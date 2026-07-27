Food recalls for meat, spices, chocolate and more products were issued in Canada recently
You could have these items in your home.
A lot of product recalls have been issued in Canada recently.
That includes food items like meat, spices, energy drinks, chocolate, candy and more.
All of these recall notices were shared by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency in July.
The warnings are because of Listeria monocytogenes, Bacillus cereus, undeclared ingredients and other issues.
You shouldn't use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled products, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Here's what you need to know about the recent food recalls in case you have these items in your home.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bar
Recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy chocolate bars.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo Candy chocolate bars were recalled due to undeclared pistachio.
The affected products were sold in stores nationally and online.
Here are the details of the recalled chocolate bars:
- Dairy Milk Oreo Candy (bar), 38 grams
- UPC 0 61200 01445 7
- best before dates and codes 2026 NO 27 OEC3854844; 2026 NO 27 OEC3854845; 2026 NO 27 OEC3854846; 2027 JA 5 OEC3860215; 2027 JA 5 OEC3860216
- Dairy Milk Oreo Candy (bar), 12 x 38 grams
- UPC 0 61200 01444 0
- best before dates and codes 2026 NO 27 OEC3854844; 2026 NO 27 OEC3854845; 2026 NO 27 OEC3854846; 2027 JA 5 OEC3860215; 2027 JA 5 OEC3860216
Briine Pacific Tide sparkling spring water
Certain Briine brand Pacific Tide sparkling spring water distributed in Alberta was recalled due to bulging cans.
The affected product is the 355 millilitre size with the UPC 7 26529 99111 6 and best before dates of 01AL2028 and 02AL2028.
Goodfood meatball meals
Goodfood brand meatball meals sold in Quebec and online were recalled due to undeclared egg and sesame.
These are the affected products:
- Middle Eastern-Style Pork Meatballs with Orzo and Roasted Vegetables, 405 grams
- best before 26JL12
- Teriyaki Beef Meatballs with Carrots, Edamame and Rice, 425 grams
- best before 26JL12
Mounit el Bait tahina
Recalled Mounit el Bait brand tahina.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain Mounit el Bait brand tahina products were recalled because they contain peanuts, which aren't declared on the label.
These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Here are the details of the affected items:
- Tahina, 454 grams
- UPC 281029 254215
- PRO 07/01/2026
- EXP 06/01/2029
- LOTNO 250715
- Tahina, 908 grams
- UPC 5 281029 254215
- PRO 07/01/2026
- EXP 06/01/2029
- LOTNO 250715
Heavenly Spices garlic powder
Heavenly Spices brand garlic powder was recalled due to Bacillus cereus.
It was sold in stores nationally, including at Canadian retailer Dollarama, and online.
The affected garlic powder is the 70-gram size with 6 67888 50634 7 as the UPC and BB:2029 JAN 30 GP 30ZV PIT as the codes.
Gummy Gainz protein candy
Recalled Gummy Gainz protein candy.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Various Gummy Gainz protein candy products were recalled because they contain milk, which is improperly declared on the label.
The affected items were sold in stores nationally and online.
Here are the recalled product names, sizes and codes:
- Fruit Salad Protein Candy, 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15099 2
- Blue Raspberry Protein Candy, 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77341 9
- Sour Peach (Fuzzy Peach) Protein Candy, 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77348 8
- Green Apple Protein Candy, 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15083 1
- Sour Watermelon Protein Candy, 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77342 6
- Sour Watermelon Protein Candy, 6 x 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77350 1
- Fruit Salad Protein Candy, 6 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15090 9
- Blue Raspberry Protein Candy, 6 x 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77344 0
- Sour Peach Protein Candy, 6 x 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77343 3
- Green Apple Protein Candy, 6 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15092 3
- Assorted 6 Pack Protein Candy, 6 x 49 grams
- UPC 6 28942 77345 7
- Fruit Salad Protein Candy, 12 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15088 6
- Blue Raspberry Protein Candy, 12 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15084 8
- Sour Peach Protein Candy, 12 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15081 7
- Green Apple Protein Candy, 12 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15080 0
- Sour Watermelon Protein Candy, 12 x 49 grams
- UPC 9 90312 15086 2
- The Original Protein Candy Sample, 9.8 grams
- no codes
Any products with those details and without milk declared on the label are part of the recall.
Charcuterie Charlevoisienne, Clement Le Gourmand, Joe Smoked Meat and Alimentation Épiciere meat products
Recalled Charcuterie Charlevoisienne product label.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Various brands of meat products sold in Quebec and online were recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes.
These are the affected Alimentation Épiciere products:
- Jambon forêt noire tranché, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28114 28141 4 and Lot 00023
- Jambon Mignon, 500 grams
- UPC 6 28114 28157 5 and Lot 00015
- Pepperoni tranché, 250 grams
- UPC 6 28114 28130 8 and Lot 00020
These are the recalled Charcuterie Charlevoisienne products:
- Saucisson Le Charlot 1608, 5-Pepper Sausage and La Rosette de Charlevoix, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26517 9 and Lot 00013; 00015
- Bacon fumé, 250 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26040 2 and Lot 00055; 00056; 00057
- Bacon fumé vrac, 4 kilograms
- UPC 6 28114 60400 8 and Lot 00044; 00045
- Boudin noir, 1 kilogram
- UPC 6 28114 26495 0 and Lot 00054; 00055; 00056
- Boudin Sucré, 1 kilogram
- UPC 6 28114 26496 7 and Lot 00027; 00028; 00029
- Cretons porc, 1 kilogram
- UPC 6 28114 26074 7 and Lot 00054; 00055; 00056
- Jambon Authentique 175 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26043 3 and Lot 00058; 00059; 00060; 00061
- Jambon authentique entier, 2.5 kilograms
- UPC 6 28114 26059 4 and Lot 00046; 00047; 00048
- Breakfast Ham, 250 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26003 7 and Lot 00048; 00049
- Jambon forêt noire, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26041 9 and Lot 00054; 00055; 00057
- BlackForest Ham Whole, 2.5 kilograms
- UPC 6 28114 26056 3 and Lot 00032; 00033
- Mignon Ham Whole, 600 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26057 0 and Lot 00039; 00040; 00041
- Jambon Québecois à l'érable, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26007 5 and Lot 00055; 00056; 00057
- Jambon québécois à l'érable entier, 2.5 kilograms
- UPC 6 28114 26061 7 and Lot 00028
- Jambon tomates séchées et basilic, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26032 7 and Lot 00055; 00056; 00057; 00058
- Lardons, 200 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26053 2 and Lot 00056; 00057
- Lardons vrac, 2 kilograms
- UPC 6 28114 20530 4 and Lot 00050; 00051
- Le Campagnard, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26042 6 and Lot 00053; 00054; 00055; 00056
- Sundried Tomatoes & Pesto Country-Style Pâté, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26050 1 and Lot 00055; 00056; 00057
- Original Country-style Pâté, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26044 0 and Lot 00054; 00055; 00056
- Maple Syrup Country-Style Pâté, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26045 7 and Lot 00056; 00057; 00058
- Herbs Liver Pâté, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26049 5 and Lot 00057; 00058; 00059
- Pepper Liver Pâté, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26048 8 and Lot 00055; 00056; 00057
- Liver Pâté, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26047 1 and Lot 00053; 00054; 00055
- Pepperoni tranché, 250 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26030 3 and Lot 00043; 00044
- Pepperoni fermenté, 1 kilogram
- UPC 6 28114 26077 8 and Lot 00030; 00031
- Saucisson chorizo doux tranché, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26163 8 and Lot 00039
- Saucisson Le Brasier tranché, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26161 4 and Lot 00041; 00042
- Le Charlot 1608 tranché, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26164 5 and Lot 00043
- La Rosette de Charlevoix Tranché, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26160 7 and Lot 00043; 00045
- Smoked meat de porc, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26000 6 and Lot 00026; 00027; 00028
- Apricot & Apple Mistelle Terrine, 125 grams
- UPC 628114 26035 8 and Lot 00054; 00055; 00056
- Pork & Duck à l'Orange Terrine, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26034 1 and Lot 00055; 00056; 00057
- Pork, Red Deer & Cranberry Terrine, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26037 2 and Lot 00056; 00057; 00058
- Pork & Pistachio Terrine, 125 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26036 5 and Lot 00057; 00058; 00059
These are the recalled Clément Le Gourmand items:
- Old Fashion Bacon, 250 grams
- UPC 6 28872 31001 2 and Lot 00000; 00002; 00003
- Old Fashion Bacon, 500 grams
- UPC 6 28872 31002 9 and Lot 00000; 00001; 00002
- Turkey Confit, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50201 1 and Lot 00001
- White Ham, 1.5 kilograms
- UPC None and Lot 00000
- Clément Le Gourmand White Ham 175 grams
- UPC 6 28872 41001 9 and Lot 00000; 00001; 00002
- Black Forest Ham, 1.5 kilograms
- UPC None and Lot 00000
- Black Forest Ham, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28872 41006 4 Lot 00000; 00001; 00002
- Smoked Ham, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28872 41002 6 and Lot 00000; 00001; 00002; 00003
- Old-Fashioned Memphré Ham, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28872 41011 8 and Lot 00000; 00001; 00002; 00003
- Memphré Black Forest Ham, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28872 41010 1 and Lot 00000; 00001; 00002; 00003
- Rosemary Ham, 1.5 kilograms
- UPC None and Lot 00000
- Rosemary Ham, 175 grams
- UPC 6 28872 41005 7 and Lot 00000; 00001; 00002; 00003
- Duck Liver Mousse with Port, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50301 8 and Lot 00001; 00002
- Country-Style Pâté, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50101 4 and Lot 00001
- Country-Style Pâté with Cognac, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50104 5 and Lot 00001
- Country-Style Pâté with Pepper, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50102 1 and Lot 00002
- Country-Style Pâté with herbs, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50105 2 and Lot 00001
- Liver Pâté with Cognac, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50004 8 and Lot 00002
- Liver Pâté with Pepper, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50002 4 and Lot 00001; 00003; 00004
- Liver Pâté with Herbs, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50005 5 and Lot 00000; 00001
- Duck Rillettes, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50202 8 and Lot 00000; 00001
- Le Mans Rillettes, 150 grams
- UPC 6 28872 50203 5 and Lot 00001; 00002; 00004
These are the affected Joe Smoked Meat products:
- Smoked Meat à l’Ancienne Mi-Maigre, 400 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26398 4 and Lot 000035; 00036; 00080
- Smoked Meat à l’Ancienne Cubes, 400 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26399 1 and Lot 00077
- Smoked Meat à l’Ancienne Maigre, 400 grams
- UPC 6 28114 26397 7 and Lot 00035; 00036; 00080
Westside Sauce sauces
Westside Sauce brand peanut thai sauce was recalled due to spoilage, and bistro honey dill sauce was recalled due to undeclared mustard.
The recalled peanut thai sauce was the 237 millilitre size with 6 27987 67780 5 as the UPC, 05/02/2028 as the best before date and Lot 351 as the code.
It was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.
The recalled bistro honey dill sauce was the 237 millilitre size with 6 27987 67785 0 as the UPC. Any item in that size with that UPC is affected if mustard isn't declared on the label.
It was sold in B.C. and Manitoba.
Izem Energy drinks
Certain Izem Energy brand energy drinks were recalled due to labelling issues.
These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the affected items:
- Boisson énergisante gazeuse, 25 cl
- UPC 6 130093 063720 and all codes
- Boisson énergisante gazeuse saveur pomme-figue, 25 cl
- UPC 6 130093 067261 and all codes
- Boisson énergisante gazeuse saveur pastèque — fraise, 25 cl
- UPC 6 130093 067629 and all codes
- With juice saveur fruits rouges, 25 cl
- UPC 6 130093 068855 and all codes
- With juice saveur mangue, 25 cl
- UPC 6 130093 068879 and all codes
- With juice saveur poire, 25 cl
- UPC 6 130093 068848 and all codes
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.