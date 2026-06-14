16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less
Make your backyard better!
Upgrading your outdoor space for summer can get expensive fast, but it doesn't have to. Dollarama has plenty of affordable options that will keep you on budget.
From string lights to planters and colourful accessories, there's more at the discount store than you'd expect.
I've had great luck at Dollarama before, and this trip was no different.
Here's everything I came across at my local Dollarama that could elevate an outdoor space without depleting your hard-earned cash. The best part? All of this is $5 or less.
String lights
String lights at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Lighting can instantly warm up an outdoor space. These microdot string lights would look beautiful wrapped around a small tree, strung along a deck railing or draped over a patio umbrella.
They won't flood your space with light, but as a decorative touch, they're hard to beat at this price.
Price: $4.65
Tablecloth
Tablecloths at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Tablecloths are a great way to add a pop of colour to your outdoor space. These ones are made of plastic, making them perfect for outdoor use since they can handle spills and wipe clean in seconds. They come in a bunch of fun colours and designs too. I personally love the polka dot one.
Price: $4
Square tiles
Square tiles at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These interlocking square tiles are a game-changer if you have a concrete deck or balcony you want to upgrade.
The wood-like finish will give your outdoor space an instant refresh without actually having to do any major work.
Price: $4
Placemats
A placemat at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These woven placemats are a simple but effective way to add some texture and style to your patio table. They come in a nice scalloped design with a little colour around the edges.
I've already bought several to use both outdoors and indoors this summer.
Price: $3.50
Cushions
Cushions at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Cushions are one of the easiest ways to add colour and comfort to your outdoor space. I picked some up a few years ago in a green-and-white striped pattern and still use them to this day.
At this price point, you could easily mix and match a few different patterns without feeling guilty about leaving them outside.
Price: $4.75
Flower planters
Flower planters at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
No garden or patio is complete without some greenery. These medium-sized planters are neutral, so they'll look good in any space. Fill them with your favourite flowers, and you've got an instant focal point for your backyard.
If you're more into gardening, they'd also work perfectly for growing herbs or vegetables.
Price: $5
Artificial plants
An artificial plant at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
An artificial plant or two is an easy way to add some life to your patio table without any upkeep. I used to keep real plants on my patio and would constantly forget to water them, so I switched to artificial ones and never looked back. Rain, sun, forgetful owners - they can handle anything!
Price: $2.75
Fruit-shaped lights
Fruit-shaped lights at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If the microdot string lights feel too subtle, these fruit-shaped ones are for you. I spotted strawberry and lemon shapes in store - perfect for a summer vibe!
Price: $4.65
River stones
River stones at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
River stones are one of those small details that can make a garden look really put together. Use them to line a pathway, fill a flower bed or add texture around the base of your planters.
Price: $2.50
Citronella candles
Citronella candles at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Unfortunately, summer is also mosquito season, so make sure you stock up on citronella candles to keep the pests away. These candles at Dollarama come in fruit-shaped bowls, so they're not only useful but also decorative. I couldn't decide between the lemon and strawberry.
Price: $5
Colourful plates
A flower plate at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
No summer party is complete without colourful, fun plates for all your snacks and appetizers. At this price, you could stock up on enough for a full backyard barbecue without stressing about them breaking.
Price: $5
Pathway lights
Path lights at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Pathway lights add a nice safety feature to your backyard at night, and they look great, too. Line them along a garden path or use them to border your flower beds for a polished finishing touch.
I have a few along the path in my front yard and along the border of a flower bed out back.
Price: $4.15
Solar LED wall lights
Solar LED wall lights at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
These wall lights are another great option for lighting up your outdoor space. Attach them to your fence or deck to brighten up your garden or seating area at night. They're described as solar but do require one battery; still, a simple, low-maintenance option that's hard to beat at this price.
Price: $4.15
Serving platter
A serving platter at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're planning to entertain this summer, this serving platter is a perfect addition to your outdoor dinnerware. You can serve food on it, use it as a tray or centrepiece, and add a nice candle or napkins.
Price: $5
Lanterns
Lanterns at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you enjoy spending evenings in your backyard, you'll need plenty of lighting, and (as you can tell from this article), Dollarama has many great options.
These battery-operated lanterns are perfect for evenings outside when you want a warm, cozy glow without dealing with real candles.
If you don't like the white or black, they do come in other colours.
Price: $4.15
Outdoor decor
Outdoor decor pieces at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Wind chimes and hanging decor are the kind of finishing touches that give a backyard its personality. I spotted birds, flowers, and butterfly wind chimes at my local Dollarama, all colourful and fun enough to add some character to a fence, a tree or a patio.
Price: Prices range. Options for $5.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.