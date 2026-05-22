Recalls for veggies, tea, chocolate, candy and more items have been issued in Canada recently
Some well-known brands and stores are included in these recalls.
There are a lot of product recalls in Canada right now.
That includes food items like microgreens, tea, chocolate, spices, candy and more.
All of the recalls have been posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in May.
The federal agency said these warnings are because of Salmonella, E. Coli, undeclared ingredients and other issues
You might have some of the affected items in your fridge or pantry, so here's what you need to know.
Ghirardelli powdered beverage mixes
Recalled Ghirardelli powdered hot cocoa mix.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Ghirardelli brand powdered beverage mixes were recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
These are the products included in the recall:
- Premium Hot Cocoa Mix, 907 grams
- UPC 7 47599 62012 6; S449250A04 063027
- Perfectly Premium Frappé Mix — Vanilla, 1.36 kilograms
- UPC 7 47599 62105 5; S594262, best if used by 073127
- Premium Frappé Mix — Mocha, 1.42 kilograms
- UPC 7 47599 66211 9; S295262, best if used by 063027
- Premium Frappé Mix — Frozen Hot Cocoa, 1.42 kilograms
- UPC 7 47599 66213 3; S393260, best if used by 073127
The affected products have been distributed online, in Ontario, and possibly in other provinces and territories.
Les Fermes Lufa broccoli microgreens
A recall of Les Fermes Lufa brand broccoli microgreens was issued because of possible pathogenic E. coli contamination.
The 50-gram broccoli microgreen product was sold from April 20 up to and including May 8, 2026.
It was distributed online, in Ontario and in Quebec.
Micro Verdure microgreens
Recalled Micro Verdure broccoli microgreens package.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Micro Verdure brand microgreens were recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination.
- Micro Verdure Microgreens – Broccoli, 80 grams
- 6 28011 65702 2; best before 15MA26 and 22MA26
- Microgreens – Summery Fusion, 150 grams
- 6 28011 65748 0; best before 15MA26 and 22MA26
- Microgreens – Spicy Trio, 80 grams
- 6 28011 65710 7; best before 15MA26 and 22MA26
These recalled items were sold in Quebec.
Blackstone Parmesan ranch seasoning
Blackstone brand Parmesan ranch seasoning was recalled due to Salmonella.
The recalled 207-gram product has 7 17604 04106 2 as the UPC, 2025-46172 as the code and 08/05/2027 as the best before date.
It was sold online and in Ontario.
Kyan Culture and Farm Boy organic microgreens
A recall of Kyan Culture brand and Farm Boy brand organic microgreens was issued because of possible pathogenic E. coli contamination.
These are the recalled Farm Boy items:
- Organic Broccoli Microgreens, 65 grams
- UPC 8 50863 00030 9; all best before dates up to and including 05/22/26
- Organic Mild Mix Microgreens, 65 grams
- UPC 8 50863 00032 3; all best before dates up to and including 05/19/26
- Organic Spring Mix Microgreens, 65 grams
- UPC 8 50863 00039 2; all best before dates up to and including 05/19/26
These are the Kyan Culture included in the recall:
- Organic Microgreens - Broccoli, 65 grams
- UPC 8 50863 00004 0; all best before dates up to and including 05/22/26
- Organic Microgreens - Mild Mix, 65 grams
- all best before dates up to and including 05/19/26
- Organic Microgreens - Spring Mix, 65 grams
- UPC 8 50863 00028 6; all best before dates up to and including 05/19/26
The affected products were sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Shirreza tahini halva with date sap
Recalled Shirreza tahini halva with date sap.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Shirreza brand tahini halva with date sap was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The affected 400-gram item has 6 261747 302923 as the UPC and 12-27 as the best before date.
This recalled product was sold in B.C. and Ontario.
FreezYums! freeze dried sour key gummy candy
A recall of FreezYums! brand freeze-dried sour key gummy candy was issued in Canada due to pieces of metal.
Only the Freeze Dried Candy - Sour Key Gummy product with the following details was recalled:
- size: 63 grams
- UPC: 8 02962 38817 8
- best before: 2026 NO 01 052025LOT1
The affected product was sold nationally.
DAVIDsTEA Organic Sneeze Ease herbal tea
Recalled DAVIDsTEA Organic Sneeze Ease herbal tea.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
DAVIDsTEA brand Organic Sneeze Ease Herbal Infusion was recalled because it could contain almond, which wasn't declared on the label.
The affected product comes in a 50-gram package with 101202100502 as the UPC and 000CHA831216 as the code.
It was sold online in Canada.
Galerie au chocolat plant-based chocolate products
Galerie au chocolat brand plant-based chocolate products were recalled because of improperly declared milk.
These are the items included in the recall:
- Solid Bunnies Plant Based, 50 grams
- 0 63783 84901 3; BB/MA 2026 DE 10, LOT 5344
- Flowers with Crisped Rice Plant Based, 100 grams
- 0 63783 84900 6; BB/MA 2026 DE 11, LOT 5345
The recalled products were sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.
ZoRaw 72% cacao no sugar added dark chocolate
ZoRaw brand 72% cacao no sugar added dark chocolate was recalled due to improperly declared milk.
These are the details of the recalled items:
- 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate — Extra Dark, 52 grams
- UPC 6 28678 98703 6
- 02 2027 25022301; 05 2027 25052901; 08 2027 25080901; 10 2027 25101701
- 72% Cacao No Sugar Added Dark Chocolate — Extra Dark, 12 x 52 grams
- UPC 6 28678 98706 7
- Feb 2027 25022301; May 2027 25052901; Aug 2027 25080901; 10 2027 25101701
The products were sold online and in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
Salem Foods ground spices and spice blends
Recalled package of Salem Foods spice blend.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
A recall of various Salem Foods brand ground spices and spice blends was issued due to undeclared wheat and mustard.
These are the recalled items:
- Allspice, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00155
- Beef Shawarma Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00149 0
- Biryani Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00158 2
- Ground Black Pepper, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00154 4
- Mild Curry Powder, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00157 5
- Chicken Shawarma Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00148 3
- Falafel Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00156 8
- Ground Cinnamon, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00185 8
- Ground Coriander, 185 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00159 9
- Ground Cumin, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00153 7
- Ground Ginger, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00184 1
- Kabsa Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00150 6
- Kofta Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00152 0
- Mandi Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00151 3
- 7 Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00147 6
- Shish Tawook Spices, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00140 7
- Ground Turmeric, 200 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00181 0
- Nutmeg Powder, 100 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00192 6
- Ground Mahaleb, 100 grams
- UPC 8 25685 00163 6
All codes for those items where wheat and mustard are not declared on the label are included in the recall.
The affected products were sold nationally.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.