University of Toronto is hiring for these high-paying jobs with salaries up to $200,000

There are openings at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

white and blue university of toronto sign

University of Toronto sign.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

If you're looking for work, the University of Toronto is hiring for a lot of positions.

There are some high-paying jobs that have salaries up to $200,000!

You can find openings at the St. George, Scarborough and Mississauga campuses.

So, here are a few University of Toronto jobs you could apply for, along with details on the education and experience requirements.

Executive Assistant

Salary: $76,641 to $127,734

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Mississauga campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree or a combination of equivalent experience.

A minimum of five years of experience supporting senior executives with office management, communications, events management, and financial administration, preferably within a university setting, is required.

You also need experience in:

  • drafting correspondence, preparing briefing materials, and organizing and coordinating special events
  • applying and interpreting policies and procedures
  • liaising with senior academic administrators
  • handling complex, confidential, and sensitive matters with discretion

Proficiency in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, electronic scheduling software, email, and file management platforms such as SharePoint is required.

You must also be familiar with internet posting and internet research.

The ability to independently draft and edit complex documents and track, manage, analyze, and compile information and data is required.

The closing date is April 22, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Team Lead, Student Experience

Salary: $91,677 to $117,242

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree in a relevant area of study, like education, student development, business or psychology, or a combination of equivalent experience.

A minimum of five years of experience in undergraduate student programming, including working directly with students is required.

You must also have experience in:

  • supervising and leading staff to achieve department targets and plans, preferably in a unionized environment
  • recruitment, communication, marketing, and events related to student programming, student transition and student success
  • managing relationships between stakeholders
  • working in a data or target-driven environment
  • enhancing the student experience and building community and engagement
  • program management, including service design, delivery and improvement
  • running student programming, monitoring metrics and developing strategies to support student success

Communication skills and computer skills, including proficiency with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and CRM systems, are required.

The closing date is April 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Fire Prevention Officer

Salary: $81,312 to $103,986

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Mississauga campus

Who Should Apply: You need a three-year advanced college diploma in fire technology or a combination of equivalent experience.

A minimum of five years of related experience in fire safety, along with knowledge of relevant fire safety legislation, codes, standards, and procedures, is required.

Specifically, you must have knowledge of the Ontario Building and Fire Codes and their applications.

Experience reviewing drawings and specifications for new construction and renovations is also required.

You need an understanding of fire alarm system terminology and operations.

Also, you must be able to operate a variety of extinguishers, fire alarm systems, special detection devices, and sprinkler and standpipe systems.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, specifically with spreadsheets, internet research, word processing and email, is required for this job.

You must have a valid Ontario driver's license.

The closing date is April 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Senior Auditor

Salary: $106,705 to $177,843

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in business, economics or information systems. Also, you need a recognized accounting or auditing designation, such as CPA or CIA.

A minimum of five years of audit experience and/or experience as a financial administrator responsible for restricted fund management and/or research accounting is required.

You need experience with general IT systems and data mining, along with knowledge of data analytics tools and data mining/extraction programs.

Also, you must have analytical, interpersonal and communication skills.

Proficiency with searching and analyzing on the internet and databases is required.

You must be able to travel to all three University of Toronto campuses.

The closing date is April 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Manager, Administration and Finance

Salary: $93,592 to $155,985

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a university degree in business administration, commerce or a related field and CPA certification and/or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of five years of relevant experience in financial management and administration, preferably in a post-secondary environment, is required.

You need experience in:

  • managing complex budgets
  • administering accounting policies and procurement policies
  • providing financial advice to senior management and participating in strategic planning
  • managing, leading, and coaching staff in a unionized environment

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel and Word is also required.

You must have knowledge of finance and accounting, along with knowledge of FIS and HRIS (SAP) or equivalent systems.

Organizational, time management, communication, analytical, problem-solving, financial and administrative skills are needed for this job.

Also, you must be able to adapt to new technology and keep up to date on the rapid changes in the university environment.

The closing date is April 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Senior Development Officer

Salary: $97,348 to $124,491

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree or a combination of equivalent experience.

A minimum of five years of relevant experience in a senior staff fundraising role involving managing a substantial pool of major gift donors and prospective donors is required.

You also need experience in the identification, cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of donors and prospective donors at the $50,000 plus level.

Interpersonal, communication, organizational and analytical skills are required as well.

The closing date is April 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Manager, IT Infrastructure and Security

Salary: $120,499 to $200,831

Company: University of Toronto

Location: campus

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in computer science or engineering, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

At least eight years of experience working in the IT industry, with five years of experience in a team lead or senior/supervisory role in an IT and/or organizational digital infrastructure and security operation is required.

You must also have more than five years of experience working primarily with information security.

It's required that you have experience in:

  • planning, organizing, and developing IT infrastructure and security
  • working with a broad range of stakeholders and IT SMEs
  • planning and executing security policies and standards development
  • auditing systems for compliance (PCI-DSS, PA-DSS, etc.)
  • developing policies and security controls within cloud-based platforms (Azure, O365, etc.)
  • leading the architecture and governance of the Security DevOps strategy
  • developing and adopting information security standards and guidelines
  • systems design and development from business requirements analysis through to day-to-day management

You need to have knowledge of technology environments and cloud platforms (Azure), computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities, and IT architecture concepts and security methodologies.

An understanding of defence strategies and implementation across the entire ecosystem, and Information Security technologies and concepts is required.

Also, you need to know about data processing, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications, and outsourced systems.

You must be able to describe a variety of complex technical concepts or policies to people across all technical experience levels and deliver security awareness and education content to faculty, staff and students.

The closing date is April 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

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Industry Licensing Officer

Salary: $97,348 to $124,491

Company: University of Toronto

Location: St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree or a combination of equivalent experience.

Also, you must have six to seven years of relevant experience in agreement and intellectual property administration, including multi-party agreements.

The ability to draft, review and recommend intellectual property agreements and provide advice to faculty and staff administrators about agreements and policies is required.

You also need oral and written communication skills, along with computer skills, including using information system tools and electronic processing systems like spreadsheets, databases and sponsor-based electronic systems.

The closing date is April 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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