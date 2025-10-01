Gas prices in Canada are dropping in a bunch of cities tomorrow — but rising in a few others
Here's where to fill up today vs. wait for a better deal tomorrow. 👇
Canada's gas prices are on the move again — and depending on where you are, tomorrow's fill-up could either save you a few bucks or cost you way more than it did today.
Some cities are looking at solid drops, while others could see prices rise by several cents per litre on Thursday. If you're driving in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary or Vancouver (or anywhere in between), it's always good to know whether to fill up today or wait until tomorrow for the cheapest gas.
According to Gas Wizard, which estimates daily averages across major Canadian cities, many regions across the country are in for a decent dip on October 2.
Meanwhile, GasBuddy's crowdsourced data offers a snapshot of where prices stand today — and where the cheapest fill-ups are showing up so far this morning.
So whether you're topping up before a road trip or just need to make it to the weekend, here's what to know before you hit the pump.
British Columbia
According to Gas Wizard, here's what to expect in B.C.'s major cities tomorrow:
- Vancouver — 163.9 c/L (‑2¢)
- Victoria — 161.9 c/L (‑2¢)
- Prince George — 143.9 c/L (no change)
- Kamloops — 141.9 c/L (no change)
- Kelowna — 139.9 c/L (no change)
B.C. continues to hold the title for the priciest regular gas averages of any major Canadian city. Vancouver leads the pack, though it's expected to tumble by 2 cents tomorrow, bringing some relief to drivers. Victoria mirrors that drop.
Meanwhile, Interior cities like Kelowna and Kamloops remain flat, but their base is already much lower. Drivers here already have a much better deal than those in coastal cities — the gap between Vancouver and Kelowna tomorrow is forecast to be a whopping 24 cents.
The lowest regular fuel price reported to GasBuddy so far today in B.C. is 130.9 c/L (at a Tempo in Enderby and a Shell/Safeway in Cranbrook).
So if you're driving through B.C., you may save more by waiting until you've gotten inland before filling up. Otherwise, waiting for that 2‑cent drop in Vancouver or Victoria could save you a few bucks, but it's not likely worth waiting for if you're running low.
Prairies
Here's what Gas Wizard is predicting for regular gas prices across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba on Thursday:
- Regina — 133.9 c/L (no change)
- Saskatoon — 132.9 c/L (no change)
- Winnipeg — 127.9 c/L (‑4¢)
- Calgary — 125.9 c/L (no change)
- Edmonton — 123.9 c/L (no change)
Thursday is shaping up to be relatively calm in the Prairie provinces — with one notable exception. Winnipeg is forecast to dip by 4 cents, giving Manitoba drivers a chance to save. Regina and Saskatoon are holding steady.
In Alberta, both Calgary and Edmonton show no change in regular; they're already among the more affordable big-city averages anyway. In fact, Edmonton has the lowest forecast price of any major city covered by Gas Wizard tomorrow.
But there's good news for performance vehicle drivers in Calgary — Gas Wizard is calling for a whopping 10-cent drop in premium fuel, which could make a big difference if that's what your vehicle runs on.
Today's best deals in the region (per GasBuddy) include:
- Alberta — Tsuut'ina Gas Stop in Calgary at 112.9 c/L
- Saskatchewan — Regina Messenger in Regina at 116.9 c/L
- Manitoba — Costco in Winnipeg at 119.9 c/L
Because Alberta's averages are low already, the absence of change means not much shifts for most drivers in that province. But if you're in Manitoba, tomorrow could be your moment: that 4‑cent drop might be worth waiting if your tank's not empty.
Ontario
Ontario drivers are in for a bit of a mix — here's what Gas Wizard is forecasting for Thursday's prices:
- Cornwall — 135.9 c/L (no change)
- Kingston — 134.9 c/L (no change)
- Ottawa — 134.9 c/L (‑3¢)
- Toronto & Oakville — 134.9 c/L (‑1¢)
- Markham & St. Catharines — 133.9 c/L (+4¢)
- Windsor — 132.9 c/L (‑3¢)
- Niagara & Oshawa — 129.9 c/L (no change)
- Barrie, Mississauga & Waterloo — 128.9 c/L (‑1¢)
- Brampton — 128.9 c/L (no change)
- Sudbury — 127.9 c/L (‑7¢)
- Peterborough — 127.9 c/L (-5¢)
- London — 127.9 c/L (no change)
- Hamilton — 126.9 c/L (‑1¢)
- Thunder Bay — 125.9 c/L (‑6¢)
Tomorrow's picture in Ontario is a mixed bag. In a rare reversal of the norm, Cornwall — typically one of the province's cheapest spots for gas — is perched at the top of the list, while Thunder Bay — normally one of the priciest — dives to the bottom.
The steepest drops are in the northern cities of Sudbury and Thunder Bay, making them tempting places to wait it out if you're not running on empty yet. On the flip side, Markham and St. Catharines are forecast to rise by 4 cents, so drivers there should seriously consider filling up today before that increase hits.
Ontario's cheapest regular price recorded on GasBuddy so far today is 105.9 at Dutch's Gas & Variety in Muncey (just west of London).
If you're in or near Markham or St. Catharines, you'll probably want to lock in today's price before tomorrow's hike. But if you're up north or in Peterborough, Ottawa or Windsor, waiting for tomorrow could bring welcome relief.
Quebec
Quebec gas prices are expected to drop slightly tomorrow, according to Gas Wizard's latest predictions for regular:
- Montreal — 160.9 c/L (‑1¢)
- Quebec City — 142.9 c/L (‑1¢)
Quebec's forecast is pretty stable — minor dips of 1 cent in both Montreal and Quebec City. That said, Montreal's average remains very high in the national context, making it the most expensive place to fill up outside of B.C., even with its small decline.
Today's lowest lowest reported regular price on GasBuddy in the province is 127.1 at a Mobil station in Chicoutimi. Because Quebec has fewer massive swings forecast, unless you're exposed to volatility in your local station, there's no huge advantage to filling up ASAP or waiting.
Atlantic Canada
Here's what Gas Wizard is showing for regular gas prices across New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. tomorrow:
- St. John's — 152.8 c/L (no change)
- Halifax — 150.9 c/L (no change)
- Fredericton, Moncton & Saint John — 150.4 c/L (no change)
- Charlottetown — 150.2 c/L (no change)
Across Atlantic Canada, things look quiet. None of the major urban averages are predicted to budge tomorrow. St. John's sits at the top, though not by much, with Halifax and the New Brunswick cities just slightly lower.
Charlottetown remains the most modest average in the region, although it's still much higher than prices in Ontario, the Prairies and even B.C.'s Interior.
Today's lowest reported regulars in the Maritimes include:
- New Brunswick — Co‑Op/Shell in Bouctouche at 144.6 c/L
- Nova Scotia — Wilsons in Truro at 141.9 c/L
- Newfoundland — various stations in St. John's, all reporting 152.8 c/L
- Prince Edward Island — various stations in Summerside at 150.2 c/L
With no forecast changes, drivers in Atlantic Canada can lean on today's prices. If your tank's low, filling today shouldn't carry risk of a looming increase.
National trends
According to GasBuddy's live ticker as of the time of publishing on October 1, the Canadian average for regular gas is 138.0 cents per litre. That's up 1.8 cents from yesterday and 2.3 cents more than last week, but still down a substantial 8.3 cents compared with last year's average price.
As crowdsourced prices for the day roll in, here's how provincial averages line up so far on Wednesday:
- B.C. — 155.2 c/L
- Newfoundland — 153.1 c/L
- Quebec — 153.1 c/L
- P.E.I. — 150.5 c/L
- New Brunswick — 146.4 c/L
- Nova Scotia — 142.2 c/L
- Saskatchewan — 134.2 c/L
- Ontario — 131.0 c/L
- Alberta — 130.2 c/L
- Manitoba — 129.2 c/L
Looking at the bigger picture, today's national average of 138 cents per litre is around the middle of this year's range. It's almost 20 cents lower than the 2025 high of 157.1 seen on February 14 — before the removal of the consumer carbon tax, which added around 17.6 cents a litre to gas prices. It's also just 6.5 cents above this year's low of 131.4 on April 16.
Compared to this time in previous years, we're also doing better than the 166.0 high on this day in 2022, but still far from the 95.9-cent low recorded on October 1 back in 2009.
Part of the recent dip in prices comes down to the seasonal fuel blend switch. Across the country, stations are transitioning from summer-blend to winter-blend gasoline — a federally mandated change that happens every year on or after September 15 that usually shaves about 5 to 6 cents off per litre.
Summer gas is made to resist evaporation in warm weather, so it's more expensive to produce and burns more efficiently. Winter gas, by contrast, includes more butane, which helps it ignite better in cold conditions — and that added butane makes it cheaper to make.
So while a few cents may not seem like a big deal, this seasonal switch is a major reason why prices have edged down in recent weeks.
The bottom line
If you live in or near a city with a predicted drop tomorrow — like Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Peterborough or Winnipeg — you might be better off waiting a day to fill up.
On the other hand, if you're in Markham or St. Catharines, it could pay to hit the pump today before prices climb.
In more stable markets like Atlantic Canada, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec, your decision can lean on local station deals more than day-to-day averages.
And remember: Gas Wizard's forecasts are citywide estimates, and GasBuddy's deals rely on crowdsourced reporting — your station could vary from either. Pick your strategy based on your city, tank level and plans. Safe travels!
