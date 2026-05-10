This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and it's a dreamy spot for a stroll

Lace up your shoes!

A person sitting on a picnic blanket. Right: A view of sandy shores and a forest.

A park in the Toronto area.

@alexandra_tasevski | Instagram, Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Move over, Central Park! This Toronto destination with scenic views and winding trails is a sprawling nature escape, and it's even bigger than New York's iconic green space.

You can spend a beautiful spring afternoon wandering past lush meadows, through dense forests, and along beautiful waterfront paths at this spot.

Rouge National Urban Park stretches across Toronto, Markham, Pickering, and Uxbridge, offering a massive natural escape filled with forests, meadows, rivers, and scenic trails.

Spanning more than 19 square miles, the park is 22 times larger than New York City's Central Park and makes the perfect spot for spring walks among blooming trees, fresh greenery, and peaceful waterfront views.

There are several trails to explore, ranging from quick scenic walks to longer half-day hikes. Highlights include:

The Northeast Trail: This longer route takes about 4 hours and winds through marshland and farm fields. Along the way, you'll cross seven boardwalks and pass a pergola overlooking the wetlands.

The Central Trail: Also around 4 hours, this hike passes through hedgerows and offers a mix of agricultural and urban scenery. It follows both Katabokokonk Creek and Little Rouge Creek, offering plenty of riverside views.

Glen Eagles Vista Trail: A short 15 to 30-minute walk, this one is ideal for a quick outing, with lookout points over the Rouge River and Little Rouge Creek, plus views of striking geological bluffs.

Orchard Trail: This "iconic" 1 to 2-hour hike takes you through young forests and wetlands and features traces of early European settlement, such as the remains of orchards, residences, and an old mill.

You can find the full list of trails on the park's website.

The park also offers free guided walks throughout the season, including wellness-focused experiences, butterfly hikes, and other nature-based programming.

Beyond hiking, Rouge National Urban Park comes alive in spring with activities like paddling, birdwatching, and wildlife spotting, making it an easy way to enjoy nature without leaving the city behind for long.

It's a good idea to check the park's website before heading out, as some trails or parking areas may occasionally be closed for seasonal or conservation reasons.

Another major perk is that admission is free.

If you're looking for a scenic spring escape filled with fresh air, greenery, and easy outdoor adventure, Rouge National Urban Park is worth checking out.

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Multiple entry points

Parks Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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