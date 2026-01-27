Canada's best employers for 2026 are hiring and these 13 jobs are high-paying

You can find jobs with Parks Canada, Lululemon, University of Toronto and other top employers.

exterior of desjardins office building with red and blue lights. right: people on university of toronto campus with cn tower in background

Desjardins office. Right: University of Toronto campus.

A lot of the best employers in Canada for 2026 are hiring right now.

Some of those positions are high-paying jobs that offer up to $149,000 a year or $41 an hour!

Recently, Forbes put out the Canada's Best Employers 2026 list, which ranked the top 300 companies to work for in this country.

It included Parks Canada, BC Hydro, Bank of Canada, Google, Microsoft, Statistics Canada, RBC, Lululemon, Costco, University of Toronto, Amazon, and other employers.

So, if you're looking for work, here are more than a dozen jobs with the top employers in Canada for 2026.

Electrical Technician

Salary: $31.40 to $40.81 an hour

Company: Université Laval

Location: Quebec City

Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma in a relevant field and four years of experience in emergency electrical network maintenance, medium-voltage electrical distribution network maintenance, or industrial electronics.

Also, a valid and recognized electrician's certificate of qualification or competency card is required.

You must have a Class 5 driver's license for this job.

The closing date is February 1, 2026.

Apply Online

Planner

Salary: $93,697 to $109,478

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Jasper

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree with a specialization in land use planning, geography, biology/ecology, or environmental design/science.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • leading planning, policy, or land use projects
  • providing policy and planning advice to senior management on issues related to protected areas, conservation, land use or development
  • conducting and reviewing Indigenous and public consultation on major projects
  • collecting, analyzing and integrating environmental, cultural, social and economic data and information to inform planning and policy projects

Knowledge of Parks Canada policies related to land-use and development in Canada's national park system and knowledge of best practices for Indigenous and public consultations are required.

The closing date is February 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Coordinator, Operations & Strategy

Salary: $73,283.94 to $87,529.74

Company: Concordia University

Location: Montreal

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in business administration or a relevant field and one to two years of related work experience.

Knowledge of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Adobe Acrobat is required for this job.

You must be able to speak and write in English and French.

The closing date is February 3, 2026.

Apply On Concordia Careers

Cyber Security Solutions Architect

Salary: $126,765 to $149,135

Company: Bank of Canada

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a relevant degree or diploma and more than five years of relevant experience.

That includes experience in:

  • developing and implementing security policies and security standards, especially in cloud environments
  • securely managing and migrating workloads to the cloud
  • performing or being involved in security assessments, including translating into cyber risk governance and risk management systems and processes
  • using architecture design tools and techniques, including threat modelling

Also, you must have knowledge of:

  • enterprise architecture and risk management frameworks like TOGAF and SABSA
  • cyber security standards like NIST 800-53, ISO 27001/27002, and SOC 2
  • key security domains
  • tools and techniques to secure cloud-based workloads
  • GenAI

The closing date is February 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On Bank of Canada Careers

Analyst, Inbound Logistics

Salary: $88,200 to $115,700

Company: Lululemon

Location: Vancouver

Who Should Apply: A college or higher level of education in logistics and transportation management or business and commerce is preferred.

You need more than three years of experience in logistics and project management in the apparel industry or a related industry.

Proficiency in data analysis and reporting tools like Excel, Power BI and SQL is required.

Apply On Lululemon Careers

Junior Software Developer

Salary: $91,278 to $114,668

Company: NAV Canada

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a university or community college with a specialization in computer, electrical engineering, systems engineering, computer science or information systems.

Also, one to three years of experience in C++ within a Windows development environment is required.

You must have experience with version control systems like Git for this job.

It's required that you have knowledge of:

  • software configuration management processes, practices, tools and techniques
  • supported corporate technologies, including software, hardware, network, and operating systems
  • cybersecurity considerations in software and hardware solutions development
  • modern software development life cycle processes, practices and techniques, including Agile, Scrum and DevOps
  • software technologies, including databases, object-oriented design, data acquisition and networking

The closing date is February 3, 2026.

Apply On NAV Canada Careers

Team Lead, HR/Finance Service Desk

Salary: $68,553.60 to $95,537.64

Company: University of Alberta

Location: Edmonton

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor’s degree in a related area or equivalent experience.

Three to five years of leadership, business, and/or human resources experience in a high-volume, complex, and metrics-driven service center environment is required.

Also, you need experience in

  • utilizing metrics and reporting to identify areas for improvement, track progress, and inform coaching and development strategies
  • leveraging technology to enhance business operations and client outcomes
  • PeopleSoft

You must have an understanding of digital enablement resources, strategies, and best practices.

The closing date is February 5, 2026, at 1:55 a.m.

Apply On UOA Careers

Executive Assistant to the Dean

Salary: $76,641 to $127,734

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree and five years of experience in a senior administrative role, preferably in an academic environment.

Also, you must have experience handling matters that are confidential and sensitive.

It's required that you have planning, organizational, computer and editing skills.

You must be able to supervise staff, analyze information and prepare documents within the parameters set out by the Dean.

The closing date is February 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

System Engineer, Remote Aerodrome Visual Solutions

Salary: $111,451 to $140,007

Company: NAV Canada

Location: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in electrical, electronics, communications or computer engineering.

Also, you must have a certification or be eligible for certification as a Professional Engineer in Canada.

It's required that you have more than three years of experience in:

  • planning, designing and/or implementing hardware/software and/or electronic projects
  • developing specifications, standards, and/or procedures
  • designing, developing, procuring, implementing and life-cycle managing surveillance systems or electronic systems

You must have experience establishing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders, using various operating systems (like Windows and Linux), using camera and video technology, analyzing data and technical information, developing and implementing processes, and preparing verification procedures.

Also, you need knowledge of:

  • systems and equipment that are the responsibility of surveillance engineering, specifically ATS visual surveillance systems
  • digital camera operation, performance, and limitations in varying environmental conditions
  • video streaming, codecs, compression, frame rate, bandwidth usage, resolution, and bitrates
  • camera and image configuration settings such as exposure, aperture, focus, white balance, focal length, field of view, etc
  • display settings such as backlight, contrast, brightness, sharpness, colour temperature, and more, and the effects on performance
  • central monitoring systems and protocols
  • international standards and regulations, such as ICAO and EUROCAE, for ATS provision with surveillance systems

The ability to write and evaluate technical specifications, standards, statements of work and general engineering documents is required.

You must be able to occasionally travel domestically and internationally.

The closing date is February 3, 2026.

Apply On NAV Canada Careers

Heavy Equipment Mechanic/Truck & Transport Mechanic

Salary: $37.85 to $41.12 per hour

Company: Parks Canada

Location: Lake Louise and Radium Hot Springs

Who Should Apply: You must be a Red Seal Heavy Equipment Technician or a Truck and Transport Mechanic Certified Journeyperson.

That occupational certification needs to be interprovincial or completed in B.C. or Alberta.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • maintenance and repair of heavy-duty trucks and equipment
  • repairs of diesel and gas-powered engines, including internal combustion engines, transmissions, suspensions, electrical, steering, braking, and drive systems
  • maintenance and repair of hydraulic systems
  • maintenance and repair of air brake systems

Knowledge of preventative maintenance principles, procedures and regulations, troubleshooting and diagnostic techniques, and health and safety policies and procedures is required.

You must be able to read mechanical drawings and do moderate to heavy physical tasks like lifting tools and equipment and standing for prolonged periods.

A valid Class 5 driver's license or equivalent is required for this job.

You must be willing to travel and/or work in a variety of terrains and weather conditions, and work irregular hours, overtime, standby, weekends and/or statutory holidays.

The closing date is February 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply On GC Jobs

Emergency Preparedness Manager

Salary: $107,000 to $135,300

Company: BC Hydro

Location: Burnaby, Kamloops, Vernon, Prince George or Nanaimo

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree, preferably in business administration, finance, accounting, economics, or a related field.

Also, you must have experience with the B.C. emergency management System, emergency centres and incident command.

More than five years of enterprise risk management, business continuity, emergency management or related experience is an asset.

The ability to collaborate with and influence senior-level stakeholders, preferably in autility, and communicate in a dynamic or rapidly changing event or emergency is required.

You need a Class 5 driver's license for this job.

The closing date is February 3, 2026.

Apply Online

Senior Property and Casualty Insurance Advisor

Salary: $85,862 to $125,931

Company: Desjardins

Location: Mississauga, Toronto and Aurora

Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in actuarial science, finance or a related field and at least six years of relevant experience in actuarial services or finance.

Also, you must have expertise in property and casualty insurance, knowledge of artificial intelligence, knowledge of Power BI and Power Query tools, and proficiency with Microsoft Office programs.

The closing date is February 4, 2026.

Apply Online

Communications & Event Coordinator

Salary: $76,577 to $97,928

Company: University of Toronto

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in communication or marketing and four years of relevant experience in preparing communication content, maintaining communication channels, and event planning and coordination.

Also, you need experience in:

  • writing and editing content, designing layout and format for print and digital media
  • designing and producing newsletters, promotional materials, and website content
  • administering social media platforms and writing for an online audience
  • determining and coordinating the logistical details and activities for events and/or programming
  • preparing event-related information and promotional materials, and maintaining information on digital platforms
  • preparing and editing content for communication, promotional, and event material
  • setting up and running virtual events using software platforms such as Zoom, MS Teams, and PheedLoop

The ability to research target audiences and educational markets is required.

You also need verbal and written communication skills, proofreading skills and editing skills.

The closing date is February 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply On UToronto Jobs

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

