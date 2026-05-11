I bought these 12 grocery staples at Dollarama and was truly shocked by how cheap they were
A meal for under $5? I'll take it!
I think you already know that Dollarama is affordable. It's in the name, you know, but it's truly a great option for things like home decor, kitchen gadgets, and (as I'm discovering recently), groceries.
While Dollarama doesn't have fresh produce, dairy, or frozen items, it's got tons of dry goods and pantry staples at a fraction of the cost of any typical store. And with expensive grocery prices all over the place, we take a deal when we can find one!
I did a quick perusal at Dollarama the other day and ended up with these 12 grocery items. I was truly, truly shocked by how cheap it was. Here's how it all broke down.
The haul: Dollarama pantry staples
Just $23.20 for the haul!Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm not going to bury the lede here... My total spend for 12 Dollarama pantry staples was $23.20. All in. That's an average of less than two dollars per item. And no, there aren't any meat, dairy, or frozen goods here, but many of these items will last me weeks — if not months — and are good to keep on hand when I'm in a pinch.
Here's everything I got:
- Canned beans and tomatoes: $1.00 each
- Canned coconut milk: $1.50
- Gnocchi: $2.00
- Granola: $3.75
- Chicken stock powder: $2.50
- Whoppers: $2.50
- Rice crackers: $1.25
- Gum: Two packages at $0.99 each
- Bagels: $2.00
- Crispy onions: $1.75
- Pickles: $1.75
- TOTAL: $23.20 after tax
Canned chickpeas
All the canned goods from Dollarama
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I try to keep a well-stocked pantry of canned goods because they're so versatile. Beans are awesome to stock up on in your pantry. They're high in protein and fibre and can be used in so many different ways, like summer salads, hummus, soups, and more.
The can I got at Dollarama was only $1.00, a true steal.
Canned tomatoes
Dollarama canned tomatoes
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I use canned tomatoes to make pasta sauce, chili, or soup, so they're another good canned option to have on hand. These Dollarama ones are only $1.00 each, and since the only ingredient is tomatoes, I can't see how they're any worse than another brand! They also had whole canned tomatoes if you prefer those.
Coconut milk
Dollarama coconut milk
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Rounding out my canned goods haul was this coconut milk. I was honestly shocked that this was only $1.50 per can, because they can be as much as $3.00 a can at other stores.
I will say, though, I've had good and bad coconut milk. Some brands are thinner and don't have the best texture for making curries (my chosen use of coconut milk), so my expectations aren't super high for this one.
Gnocchi
Dollarama gnocchi
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I don't know if you feel the same, but gnocchi has always felt kind of fancy. Even though it's literally just potato pasta? But I love it and was so pleasantly surprised to see this package at Dollarama for only $2.00. Add a jar of pasta sauce in with it, and you've got a meal for a few days.
Cereal and granola
Dollarama granola
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm sorry, but why is granola so expensive in every store I visit? It's often well over $5.00 a box, more if you go for the nut-heavy versions. This box of granola was only $3.75 at Dollarama, which made it the most expensive thing on my bill!
There was a whole wall of cereals for even cheaper than this, including name-brand options like Froot Loops (guilty pleasure of mine).
Chicken stock powder
Dollarama chicken stock
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
If you're not using chicken stock to flavour all of your soups, stews, or other things you make in a pot, I don't know what you're doing.
It adds so much salty, tasty goodness to many dishes. But chicken bouillon cubes can be pricey. This tub of powder was only $2.50, and because you only need a teaspoon or so at a time, it'll last forever.
Whoppers
Whoppers for the win!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
You might disagree that Whoppers are a pantry staple, but you'd be wrong. They are one of the most underrated treats IMO and always essential. At $2.50, this package is cheaper than at many grocery stores, so a good chance to stock up.
Dollarama has so many different snacks, both knock-off versions and name brands. They're a great deal — I really can't envision going somewhere else for my junk food these days.
Rice crackers
And they're organic
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Organic crackers? At Dollarama? For $1.25? Yes please!
I mean, rice crackers aren't typically that pricey, but this is a seriously good deal. They last forever, and are great to keep around for when I'm feeling snacky or need to put together a charcuterie board.
Gum
Dollarama gum
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I'm always — always — suckered in by the impulse items at a grocery store check out line and frequently by packages of gum. I have fully paid $2.50 for a single pack before, so it was nice to see Dollarama had options for just $0.99. Totally makes those impulse items even more tempting...
Bagels
Dollarama bagels
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This is more of a "freezer staple," as I typically put all my bread products directly in the freezer to keep them fresh.
But look at that: $2.75.. For six bagels!
That's like $0.50 each... So together with some eggs (a go-to staple in my diet), cheese, and hot sauce, you've got a great breakfast sandwich for two or three bucks. Love it.
Crispy onions
Worth a try at this price
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I will admit that I've never bought this before in my life, and I was FULLY convinced to get it because of the $1.75 price tag. It's so cheap, why not try some crispy fried onions? I envision going with salads and stir-fries, but I'm open to all ideas.
Pickles
Dollarama pickles
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This was perfect timing, as I had to bring some pickles to a BBQ. Turns out, Dollarama have options for less than $2.00. And I heard no complaints from anyone who put them on their burgers, so I'll take that as a win.
The pre-sliced option is also the way to go, so win-win here.
With everything so expensive these days, big shoutout to Dollarama for keeping their pantry staples priced so low. I'll be back!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.