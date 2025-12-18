Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This one-stop shopping destination in Montreal makes your last-minute holiday gifting way easier

You can check everyone off your list — and hit the outdoor skating rink — all in one trip!

Royalmount shopping district with winter lights at night. Right: Person holding Christmas gifts on a snowy street.

Royalmount lit up for winter. Right: Holiday shopping in the snow.

Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT, Jill Wellington | Pexels
Sponsored Content

If you're still staring at your holiday gift list thinking you need ideas like yesterday, you've come to the right place.

Between work, social plans and trying not to lose your mind searching for the perfect gift, holiday shopping can feel like a full-time job. ROYALMOUNT makes it way easier to check everyone off your nice list in one go.

This in-person shopping destination brings together fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands under one roof (and lots of different price points), so you can find gifts for wildly different personalities without running all over the city.

Oh, and yes, the Montreal shopping destination has four hours of complimentary parking and direct metro access, which already feels like a holiday miracle.

Here are some standout gift ideas you can find at ROYALMOUNT right now.

A luxury candle that looks as good as it smells

White Diptyque Baies scented candle. Baies scented candle from Rennai.Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Price: $581

If you're shopping for someone who loves elevated home decor, the Diptyque Baies (Berries) scented candle at Rennai is a guaranteed win. With notes of blackcurrant berries and soft florals, it fills a room quickly, and the handcrafted terracotta vessel is just as impressive once the candle burns down. It's the kind of gift that instantly feels high-end.

A sparkly mini dress made for holiday parties

Burgundy sequin mini dress worn by model. Sequin mini dress from Dynamite.Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Price: $99.95

Holiday season means sequins are officially fair game. The Selina sequin mini dress by Dynamite is fitted, flattering and designed to stand out at parties, dinners and end-of-year celebrations. It's also proof that ROYALMOUNT has great gifting options that don't require splurging.

A coffee-table book that doubles as decor

Aspen Style coffee table book cover. Aspen Style coffee table book from Maison Territo.Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Price: $150

Aerin Lauder's Aspen Style is a beautifully photographed Assouline travel book that explores Aspen's history, culture and signature style. Available at Maison Territo, it's an easy gift for anyone into travel, interiors or design, and one that looks just as good styled on a coffee table as it does flipped through on a quiet afternoon.

A timeless jewellery piece they'll actually wear

Delicate gold bracelet with diamonds. Gold diamond bracelet from Gio. Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Price: $350

You can't really go wrong with classic jewellery, especially when it's understated enough for everyday wear. This half tennis bracelet by Gio blends a delicate gold chain with just the right amount of sparkle, making it a versatile piece that works with almost anything.

A sleek carry-on for frequent travellers

Green hard-shell carry-on suitcase. Green carry-on suitcase from LOJEL.Courtesy of ROYALMOUNT

Price: $490

For the person who's always booking their next trip, Lojel's Cubo suitcase is both practical and stylish. It features a quick-access front compartment for essentials and an expandable design for extra space when needed. It's perfect for short trips and weekend getaways.

If you're trying to wrap up your holiday shopping without bouncing between stores, ROYALMOUNT makes it easy to get it all done in one place — 5050 chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, Quebec.

With a curated mix of brands, gifts at different price points and complimentary parking, it's a solid move for last-minute (or just smarter) holiday shopping. Oh, and don't forget to discover the magic of their skating rink while you're there! Access is complimentary and offered daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Happy holiday shopping!

