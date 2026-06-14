16 Dollarama decor finds that I discovered to elevate your outdoor space — all $5 or less

Make your backyard better!

Dollarama lamps on a shelf. Right: A Dollarama store.

Summer decor finds at Dollarama. Right: A Dollarama in Victoria, BC.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

Upgrading your outdoor space for summer can get expensive fast, but it doesn't have to. Dollarama has plenty of affordable options that will keep you on budget.

From string lights to planters and colourful accessories, there's more at the discount store than you'd expect.

I've had great luck at Dollarama before, and this trip was no different.

Here's everything I came across at my local Dollarama that could elevate an outdoor space without depleting your hard-earned cash. The best part? All of this is $5 or less.

String lights

A box that shows string lights on a tree trunk for sale on a store shelf.

String lights at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Lighting can instantly warm up an outdoor space. These microdot string lights would look beautiful wrapped around a small tree, strung along a deck railing or draped over a patio umbrella.

They won't flood your space with light, but as a decorative touch, they're hard to beat at this price.

Price: $4.65

Tablecloth

Four tablecloths in yellow and blue with checkered and polka dot designs.

Tablecloths at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Tablecloths are a great way to add a pop of colour to your outdoor space. These ones are made of plastic, making them perfect for outdoor use since they can handle spills and wipe clean in seconds. They come in a bunch of fun colours and designs too. I personally love the polka dot one.

Price: $4

Square tiles 

A faux wood square tile at a store.

Square tiles at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These interlocking square tiles are a game-changer if you have a concrete deck or balcony you want to upgrade.

The wood-like finish will give your outdoor space an instant refresh without actually having to do any major work.

Price: $4

Placemats 

A woven placemat in a scalloped design with pink around the edge.

A placemat at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These woven placemats are a simple but effective way to add some texture and style to your patio table. They come in a nice scalloped design with a little colour around the edges.

I've already bought several to use both outdoors and indoors this summer.

Price: $3.50

Cushions

A pillow with white and light green stripes and pink flowers on it. Right: Two pillows with multi-coloured stripes.

Cushions at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Cushions are one of the easiest ways to add colour and comfort to your outdoor space. I picked some up a few years ago in a green-and-white striped pattern and still use them to this day.

At this price point, you could easily mix and match a few different patterns without feeling guilty about leaving them outside.

Price: $4.75

Flower planters 

A stack of white and grey flower planters on a store shelf.

Flower planters at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

No garden or patio is complete without some greenery. These medium-sized planters are neutral, so they'll look good in any space. Fill them with your favourite flowers, and you've got an instant focal point for your backyard.

If you're more into gardening, they'd also work perfectly for growing herbs or vegetables.

Price: $5

Artificial plants

An artificial succulent with rocks in a pot on a store shelf.

An artificial plant at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

An artificial plant or two is an easy way to add some life to your patio table without any upkeep. I used to keep real plants on my patio and would constantly forget to water them, so I switched to artificial ones and never looked back. Rain, sun, forgetful owners - they can handle anything!

Price: $2.75

Fruit-shaped lights 

Clear boxes with colourful outdoor lights in the shape of strawberries and lemons.

Fruit-shaped lights at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If the microdot string lights feel too subtle, these fruit-shaped ones are for you. I spotted strawberry and lemon shapes in store - perfect for a summer vibe!

Price: $4.65

River stones

Rocks in a clear and green bag on a store shelf.

River stones at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

River stones are one of those small details that can make a garden look really put together. Use them to line a pathway, fill a flower bed or add texture around the base of your planters.

Price: $2.50

Citronella candles 

Candles in fruit-shaped bowls, including a lemon, strawberry and orange.

Citronella candles at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Unfortunately, summer is also mosquito season, so make sure you stock up on citronella candles to keep the pests away. These candles at Dollarama come in fruit-shaped bowls, so they're not only useful but also decorative. I couldn't decide between the lemon and strawberry.

Price: $5

Colourful plates

A plate in the shape of a green flower.

A flower plate at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

No summer party is complete without colourful, fun plates for all your snacks and appetizers. At this price, you could stock up on enough for a full backyard barbecue without stressing about them breaking.

Price: $5

Pathway lights 

Lights on black rods on a store shelf.

Path lights at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Pathway lights add a nice safety feature to your backyard at night, and they look great, too. Line them along a garden path or use them to border your flower beds for a polished finishing touch.

I have a few along the path in my front yard and along the border of a flower bed out back.

Price: $4.15

Solar LED wall lights 

A light on a store shelf.

Solar LED wall lights at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These wall lights are another great option for lighting up your outdoor space. Attach them to your fence or deck to brighten up your garden or seating area at night. They're described as solar but do require one battery; still, a simple, low-maintenance option that's hard to beat at this price.

Price: $4.15

Serving platter 

A hand holding a rectangular serving platter with colourful flowers on it.

A serving platter at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you're planning to entertain this summer, this serving platter is a perfect addition to your outdoor dinnerware. You can serve food on it, use it as a tray or centrepiece, and add a nice candle or napkins.

Price: $5

Lanterns 

Two white lanterns next to two black lanterns with fake candles inside each one.

Lanterns at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you enjoy spending evenings in your backyard, you'll need plenty of lighting, and (as you can tell from this article), Dollarama has many great options.

These battery-operated lanterns are perfect for evenings outside when you want a warm, cozy glow without dealing with real candles.

If you don't like the white or black, they do come in other colours.

Price: $4.15

Outdoor decor 

A butterfly wind chime hanging on a store shelf.

Outdoor decor pieces at Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Wind chimes and hanging decor are the kind of finishing touches that give a backyard its personality. I spotted birds, flowers, and butterfly wind chimes at my local Dollarama, all colourful and fun enough to add some character to a fence, a tree or a patio.

Price: Prices range. Options for $5.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
dollarama canada dollarama finds dollarama
Canada Money
  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

This $26 train from Ottawa takes you to a waterside town that looks like a European postcard

You can leave the car at home for this trip. 🛤️

Ontario is home to Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool and it's reopening soon

Grab your goggles!

6 reasons I left PEI after moving there from Ontario (and they're not what you'd expect)

Going from Toronto to the island is a big adjustment...

7 Costco items that are worth buying in bulk, even if you're only shopping for one

... and things to avoid! ❌

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 7 of these 12 gorgeous destinations

It might be time to plan some road trips!

This dreamy Ontario waterfall tucked in a tiny village is the best alternative to Niagara Falls

It's just 30 minutes from Niagara Falls.

This Ontario park is a summer gem with 4 crystal-water beaches and boardwalk trails

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

Five kids killed in Ontario collision, others seriously injured: police

Five kids killed in Ontario crash: police

This 3.2 km Ontario beach is a hidden gem with 'Caribbean-blue' water and fine white sand

It's like a mini trip to the tropics.

This Ontario town with unspoiled white sand beaches and quaint streets is a mini summer oasis

You can "live like you're in the Hamptons."