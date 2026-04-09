IKEA has a new type of store and the first location in Canada will be in Ontario

This new small-format store is expected to open in the fall.

exterior of ikea store in canada with yelow ikea sign

IKEA store in Canada.

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new type of IKEA store is coming to Canada.

The home furnishings retailer just revealed where the new location will be and what you can expect when shopping.

On April 9, it was announced that IKEA Canada is expanding with a new type of small-format store that's designed to make getting affordable, functional, and inspiring home furnishings more convenient.

This smaller store will focus on quick visits and everyday essentials.

IKEA Canada shared that the country's first small-format store will open in London, Ontario.

It will be located in White Oaks Mall at 1105 Wellington Road, which is just off Highway 401.

There is no opening date yet, but the retailer shared that it's planned for the fall of 2026.

IKEA Canada revealed what shoppers can expect at the new small-format store.

It will have a compact layout and span about 43,000 square feet, which is one-fifth the size of the IKEA Burlington store.

There will be room settings and smart solutions for life at home, along with simple planning services offered to shoppers by employees.

A portion of the full IKEA product range, which is more than 2,000 home essentials and seasonal items, will be available in-store, and you can order from the full IKEA product range with flexible delivery and pickup options.

Also, there will be a selection of IKEA food at the new small-format store.

"We're on an exciting journey to transform our business to be more accessible, affordable, and sustainable to our customers, no matter how they choose to shop with us," said Selwyn Crittendon, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA Canada.

Crittendon also said the new location will still offer "the iconic IKEA store experience" just on a smaller scale.

Earlier this year, Ingka Group revealed plans to open 20 new small IKEA stores in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Canada to make the brand part of daily lives and complement the traditional IKEA stores.

The newly announced store in London, Ontario, is the only confirmed location opening in Canada at this time.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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