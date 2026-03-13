Unemployment rates in Canada very so much by city — Here's where they stand in February 2026
Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for February, by Canadian city.
The national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in February after a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs.
Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.
Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Atlantic Canada
- St. John's, NL — 7.3 per cent (7.7)
- Halifax — 6.1 per cent (5.8)
- Moncton — 6.1 per cent (5.6)
- Saint John, NB — 5.3 per cent (5.6)
- Fredericton — 6.1 per cent (5.8)
Quebec
- Saguenay — 3.6 per cent (4.1)
- Quebec City — 2.7 per cent (3.0)
- Sherbrooke — 4.8 per cent (5.1)
- Trois-Rivières — 3.8 per cent (3.9)
- Drummondville — 5.6 per cent (4.7)
- Montreal — 6.6 per cent (6.1)
- Gatineau — 6.2 per cent (6.7)
Ontario
- Ottawa — 6.8 per cent (7.0)
- Kingston — 5.8 per cent (6.0)
- Belleville-Quinte West — 9.9 per cent (10.0)
- Peterborough — 6.2 per cent (6.6)
- Oshawa — 8.1 per cent (8.1)
- Toronto — 8.1 per cent (7.9)
- Hamilton — 6.6 per cent (7.4)
- St. Catharines-Niagara — 7.1 per cent (7.3)
- Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo — 8.6 per cent (8.3)
- Brantford — 7.9 per cent (8.7)
- Guelph — 6.3 per cent (7.0)
- London — 8.8 per cent (8.2)
- Windsor — 8.0 per cent (8.1)
- Barrie — 8.4 per cent (8.3)
- Greater Sudbury — 6.2 per cent (6.7)
- Thunder Bay — 5.2 per cent (4.6)
The Prairies
- Winnipeg — 6.2 per cent (6.3)
- Regina — 6.9 per cent (7.2)
- Saskatoon — 5.7 per cent (6.0)
- Lethbridge, AB — 6.8 per cent (7.4)
- Calgary — 6.6 per cent (6.7)
- Red Deer, AB — 7.2 per cent (8.1)
- Edmonton — 6.8 per cent (6.8)
British Columbia
- Kelowna — 6.3 per cent (6.8)
- Kamloops — 3.8 per cent (4.8)
- Chilliwack — 7.2 per cent (7.2)
- Abbotsford-Mission — 5.7 per cent (6.3)
- Vancouver — 6.2 per cent (6.3)
- Victoria — 4.5 per cent (4.4)
- Nanaimo — 7.7 per cent (6.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.
