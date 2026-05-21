12 IKEA Canada items from $13 that'll make your home seem expensive, according to an expert
Luxury — but on a budget. ✨
If you've been eyeing up some home renovations, upgrades, or a full redecorating project but are put off by the costs, it doesn't have to drain your bank account. IKEA Canada has built a reputation for affordable furniture, but dig past the Billy bookcases, and you'll find pieces that look like they belong in a designer homeware catalogue — at a fraction of the price.
Narcity Canada recently spoke to Alexia Baggetta, a Marketing and Communications Specialist at Ambria Homes. Her job involves understanding how design choices shape buyer perception and emotional response — so she knows what makes a space feel expensive.
Baggetta compiled a list of 12 affordable IKEA Canada home items that'll make your space feel luxurious without the luxury price tag.
With everything from affordable decor accents like sculptural candlesticks and fluted glass soap dispensers to larger statement pieces like rich walnut-effect cabinets, these picks prove you don't need to spend big to create a high-end look.
Whether you're working with a small apartment, a suburban home, or just want to give your space a small refresh, these items span multiple aesthetics, from Scandinavian modern and organic contemporary to quiet luxury and mid-century inspired style.
The best part? Prices start as low as $12, and these picks prove that creating an elevated space is less about budget and more about choosing the right pieces.
FRÖJDA champagne coupe
IKEA Canada's FRÖJDA glasses.
Product: FRÖJDA champagne coupe, clear glass, 20 cl (7 oz)
Price: $17.99 (4-pack)
Details: These champagne coupes have an elegant stemware silhouette that works for more than just bubbles. Baggetta notes their versatile use for cocktails or desserts, and says they evoke a quiet luxury and Parisian Art Deco aesthetic with a touch of modern minimalism.
FLÅDIS basket
An IKEA Canada FLÅDIS basket.
Product: FLÅDIS basket, seagrass, 25 cm (9 7/8 ")
Price: $14.99
Details: According to Baggetta, this versatile woven basket adds warmth, texture, and stylish hidden storage to any room, reflecting organic modern and relaxed Scandinavian interiors. It's the kind of functional piece that actually improves your space aesthetically while hiding clutter — a win-win!
VARMBLIXTLED lamp
IKEA Canada's VARMBLIXTLED table/wall lamp.
Product: VARMBLIXTLED table/wall lamp, orange glass/round, 30 cm (12")
Price: $79.99
Details: This sculptural statement lamp casts a warm ambient glow while adding a bold pop of colour. Baggetta says it evokes 1970s-inspired modern and playful contemporary style. It's the kind of piece that becomes a conversation starter without overwhelming the room.
SILVTJÄRN soap dispenser
IKEA Canada's SILVTJÄRN soap dispenser.
Product: SILVTJÄRN soap dispenser
Price: $16.99
Details: This fluted glass dispenser gives your bathroom countertop an elevated boutique-hotel feel, reflecting quiet luxury and polished modern classic style, according to Baggetta. It's proof that the smallest swaps can make the biggest visual impact.
STOCKHOLM 2025 chair, dark brown
IKEA Canada's STOCKHOLM 2025 chairs.
Product: STOCKHOLM 2025 chair, dark brown
Price: $250
Details: This sculptural dining chair with soft curved lines that instantly makes everyday seating feel more elevated, our expert explains. She describes it as evoking Scandinavian modern and contemporary café-inspired interiors — think Copenhagen coffee shop vibes at your kitchen table.
LOMMARP cabinet
IKEA Canada's LOMMARP cabinet with glass doors.
Product: LOMMARP cabinet with glass doors, dark blue-green, 86x199 cm (33 7/8x78 3/8 ")
Price: $599
Details: A glass-front cabinet with rich colour and classic detailing that makes everyday storage feel curated and timeless. Baggetta also notes it feels very European farmhouse style — the kind of piece that anchors a room and makes everything else look more intentional.
SILVERPÄRON candlestick
IKEA Canada's SILVERPÄRON candlestick.
Product: SILVERPÄRON candlestick for 2 candles, silver color, 20 cm (7 ¾ ")
Price: $12.99
Details: Baggetta says this sleek chrome accent adds an artistic, modern edge to shelves or tablescapes, bringing contemporary minimalism and space-age inspired aesthetic to a space,. Even better, at this price point, it's an easy way to add sculptural interest without too much commitment.
KUSTFLY cushion cover
IKEA Canada's KUSTFLY cushion cover.
Product: KUSTFLY cushion cover, beige/black, 50x50 cm (20x20 ")
Price: $14.99
Details: This cushion cover has a graphic woven accent that adds warmth and softness that keeps it from feeling overly graphic, Baggetta explains. She describes it as very organic modern — the kind of textile that bridges the gap between bold pattern and natural texture.
BJÖRKÖVIKEN drawer front
IKEA Canada's BJÖRKÖVIKEN door/drawer front.
Product: BJÖRKÖVIKEN door/drawer front, brown stained oak veneer, 60x38 cm (23 1/2x15 ")
Price: $45
Details: This cabinet door features fluted oak detailing that adds warmth, texture, and a custom built-in feel to storage, according to Baggetta. It's one of those upgrades that makes standard IKEA storage systems look like they were designed by a millwork specialist.
HOLMERUD side table
IKEA Canada's HOLMERUD side table.
Product: HOLMERUD side table, oak effect, 80x31 cm (31 1/2x12 1/4 ")
Price: $89.99
Details: Baggetta describes this as a compact open-shelf side table that adds practical storage and clean architectural lines, with Scandinavian minimalism and warm modern style. It's slim enough for tight spaces but substantial enough to feel like real furniture.
EKET cabinet
IKEA Canada's EKET cabinet.
Product: EKET cabinet with 2 doors and shelf, brown walnut effect, 70x35x70 cm (27 1/2x13 3/4x27 1/2 ")
Price: $120
Details: This compact storage cabinet delivers clean-lined storage with a rich walnut finish that feels polished and designer-inspired, according to Baggetta. She points to its mid-century modern and warm minimalist aesthetic — the kind of piece that looks like you found it at a vintage furniture shop, not a big-box store.
Creating a luxurious-looking home doesn't require a designer budget — it just takes knowing which pieces deliver on aesthetics without the markup.
These picks prove that upgrading your space is less about how much you spend and more about what you choose to spend it on. Happy shopping, Canada!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.