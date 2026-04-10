Canada-wide recall issued for Bissell-branded steam cleaners due to burn risk

Health Canada has issued a recall for thousands of Bissell-branded steam cleaners after reports of burns in Canada and the United States. The agency says in a notice that recalls are for attachments for several types of Steam Shot, OmniReach and Omni Steam cleaners. A bissell Steam Shot Omni steam cleaner, with a sample of attachments is shown in a company product photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Bissell (Mandatory Credit)