spots on Disney property that operate more like genuine special-occasion restaurants than theme park dining experiences. I didn't make it there this trip (next time, absolutely), but it's the kind of place you'd plan a whole visit around.
Getting around
Location is where the Grand Floridian earns a meaningful share of its premium, and it's worth understanding clearly before booking.
The Grand Floridian sits on the monorail line, which means Magic Kingdom is less than 10 minutes away by train or by boat across the Seven Seas Lagoon. You walk out of the hotel, and you're essentially at the park gates, and that convenience compounds across a trip in a way that's easy to underestimate. It would be reasonable to describe it as a VIP entrance to the Happiest Place on Earth.
The monorail loop also connects to Disney's Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort, making resort-hopping super easy.
For the other three parks, buses run regularly from the main building — Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom are each 20 to 30 minutes away. It's the same situation you'd face at most on-site hotels, but worth considering if your itinerary is heavy on these other parks.
The Grand Floridian's lobby carpet — even the floor is beautiful.Disney | Media Asset
Is the Grand Floridian worth it?
For a special occasion — a honeymoon, a milestone, a once-in-a-lifetime splurge — the Grand Floridian is genuinely worth considering. It's where Disney does true elegance, and it does it very, very well.
For me, it elevated the whole trip in ways I didn't expect. The calm after the park chaos, the fireworks view from the balcony, the sense of staying somewhere that feels like the best possible version of Disney — it all added up to something that, at times, felt like absolute paradise.
The resort also skews noticeably older (more couples, more anniversary celebrators, fewer toddlers), which I must say contributes significantly to that sense of tranquillity.
That said, I'm a theme park person. When I'm visiting Disney World, I generally intend to rope drop every day, see fireworks every night, and always soak up the maximum park time.
This means the hours I actually spend in the hotel itself are limited, and at US$600+ a night during value season — rising to US$1,500+ during peak periods like spring break and the winter holidays — that's a trickier case to make for a longer trip.
For anything more than a couple of nights, I'd still probably opt for one of Disney's more affordable resorts and redirect those savings toward food, snacks, and the kind of in-park experiences that Disney makes very, very easy to spend money on.
Comparatively, I've also stayed at Disney's All-Star Movies Resort, which is a completely different universe. Super cheerful, brilliantly colourful, great theming, incredible staff, and considerably more affordable. It's also the busiest Disney resort I've ever stayed in, which is worth weighing up.
I've also spent time at Animal Kingdom Lodge, which holds a particularly special place in my heart — but that's a story for another day.
The point is: if you want equal resort time alongside park time — pool days, spa afternoons, long dinners, sunset drinks — the Grand Floridian makes an incredibly strong case. The value looks completely different when you're actually utilizing everything it offers.
Ultimately, whatever you end up booking, Disney World delivers. The magic doesn't live in the hotel room — it lives in the parks, the characters, the moments that catch you off guard and remind you why people keep coming back. The resort you choose just shapes the version of that magic you take back home with you.
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort reflected in the Seven Seas Lagoon at golden hour.
Price: From US$600 per night
Address: 4401 Floridian Way, Lake Buena Vista, FL (United States)
Why You Need To Go: Disney's most iconic resort delivers a version of the magic you won't find anywhere else on property — Victorian elegance, unbeatable Magic Kingdom access, and a level of calm that makes the whole trip feel elevated. If you're celebrating something special or simply want to experience Disney at its most refined, the Grand Floridian is almost certainly the answer.
Disney World offered Helena Hanson the opportunity to visit Disney World in 2024 with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
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