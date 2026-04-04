This beautiful small town is 1 hour from Toronto and readers say it's like a slice of Europe
You can leave your passport behind!
You don't have to fly across the Atlantic to get a taste of old-world charm. Just an hour from Toronto, this Ontario town offers quaint streets, cozy cafes, and historic shops, and readers say it's like a little slice of Europe.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page which Ontario destinations make them feel like they're in Europe, and this small town stood out as a must-visit.
Orangeville is a lively village located just outside the city, offering quaint architecture and picturesque surroundings.
Settled in the 1830s, the town still offers an old-world feel, and you can imagine you're on a mini European escape as you wander the charming streets.
According to its tourism website, "you'll find historic streetscapes and lush landscapes that set the scene for first-rate culinary offerings and surprising moments of creativity."
The main street is lined with boutique shops, artisanal cafes, and charming eateries that make wandering feel like you're in a Hallmark movie.
In fact, the region was featured in the Hallmark film Trading Up Christmas, a story about dreaming big and finding love in a small town.
During your visit, you can enjoy Orangeville's art scene by catching a show at the theatre, exploring the local museums, and checking out the galleries.
Bring some comfy shoes, because Island Lake Conservation Area is worth exploring while you're in the area. The park boasts several hiking trails that wind through forests and wetlands, with scenic boardwalks and peaceful water views along the way.
A visit isn't complete without stopping by the weekly farmers' market, where, as the tourism site notes, you can find "fresh locally grown produce and meats, small batch, ready-to-eat sweets and savouries, handcrafted goods, and more." It's a perfect spot to sample local flavours and take a piece of the town home with you.
Whether you're craving a weekend getaway filled with quaint streets and cozy shops or want to soak in some European-style charm close to home, readers say Orangeville offers a little taste of overseas without going too far.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.