Ontario is home to the world's longest freshwater beach and it has 14 km of silky shores
It's a road trip from Toronto.
Already dreaming of beach days? You don't need to leave Canada to enjoy a summer day on one of the longest beaches on earth.
Ontario is home to the world's longest freshwater beach, with endless kilometres of silky sand.
It's a magical spot for a summer getaway, complete with sparkling waters and soft shores.
Wasaga Beach is an iconic warm-weather destination situated on beautiful Georgian Bay, under 2 hours from Toronto.
According to Destination Ontario, Wasaga Beach "is Ontario's quintessential summer spot for sun, sand and surf."
Spanning 14 kilometres along the southern edge of Georgian Bay, it holds the title of the world's longest freshwater beach, offering continuous stretches of soft, golden sand.
Wasaga Beach features a variety of spots to enjoy the sun and sand, with Beach Area 1 being the liveliest. This area is full of attractions, restaurants, shops, and more, perfect for grabbing an ice cream while wandering the streets or soaking up the sun.
The beachfront is currently undergoing a major redevelopment that will transform Wasaga Beach into an even more vibrant destination. Plans include new boutique shops, modern hotels, upgraded public spaces, and enhanced dining options, all designed to elevate the visitor experience while maintaining the town's laid-back beach vibes.
Beyond swimming and sunbathing, visitors can explore the Nancy Island Historic Site to learn about local history or enjoy family-friendly attractions such as mini golf, go-karting, and water sports.
If you're craving long sandy shores, sparkling waves, and a beach town scene, it's worth keeping the world's longest freshwater beach on your radar for summer adventures.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.