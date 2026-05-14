14 Dollarama affordable kitchen finds that transformed my space (PHOTOS)

I really scored with these items!

Dollarama stroe sign. Right: A dining room table.

Dollarama finds to transform your home.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Senior Writer

As an avid Dollarama shopper, I make the discount retailer my first stop when I want to revamp a space on a budget.

I recently decided my dining room area needed a refresh on some essentials, like cups and dishes, so I went to my local Dollarama in Victoria, B.C., to see what I could find.

I went in intending to get only a few items and (unsurprisingly) came home with way more than I had planned.

I do enjoy hosting dinner parties, and with barbecue season upon us, I purchased many of these items with that in mind. Even though my receipt was longer than I had anticipated, I have no regrets because I really scored with my Dollarama finds. Some of the pieces are very similar to items I've seen online or in other stores like Homesense, that came with a much higher price tag.

A dining room table with four chairs and a place setting on tip, including four placemats, plates, cups and a centre piece of flowers and a tray. Asymina's dining room. Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Here's what I picked up at Dollarama that has transformed my kitchen and dining space.

Placemats

A white dining table with grey placemats, white dishs and clear glasses with a tray and purple flowers in the centre.

A dining table set with new dishware from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I have a fully white dining table that I refurbished years ago, and I like to accessorize it with coloured placemats for different occasions. I decided to go with neutral grey placemats that I found at Dollarama. I feel like they give the table a more polished look.

Price: $2.50 each

Plates

A braided straw flower-shaped placemat on a white table with two white dishes stacked on top of it.

A placemat and dishes from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I've had the same plates I purchased at Costco years ago, and with all the scratches and chips, it was time for a new set I could bring out when having guests over. I've never purchased dinner plates from Dollarama, but these caught my eye, and I knew I had to bring them home. Scouring the internet for similar versions afterwards made me realize how good of a deal these plates were.

Price: $2.50 for the small plate and $3 for the large plate

Ribbed coupe glasses

A clear glass with pink liquid inside sitting on a glass table outside.

A glass from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you've been through the dishware aisle at Dollarama lately, then you know you can find a great selection of cups. I'm not big into making cocktails at home, but when I saw these pretty coupe glasses, I figured I would find another use for them. I now use the glasses to drink sparkling wine and Italian soda, as seen in the photo.

Price: $3

Bowls

A white bowl stacked on top of two places on a dining table.

A bowl and plates from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I couldn't find matching bowls to the plates I purchased, but I think these bowls I bought a while ago at Dollarama complete the look nicely. These bowls are the perfect size for a side salad, soup, or dessert.

Price: $1.50

Fruit ceramic bowls

A yellow bowl shaped like a pineapple, a red bowl shaped like a strawberry and a blue bowl shaped like a blackberry.

Fruit-shaped bowls from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Although the majority of what I bought dishware-wise is white and simple, I do love adding pops of colour with items like placemats, flowers, and small serving bowls. I couldn't pass up these fruit-shaped bowls when I saw them at the discount store. I'm sure I'll be using them a lot during barbecue season!

Price: $2.75

Drinking glasses

A clear wavy drinking glass sitting on a table.

A drinking glass from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These wavy drinking glasses have been all over my social media pages with influencers using them for their iced coffees. I have to admit, they do somehow make beverages look aesthetically pleasing. At $2 a piece, you honestly won't regret picking these up.

Price: $2

Serving platter

A long, white dish sitting on a white dining table.

A serving platter from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I love hosting and making way too much food when I have people over, so serving platters that accommodate a lot of food are a must in my household. Serving dishes like this would cost way more at other stores, so finding them at Dollarama was a big score in my books.

Price: $4.50

Ice cream/dessert cups

A clear glass cup on a white dining table.

A dessert bowl/cup from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Another item I bought with the idea of hosting in mind is these dessert bowls. When I saw them in the store, I knew I would be using them for ice cream or homemade pudding. I think you can make an ordinary dessert look a bit fancier when it's served in a nice dish.

Price: $2.75

Hand towels

A hand towel with colourful citrus fruit on it next to a green hand towel with white daisies on it. Right: Two green handt owels with white daisies on an oven handle.

Hand towels from Dollarama. Right: Dollarama hand towels on an oven door.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Hand towels are another item where I like to add pops of colour in my kitchen. I came across these cute and colourful designs at Dollarama and instantly added them to my cart.

Price: $2.75

Braided placemats

A braided flower-shaped placemat with a yellow trim around it on a white dining table.

A placemat from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I have been on the hunt for braided placemats for a while now, but the prices always made me rethink the purchase. So when I came across these at Dollarama, I knew they would come in handy this summer for barbecue dinners on the deck. With the floral shape, these are even prettier than what I originally planned on buying.

Price: $3.50

Carafe

A clear ribbed carafe with a cork on a dining table.

A glass carafe from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Whether you want to use it for cocktails or lemon water, this glass carafe from Dollarama is a versatile option. It even has a cork lid, which means you can also use it outside without the fear of bugs flying into it and getting trapped.

Price: $2.75

Whisky glasses

A clear white drinking glass on a white dining table.

A glass from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I'm not a whisky drinker, but I decided to purchase these glasses for my partner and guests. At $2.50 each, these glasses definitely look more expensive than what I paid for them.

Price: $2.50

Trivet

A blue, beige and orange round mat on a white dining table.

A trivet from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Hosting dinner parties typically means you're loading up your dining table with hot food, and that means trivets are a must. I had been searching for trivets for a long time before coming across this colourful design at Dollarama.

Price: $2.75 for a two-pack

Vase

A clear glass vase with purple flowers sitting inside on a dining table.

A vase from Dollarama.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

I love flowers and often use them as a colourful centrepiece on my dining table. I couldn't help myself when I came across this ribbed vase at Dollarama and had to add it to my collection. I paired it with lilacs from my garden.

Price: $4.75

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Senior Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a Contributing Writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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