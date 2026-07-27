Deadline fast approaching for Canadians to file claim in class-action drug suit

Deadline to file claim in class-action lawsuit
Deadline to file claim in class-action lawsuit
The Palais de Justice, Quebec Superior Court, is seen in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The deadline is fast approaching for Canadians to claim their share of a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit over the drug Rexulti.

Canadians have until Aug. 27 to file a claim for their share of a $4.75 million settlement over the antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and depression.

Quebec Superior Court approved the settlement in November, one year after authorizing the national class action against Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lundbeck Canada Inc.

The class action covers Canadians who were prescribed the drug since February 2017 and later developed compulsive behaviours or impulse-control disorders such as gambling, shopping or binge-eating.

Lawyers representing affected patients and families have said the deal is a compromise with no admission of liability. 

Applicants could receive anywhere from roughly $6,500 for mild cases to more than $102,000 in more severe cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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