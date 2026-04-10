Canada-wide recall issued for Bissell-branded steam cleaners due to burn risk

Bissell steam cleaners recalled due to burn risk
Health Canada has issued a recall for thousands of Bissell-branded steam cleaners after reports of burns in Canada and the United States.
The agency says in a notice that recalls are for attachments for several types of Steam Shot, OmniReach and Omni Steam cleaners.
It says attachments for these steam cleaners have been reported to detach unexpectedly and spray hot water or steam onto users, causing burns.
Health Canada says there has been at least one burn injury reported in Canada, and 160 in the U.S.
The agency says more than 95,000 units were sold in Canada between October 2024 and March 2026, and another 1.2 million in the U.S.
The notice says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Bissell to receive new attachments at no charge.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.
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