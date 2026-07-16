Certain spices sold at Dollarama stores are being recalled in Canada
You could get a refund for the affected product.
There is a product recall for certain spices at Dollarama because of bacteria.
You might have this item in the spice rack or pantry at your home, so here's what you need to know.
On July 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a nationwide recall alert for a specific Heavenly Spices brand product.
Heavenly Spices brand garlic powder was recalled due to Bacillus cereus. That type of bacteria can cause food poisoning if ingested.
Heavenly Spices brand items and the specific product included in this recall are sold at Dollarama stores in Canada.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, this recalled item has been sold in stores nationally and online.
The recalled product is Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder that comes in the 70-gram size. The UPC is 6 67888 50634 7, the best before date is BB:2029 JAN 30, and the code is GP 30ZV PIT.
Only the garlic powder products in that size with the UPC, best before date and code listed in the alert are part of this recall. Other Heavenly Spices items aren't being taken off store shelves.
Heavenly Spices products at Dollarama.Izabelle Bee | Narcity Québec
You shouldn't use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Dollarama said that if you purchased a product that's now recalled, you can contact the retailer's customer service department at client@dollarama.com with a picture of the product and its lot number.
If you purchased an item that's part of a Dollarama product recall but don't have a receipt or the original packaging, you can email customer service to get more information about the refund process.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.