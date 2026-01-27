Canada's best employers for 2026 are hiring and these 13 jobs are high-paying
You can find jobs with Parks Canada, Lululemon, University of Toronto and other top employers.
A lot of the best employers in Canada for 2026 are hiring right now.
Some of those positions are high-paying jobs that offer up to $149,000 a year or $41 an hour!
Recently, Forbes put out the Canada's Best Employers 2026 list, which ranked the top 300 companies to work for in this country.
It included Parks Canada, BC Hydro, Bank of Canada, Google, Microsoft, Statistics Canada, RBC, Lululemon, Costco, University of Toronto, Amazon, and other employers.
So, if you're looking for work, here are more than a dozen jobs with the top employers in Canada for 2026.
Electrical Technician
Salary: $31.40 to $40.81 an hour
Company: Université Laval
Location: Quebec City
Who Should Apply: You need a college diploma in a relevant field and four years of experience in emergency electrical network maintenance, medium-voltage electrical distribution network maintenance, or industrial electronics.
Also, a valid and recognized electrician's certificate of qualification or competency card is required.
You must have a Class 5 driver's license for this job.
The closing date is February 1, 2026.
Planner
Salary: $93,697 to $109,478
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Jasper
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree with a specialization in land use planning, geography, biology/ecology, or environmental design/science.
Also, you must have experience in:
- leading planning, policy, or land use projects
- providing policy and planning advice to senior management on issues related to protected areas, conservation, land use or development
- conducting and reviewing Indigenous and public consultation on major projects
- collecting, analyzing and integrating environmental, cultural, social and economic data and information to inform planning and policy projects
Knowledge of Parks Canada policies related to land-use and development in Canada's national park system and knowledge of best practices for Indigenous and public consultations are required.
The closing date is February 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Coordinator, Operations & Strategy
Salary: $73,283.94 to $87,529.74
Company: Concordia University
Location: Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in business administration or a relevant field and one to two years of related work experience.
Knowledge of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Adobe Acrobat is required for this job.
You must be able to speak and write in English and French.
The closing date is February 3, 2026.
Cyber Security Solutions Architect
Salary: $126,765 to $149,135
Company: Bank of Canada
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a relevant degree or diploma and more than five years of relevant experience.
That includes experience in:
- developing and implementing security policies and security standards, especially in cloud environments
- securely managing and migrating workloads to the cloud
- performing or being involved in security assessments, including translating into cyber risk governance and risk management systems and processes
- using architecture design tools and techniques, including threat modelling
Also, you must have knowledge of:
- enterprise architecture and risk management frameworks like TOGAF and SABSA
- cyber security standards like NIST 800-53, ISO 27001/27002, and SOC 2
- key security domains
- tools and techniques to secure cloud-based workloads
- GenAI
The closing date is February 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Analyst, Inbound Logistics
Salary: $88,200 to $115,700
Company: Lululemon
Location: Vancouver
Who Should Apply: A college or higher level of education in logistics and transportation management or business and commerce is preferred.
You need more than three years of experience in logistics and project management in the apparel industry or a related industry.
Proficiency in data analysis and reporting tools like Excel, Power BI and SQL is required.
Junior Software Developer
Salary: $91,278 to $114,668
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a degree from a university or community college with a specialization in computer, electrical engineering, systems engineering, computer science or information systems.
Also, one to three years of experience in C++ within a Windows development environment is required.
You must have experience with version control systems like Git for this job.
It's required that you have knowledge of:
- software configuration management processes, practices, tools and techniques
- supported corporate technologies, including software, hardware, network, and operating systems
- cybersecurity considerations in software and hardware solutions development
- modern software development life cycle processes, practices and techniques, including Agile, Scrum and DevOps
- software technologies, including databases, object-oriented design, data acquisition and networking
The closing date is February 3, 2026.
Team Lead, HR/Finance Service Desk
Salary: $68,553.60 to $95,537.64
Company: University of Alberta
Location: Edmonton
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor’s degree in a related area or equivalent experience.
Three to five years of leadership, business, and/or human resources experience in a high-volume, complex, and metrics-driven service center environment is required.
Also, you need experience in
- utilizing metrics and reporting to identify areas for improvement, track progress, and inform coaching and development strategies
- leveraging technology to enhance business operations and client outcomes
- PeopleSoft
You must have an understanding of digital enablement resources, strategies, and best practices.
The closing date is February 5, 2026, at 1:55 a.m.
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Salary: $76,641 to $127,734
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree and five years of experience in a senior administrative role, preferably in an academic environment.
Also, you must have experience handling matters that are confidential and sensitive.
It's required that you have planning, organizational, computer and editing skills.
You must be able to supervise staff, analyze information and prepare documents within the parameters set out by the Dean.
The closing date is February 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
System Engineer, Remote Aerodrome Visual Solutions
Salary: $111,451 to $140,007
Company: NAV Canada
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in electrical, electronics, communications or computer engineering.
Also, you must have a certification or be eligible for certification as a Professional Engineer in Canada.
It's required that you have more than three years of experience in:
- planning, designing and/or implementing hardware/software and/or electronic projects
- developing specifications, standards, and/or procedures
- designing, developing, procuring, implementing and life-cycle managing surveillance systems or electronic systems
You must have experience establishing and maintaining relationships with stakeholders, using various operating systems (like Windows and Linux), using camera and video technology, analyzing data and technical information, developing and implementing processes, and preparing verification procedures.
Also, you need knowledge of:
- systems and equipment that are the responsibility of surveillance engineering, specifically ATS visual surveillance systems
- digital camera operation, performance, and limitations in varying environmental conditions
- video streaming, codecs, compression, frame rate, bandwidth usage, resolution, and bitrates
- camera and image configuration settings such as exposure, aperture, focus, white balance, focal length, field of view, etc
- display settings such as backlight, contrast, brightness, sharpness, colour temperature, and more, and the effects on performance
- central monitoring systems and protocols
- international standards and regulations, such as ICAO and EUROCAE, for ATS provision with surveillance systems
The ability to write and evaluate technical specifications, standards, statements of work and general engineering documents is required.
You must be able to occasionally travel domestically and internationally.
The closing date is February 3, 2026.
Heavy Equipment Mechanic/Truck & Transport Mechanic
Salary: $37.85 to $41.12 per hour
Company: Parks Canada
Location: Lake Louise and Radium Hot Springs
Who Should Apply: You must be a Red Seal Heavy Equipment Technician or a Truck and Transport Mechanic Certified Journeyperson.
That occupational certification needs to be interprovincial or completed in B.C. or Alberta.
Also, you must have experience in:
- maintenance and repair of heavy-duty trucks and equipment
- repairs of diesel and gas-powered engines, including internal combustion engines, transmissions, suspensions, electrical, steering, braking, and drive systems
- maintenance and repair of hydraulic systems
- maintenance and repair of air brake systems
Knowledge of preventative maintenance principles, procedures and regulations, troubleshooting and diagnostic techniques, and health and safety policies and procedures is required.
You must be able to read mechanical drawings and do moderate to heavy physical tasks like lifting tools and equipment and standing for prolonged periods.
A valid Class 5 driver's license or equivalent is required for this job.
You must be willing to travel and/or work in a variety of terrains and weather conditions, and work irregular hours, overtime, standby, weekends and/or statutory holidays.
The closing date is February 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Emergency Preparedness Manager
Salary: $107,000 to $135,300
Company: BC Hydro
Location: Burnaby, Kamloops, Vernon, Prince George or Nanaimo
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree, preferably in business administration, finance, accounting, economics, or a related field.
Also, you must have experience with the B.C. emergency management System, emergency centres and incident command.
More than five years of enterprise risk management, business continuity, emergency management or related experience is an asset.
The ability to collaborate with and influence senior-level stakeholders, preferably in autility, and communicate in a dynamic or rapidly changing event or emergency is required.
You need a Class 5 driver's license for this job.
The closing date is February 3, 2026.
Senior Property and Casualty Insurance Advisor
Salary: $85,862 to $125,931
Company: Desjardins
Location: Mississauga, Toronto and Aurora
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in actuarial science, finance or a related field and at least six years of relevant experience in actuarial services or finance.
Also, you must have expertise in property and casualty insurance, knowledge of artificial intelligence, knowledge of Power BI and Power Query tools, and proficiency with Microsoft Office programs.
The closing date is February 4, 2026.
Communications & Event Coordinator
Salary: $76,577 to $97,928
Company: University of Toronto
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a bachelor's degree in communication or marketing and four years of relevant experience in preparing communication content, maintaining communication channels, and event planning and coordination.
Also, you need experience in:
- writing and editing content, designing layout and format for print and digital media
- designing and producing newsletters, promotional materials, and website content
- administering social media platforms and writing for an online audience
- determining and coordinating the logistical details and activities for events and/or programming
- preparing event-related information and promotional materials, and maintaining information on digital platforms
- preparing and editing content for communication, promotional, and event material
- setting up and running virtual events using software platforms such as Zoom, MS Teams, and PheedLoop
The ability to research target audiences and educational markets is required.
You also need verbal and written communication skills, proofreading skills and editing skills.
The closing date is February 3, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
