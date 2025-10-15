Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

6 University of Toronto jobs with salaries up to $124,000 a year or $53 an hour

You can find work at the St. George and Scarborough campuses.

university of toronto sign on a pillar on campus

University of Toronto sign.

Erman Gunes | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Currently, the University of Toronto is hiring for many positions.

Quite a few of the jobs are high-paying with salaries close to or over $100,000 a year!

Positions are available at the downtown St. George campus and the Scarborough campus.

So, if you're looking for work, here are a few high-paying University of Toronto jobs that are open right now.

Special Constable — 4th Class

Salary: $33.35 an hour

Company: University of Toronto, St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma or its equivalent and have graduated from a university or college.

A university or college education can be substituted with three years of experience in a policing, special constable, or loss prevention and security role and knowledge of the Canadian and Ontario laws.

One year of related work experience is preferred but not required.

You must have a valid Ontario G driver's license and valid Standard First Aid and Level "C" CPR certificates.

It's required that you have communication skills and the ability to tactfully and effectively deal with members of the university community.

You must also be able to exercise discretion and confidentiality.

The closing Date is October 27, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On U Toronto Jobs

Academic Human Resource Officer

Salary: $83,560 to $97,486

Company: University of Toronto, St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Three years of recent and related administrative experience in a university is required.

You must have experience with databases and systems and compiling and analyzing human resources information and data.

Also, you need knowledge of:

  • university policies and procedures
  • the university's organizational structure
  • the university's academic policies and practices relating to full-time and part-time academic appointments, tenure, promotions, leaves and salary administration
  • collective agreement interpretation and administration

You must be proficient in the Windows operating system and Microsoft programs (including advanced Excel functions).

The closing Date is October 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On U Toronto Jobs

Senior Communications Strategist

Salary: $97,348 to $124,491

Company: University of Toronto, Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in communications, marketing or journalism or a combination of equivalent experience.

Five years of related experience developing and implementing creative strategic communication plans and writing in a variety of styles is required.

You also need to have experience in:

  • working in a complex public sector environment, preferably in a university setting
  • developing and implementing innovative and creative strategic communication plans
  • project management, overseeing project timelines and dealing with multiple deliverables and deadlines

Knowledge of communications planning, print and digital media is required.

Also, you must have research and presentation, oral and written communication, and editing skills

The closing Date is October 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On U Toronto Jobs

Journeyperson Control Technician

Salary: $53.59 an hour

Company: University of Toronto, St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a diploma from an Ontario technical college in an instrumentation technician or building environmental systems program.

Five years of practical experience in maintaining, installing, and troubleshooting DDC and building automation control systems, and building HVAC pneumatic, electromechanical, electronic and programmable controllers is required.

You must be able to read and interpret circuit and control diagrams and schematics, inspect and test instruments and systems, and refurbish and service final control elements.

Also, you must be able to repair and adjust systems and replace defective parts.

The ability to calibrate instruments and perform scheduled preventative maintenance work on control and measurement instruments is required.

You also need Word, Excel and email skills, and programming knowledge in Siemens, Honeywell and Johnson Controls.

You must be able to program and set up network control systems with functional block diagrams, Statement Logic and Ladder logic-based applications.

The position also requires you to verify and calibrate various flow and BTU meters.

The ability to complete maintenance reports is also required.

The closing Date is October 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On U Toronto Jobs

Human Resources Consultant

Salary: $93,592 to $109,190

Company: University of Toronto, St. George campus

Who Should Apply: You need a university degree in a relevant field and a Certificate in Human Resource Management or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

A minimum of five years of experience providing comprehensive, high-quality, client-focused HR services is required.

You must also have experience in:

  • job evaluation, compensation and recruitment practices
  • collective agreement and employment policy interpretation and application
  • facilitating solutions in conflict situations and providing coaching support to managers
  • conducting departmental staffing reviews
  • implementing change based on innovative HR practices and principles

Knowledge of issues of equity, diversity and inclusivity is required.

You must be able to deal with difficult and/or stressful situations.

Also, you need to be proficient in Microsoft Office programs and human resources information/management systems and applicant tracking systems.

The closing Date is October 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On U Toronto Jobs

Beverage Services and Operations Administrator

Salary: $76,577 to $97,928

Company: University of Toronto, Scarborough campus

Who Should Apply: You need a two-year college diploma in hospitality or business administration, or a combination of equivalent experience.

At least five years of recent and related retail operation experience is required.

You must also have experience in:

  • supporting food and beverage needs for a large multi-location operation
  • supervising staff in a unionized environment
  • creating staff schedules and completing timesheet approvals

You need to have Food Handler Safety, Smart Serve and WHMIS certifications.

Knowledge of financial reporting and budgets, liquor laws, and relevant university policies about events is required as well.

You must have communication skills and computer skills, specifically related to catering software like SharePoint, Kronos, and UTime.

The closing Date is October 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On U Toronto Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

