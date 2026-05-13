In the news today: What we know about Hentavirus, Artemis crew meet PM, 6% milk?

A look at what's in the news for today
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...
What we know about hantavirus now that people linked to outbreak are back in Canada
The outbreak of hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship has captured the attention of Canadians and left many with questions -- here's what we know so far.
Passengers on the ship got the Andes strain of the virus, the only type out of dozens of hantaviruses known to be capable of transmission between humans. Hantaviruses originate in rodents, including mice and rats.
Canadian officials say 16 people in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia are among scores of people in isolation after being linked to a hantavirus outbreak on a South Atlantic cruise.
Hantaviruses have been known to incubate for up to eight weeks but on average, it usually takes two to three weeks from becoming infected to showing symptoms, and the World Health Organization recommends a quarantine period of 42 days.
There is no antiviral medication to attack the disease directly, nor is there a vaccine.
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A person uses a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, July 18, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AI's role in telecom sector growing, but customer satisfaction lagging
Nearly half of all telecom customers say they won't use artificial intelligence for any of their phone and internet services needs, but others say they are open-minded as long as it involves a low-stakes task, like adjusting settings or bill reminders.
That's the upshot from new global research by Ipsos Canada, shared Tuesday during a presentation at the 25th annual Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto.
The role of AI in telecom, from network deployment to customer service, is one of the key themes of this year's conference, which concludes today.
Cameron McFadyen, the research firm's vice-president for Western Canada, says satisfaction is lacking among telecom customers in their usage of AI, but there is opportunity for companies to improve.
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Wind turbines operate at Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, Saturday, July 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Carolyn Kaster
Atlantic chiefs call for Indigenous collaboration on offshore wind farm development
A new report says offshore wind developers in Atlantic Canada should commit to collaborating with Indigenous businesses to ensure the industry contributes to "economic reconciliation."
The report is scheduled to be released today by the Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs, which represents 33 Nations and communities in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Maine.
The congress says Indigenous businesses are well-positioned to collaborate, and that governments and developers should draft benefit and revenue agreements that support reinvestment in Indigenous communities.
The release of the report comes as Nova Scotia leads the country in developing offshore wind farms.
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Cows are milked at a dairy farm in Granby, Que., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
What's the deal with 6% fat milk, newly on the market in Ontario?
Astute dairy shoppers may have noticed a fresh new option in some Ontario grocery stores — with nearly twice as much fat as consumers are used to seeing in whole milk.
Sealtest's new six per cent fat product comes at a time when many people are rethinking long-held dietary practices, with the nutritional benefits of meat and dairy frequently debated.
Still, Guillaume Bérubé, the public relations director at Sealtest parent company Agropur, says there's been growing interest in higher fat options.
The six per cent fat product came to market in Ontario late last month, and Bérubé said the company will monitor its performance and consider expanding its availability.
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From left, NASA's Artemis II astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman prepare to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Thursday, April 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Hansen, Artemis II crew to meet with Carney during event-filled day in Ottawa
The astronauts who captured the world's imagination during a journey to the far side of the moon last month will bring their space lore to Ottawa today.
Canadian Jeremy Hansen and his Artemis II crewmates have a series of events in the capital, including a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The 10-day mission took Hansen, mission commander Reid Wiseman and astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch, farther from Earth than any humans before them.
Following their meeting with Carney, the crew will then visit the Canadian Museum of Nature to meet with some area school students, and later take part in a sold-out public discussion at the National Arts Centre.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.
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