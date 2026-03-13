Unemployment rates in Canada very so much by city — Here's where they stand in February 2026

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for February, by Canadian city.

Aerial view of commuters crossing a busy intersection in downtown Toronto.

From Atlantic Canada to B.C., here's a quick glance at Canada's unemployment rates for February in 42 cities across the country.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime
Writer

The national unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in February after a surprise drop of 84,000 jobs.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Canada lost 84,000 jobs in February — Here's which industries are getting hit hardest

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities. It cautions, however, that the figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples.

Here are the jobless rates last month by city (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Atlantic Canada

  • St. John's, NL — 7.3 per cent (7.7)
  • Halifax — 6.1 per cent (5.8)
  • Moncton — 6.1 per cent (5.6)
  • Saint John, NB — 5.3 per cent (5.6)
  • Fredericton — 6.1 per cent (5.8)

Quebec

  • Saguenay — 3.6 per cent (4.1)
  • Quebec City — 2.7 per cent (3.0)
  • Sherbrooke — 4.8 per cent (5.1)
  • Trois-Rivières — 3.8 per cent (3.9)
  • Drummondville — 5.6 per cent (4.7)
  • Montreal — 6.6 per cent (6.1)
  • Gatineau — 6.2 per cent (6.7)

Ontario

  • Ottawa — 6.8 per cent (7.0)
  • Kingston — 5.8 per cent (6.0)
  • Belleville-Quinte West — 9.9 per cent (10.0)
  • Peterborough — 6.2 per cent (6.6)
  • Oshawa — 8.1 per cent (8.1)
  • Toronto — 8.1 per cent (7.9)
  • Hamilton — 6.6 per cent (7.4)
  • St. Catharines-Niagara — 7.1 per cent (7.3)
  • Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo — 8.6 per cent (8.3)
  • Brantford — 7.9 per cent (8.7)
  • Guelph — 6.3 per cent (7.0)
  • London — 8.8 per cent (8.2)
  • Windsor — 8.0 per cent (8.1)
  • Barrie — 8.4 per cent (8.3)
  • Greater Sudbury — 6.2 per cent (6.7)
  • Thunder Bay — 5.2 per cent (4.6)

The Prairies

  • Winnipeg — 6.2 per cent (6.3)
  • Regina — 6.9 per cent (7.2)
  • Saskatoon — 5.7 per cent (6.0)
  • Lethbridge, AB — 6.8 per cent (7.4)
  • Calgary — 6.6 per cent (6.7)
  • Red Deer, AB — 7.2 per cent (8.1)
  • Edmonton — 6.8 per cent (6.8)

British Columbia

  • Kelowna — 6.3 per cent (6.8)
  • Kamloops — 3.8 per cent (4.8)
  • Chilliwack — 7.2 per cent (7.2)
  • Abbotsford-Mission — 5.7 per cent (6.3)
  • Vancouver — 6.2 per cent (6.3)
  • Victoria — 4.5 per cent (4.4)
  • Nanaimo — 7.7 per cent (6.6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

From Your Site Articles
statistics canada canada news unemployment rate canada
Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

A storm is forecast to drop up to 20 cm of snow in southern Ontario by this weekend

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026

It has dreamy parks and delicious restaurants.

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario that pay up to $62 an hour or $193,000 a year

You don't need a university degree for some positions.

13 Canadian tax credits you could claim when filing your return this year

Some credits reduce the tax you owe and others get you money back! 🤑

I moved from Ontario to Alberta and these 6 things cost me way less now

Calgary is WAY cheaper than Ottawa, allow me to explain...💰

I'm a newcomer to Toronto and this is what locals get wrong about the TTC

Here's why Torontonians don't know how good they have it. 👇

I left Toronto for small-town Prince Edward Island and here's what nobody warned me about

Island life wasn't for me — here's why.

Conservatives are pushing a 'stand your ground' style law for home invasions

The law would protect people from being charged for acting in self-defence during a break-in.

Canada just promised $37M in humanitarian aid for civilians in Lebanon

The funding will go through UN agencies and the Red Cross to provide food, medical services, shelter and clean water.

Canada's new cap on NSF bank fees just kicked in and it could save you money

It's expected to save Canadians more than $600 million annually.