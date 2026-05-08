Canada's 'most beautiful village' is in Ontario and it's a European-style gem with canal views

No passport required.

Historic buildings along a street. Right: A person in a small town.

A small town in Ontario.

@james.peltzer | Instagram, @barbie_mood1 | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to leave Ontario to discover Canada's "most beautiful village." This Ontario destination is filled with heritage buildings, scenic waterways, and charming local businesses, and looks like something straight out of a fairytale.

You'll feel like you've stepped into a little European town as you wander along the old-world streets and soak up the canal views.

Merrickville is a scenic town located on the Rideau Canal about an hour from Ottawa. In 1998, Communities in Bloom even named it "Canada's Most Beautiful Village," so it's definitely worth a visit.

Today, it's known for its historic atmosphere, beautiful stone architecture, waterfront scenery, and welcoming small-town charm.

According to Baldachin Inn, "Merrickville is among the oldest, most historic communities in Ontario, with more heritage-designated buildings per capita than any other city in Canada."

You can stroll through the village's picturesque downtown area, browsing everything from handmade goods and antiques to sweet treats and stylish home finds. The quaint streets are lined with cozy cafés, boutiques, and locally owned shops that will transport you to another world.

A few standout spots in town include Knock Knock Shoppe, Pickle & Myrrh, Wick Witch Apothecary, and Chaiya Home & Garden Decor.

Merrickville has a vibrant arts scene and boasts dozens of local artisans selling a wide range of products, including pottery, glass, textiles, and jewelry.

Don't forget to stop by Baldachin Inn for a European-style pub experience, or relax with a coffee from The Village Bean Coffee House.

For anyone who loves spending time outside, this charming village offers plenty of ways to soak up nature year-round.

As the town's website says, "Merrickville has something for everyone with activities such as fishing, canoeing and kayaking, cycling, hiking and walking, birdwatching, skating, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and more."

Beyond outdoor adventures, you can also check out local landmarks like the Rideau Canal, the Rideau Canal Locks, and the Merrickville Blockhouse Museum.

With its historic charm, scenic waterfront setting, and storybook feel, Merrickville is the kind of destination that feels a little like stepping into a European village without leaving Ontario.

Merrickville-Wolford website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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