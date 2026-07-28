B.C. mother sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for death of 18-month-old

B.C. mom sentenced for death of toddler
B.C. mom sentenced for death of toddler
The B.C. Supreme Court building seen with plywood on it in New Westminster, B.C., on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ashley Joannou
Writer

British Columbia's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a 44-year-old woman has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for the death of her 18-month-old child. 

Police say the child died in July 2021 in New Westminster, B.C.

The homicide team says in a statement that investigators "worked tirelessly" to find out what happened before the toddler died. 

The child's mother, Karma Dyck, was charged in February 2023 with manslaughter, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and failure to provide the necessaries of life. 

Police say Dyck pleaded guilty to manslaughter last April, and was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. 

The homicide team's Sgt. Freda Fong says cases involving the death of children are very difficult to gather evidence as they often occur in private settings with limited witness evidence, making them difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Investigators must go to great lengths to gather a wide range of corroborating evidence," she said. 

“While nothing can undo the tragedy, establishing the truth helps to provide some answers to those affected and offers an opportunity to learn from it in hope of preventing similar incidents in the future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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