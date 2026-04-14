18 cheap Dollarama decor finds that will give your home a luxurious look (PHOTOS)

I found all the gems, so you don't have to hunt.✨

Dollarama Canada store. Right: Plants in a pit

Dollarama finds Canada cheap decor.

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Contributing Writer

When I think of updating my home decor or re-decorating a room, I'll be honest — Dollarama doesn't come to mind. Known for budget everyday items, it's not a go-to for luxury design.

But don't let that reputation fool you. There are tons of affordable pieces that can elevate your home with a more luxurious look.

So whether you're looking for a minimalist vibe, love a touch of silver and gold, or simply want to upgrade items you already have, Dollarama has options! I scoured my local location for the best home decor finds to add some luxury to your living, dining, office, and bedroom spaces. While selections may vary store-by-store, I hope these can inspire your next shopping trip.

And the best news? Nothing is over $5.00. With Vancouver's sky-high rents and wild costs to do almost anything, I'll take that as a win.

Tealight candle holder

A gold wire tealight candle holder on a store shelf

A spherical gold wire tealight candle holder sitting on a store shelf

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Price: $5.00

If you want some candlelight vibes without spending a lot (candles are outrageously expensive IMO), try this tealight option. Its unique design and gold finish is instantly elevated and can transform a simple tealight into an attractive decor piece for your side table or bookshelf.

Large candle

A large white ribbed candle housed in a glass container

A large white ribbed candle housed in a glass container

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Price: $5.00

These Dollarama candles have a classic, timeless design. They are large, so you can use them for many hours and the rippled class and white colour looks so classy.

Stack it on top of a few coffee table books or arrange with other candles, lighting it for when you need a cozy or romantic ambiance.

Soft throw pillow

A soft grey throw pillow from Dollarama

A soft grey throw pillow from Dollarama

Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

Cost: $5.00

I walked around Dollarama feeling everything cozy and soft, and this pillow came out on top. Super cushy and comfy, the grey (or blue) colour is simple, minimalist, and pairs well with other throw cushions or blankets.

Wood trivet

A round wooden trivet with a geometric cut-out pattern on a counter
  • A round wooden trivet with a geometric cut-out pattern on a counter
    •

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Cost: $5.00

    This item is as functional as it is beautiful. Trivets are handy to have around to place hot pots and pans on, protecting your countertop. The sleek wood and attractive circular design mean this one is pretty enough to keep on your counter — no need to hide it away in your drawers.

    Wood and marble coasters

    A set of four wood and marble coasters

    A set of four wood and marble coasters

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $5.00

    I do have to make a confession here — I'm not a coaster girl. I just always forget to grab one for my drink. But these beautiful wood-and-marble options might just convert me. They're minimalist but still interesting; the acacia wood and marble look expensive, too. It comes in a four-pack, so it's an awesome value find.

    Cheese board

    A flat rectangular bamboo serving board on a store shelf

    A flat rectangular bamboo serving board on a store shelf

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $4.50

    Charcuterie is already super chic, but on a beautiful bamboo serving board? Even better. It's understated but elegant, with high-quality material. Dollarama has lots of options for entertaining on a budget, and this is a great addition to your collection.

    Soap dispenser

    A white marble-patterned soap dispenser with a pump

    A white marble-patterned soap dispenser with a pump

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $4.25

    While it's easier to just buy hand soap and use it from the bottle it came in, it just doesn't look as good. Instead, these minimalist soap dispensers look effortlessly classy in either your bathroom or kitchen, and you can refill them to save money. They come in several colours with a marble-like exterior.

    Plastic tray

    A decorative plastic tray with gold and silver trim

    A decorative plastic tray with gold and silver trim

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $4.00

    The gold and silver detailing on these plastic trays make them look so luxurious. Trays are perfect for your coffee or side table to style with other decor pieces (e.g., candle, photo). Or, use it more practically as a catch-all for your keys, wallet, and other everyday items.

    Either way, it's the details that make this go from boring plastic to something more elevated.

    Spherical ice molds

    Spherical ice cube molds in a clear plastic tray

    Spherical ice cube molds in a clear plastic tray

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $4.00

    While not a home decor item per-se, these spherical ice cube molds are so elegant. Just imagine inviting someone over for a drink and you serve it to them with round ice cubes. A little extra? Yes. Elegant and memorable? Also yes.

    Champagne flutes

    Two elegant clear champagne flutes

    Two elegant clear champagne flutes

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $1.75

    While you're building up your at-home bar, consider adding some Dollarama glassware like these champagne flutes. At less than two dollars each, you can get a set and keep these classic, elegant options on hand. Glassware also looks beautiful when styled on an open shelf or cupboard.

    Glass storage jar

    A clear glass storage jar with a sealed lid

    A clear glass storage jar with a sealed lid

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $5.00

    I was honestly so impressed with the Dollarama glassware section. Glass is timeless and always looks great on a shelf. These jars can be used in different capacities — store dry goods like pasta in them for an attractive open-concept pantry, or put them on your bathroom counter with cotton balls or other frequently-used items.

    Faux flowers

    Faux white peony stems from Dollarama

    Faux white peony stems from Dollarama

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $3.50

    I love flowers, and there's something special about a fresh bouquet. But in the interest of saving money, fake flowers can sometimes really do the trick.

    Dollarama had a huge wall of realistic-looking flowers at budget prices. These white peonies were my favourite; they would look stunning in a glass vase on a table or shelf.

    Fake plants

    Small artificial green plants in minimalist stone pots

    Small artificial green plants in minimalist stone pots

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $5.00

    Like flowers, I love real plants. But keeping them alive is a challenge, and there are lots of places in a house that don't get enough light. Fake plants still give you the look of greenery, without the price tag and upkeep. These options from Dollarama are made from high-quality material, and the stone pots are minimalist and classic.

    They'd look great in any room of your house, on a table or bookshelf.

    Moon lamp

    A glowing spherical moon lamp from Dollarama
  • A glowing spherical moon lamp from Dollarama
    •

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $5.00

    This moon lamp is such a fun and unique piece to add to your home decor. The spherical shape and soft, glowing light are attractive and calming. It has two light modes, blue or warm white, so choose the atmosphere you want.

    Matte black vase

    A small matte black stone-textured vase

    A small matte black stone-textured vase

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $4.25

    These black stone-like vases are a perfect addition to almost any decor style. They have a minimalist look to them and because of their heavy material, they look expensive. Pop some of those faux flowers inside or style them solo for a bolder look.

    Art print

    A minimalist line-drawing art print in a wooden frame

    A minimalist line-drawing art print in a wooden frame

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $5.00

    Dollarama has a surprisingly large section of artwork and graphic prints. This minimalist line-drawing is chic and modern with an attractive wooden frame. Knowing how expensive both art and frames are, this is such a steal.

    Wall backsplash panel

    Peel-and-stick mosaic tile backsplash panels

    Peel-and-stick mosaic tile backsplash panels

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $1.75

    This Dollarama home decor find is going to require a little more work on your part, but it is so worth it!

    Give your kitchen an upgrade by adding a backsplash with these peel-and-stick tile panels. You can add them to your entire kitchen wall or, to keep it cost-effective, choose an accent wall and place it behind an item like your stove or under a specific cupboard. Note that they are $1.75 for two panels, and you'd likely need several to finish your desired area.

    Velvet hangers

    Black velvet non-slip clothes hangers from Dollarama

    Black velvet non-slip clothes hangers from Dollarama

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $3.00

    I'll bet your closet is full of mismatched hangers like mine. These velvet hangers are an easy swap to elevate your closet. They come in a four-pack and are made of a high-quality black velvet, perfect as a non-slipping material and definitely more attractive than those old wire or plastic ones.

    You may opt to put these in your front coat closet or an exposed/open closet to really elevate the look.

    Bonus: Gold paper and binder clips

    Gold metallic paper clips and binder clips from Dollarama

    Gold metallic paper clips and binder clips from Dollarama

    Alyssa Wiens | Narcity

    Price: $2.25

    I almost didn't go down the office and school supplies aisle, assuming there was nothing there to help elevate your home's decor. But then I saw these fun gold paper and binder clips!

    If you're going to use them to organize your papers, why not choose the pretty ones? It's a no-brainer upgrade for your home office.

    The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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    • Alyssa Wiens

      Contributing Writer

      Alyssa Wiens is a freelance content writer and editor based in Vancouver, Canada. She loves working from cozy cafés around the city and, in her spare time, you can find her kickboxing, walking with a podcast, and growing her houseplant collection.

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