This product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get a full refund
There's a shock and fire hazard.
Costco has announced a product recall in Canada that's due to a shock and fire hazard.
You can get a full refund if you bought the affected item from the wholesale retailer.
A recall notice was posted online and shared by Costco Canada with shoppers on July 17 about the Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven.
Panasonic is voluntarily recalling a certain model of electric toaster ovens in Canada.
The item was sold by Costco Canada, so you might have purchased it in-store or online through Costco.ca.
According to the notice, recalled toaster ovens may have "insufficient power cord insulation," which poses a shock and fire hazard.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported to Panasonic related to the use of this product.
The affected product is the Panasonic Stainless Steel Electric Toaster Oven. Only toaster ovens with the model number NB-G205 are part of this recall.
You can find the model number on the product label on the back of the toaster oven.
Recalled Panasonic Model NB-G205 Electric Toaster Oven.Costco
You're being told to stop using the recalled product "immediately."
If you bought this product and want to return it to Costco, you have to bring the product to the Customer Service counter at a Costco warehouse in Canada and get a full refund.
If you want to return the product directly to Panasonic, you can contact Panasonic through the recall site, by phone at 1-888-943-2391 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, or by email to panasonic6895@sedgwick.com.
Panasonic will provide you with instructions for returning the recalled product. Then, once your eligibility has been confirmed and the returned product has been received, Panasonic will issue a refund to you.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.