Certain spices sold at Dollarama stores are being recalled in Canada

You could get a refund for the affected product.

exterior of dollarama store in canada with yellow and green sign

Dollarama store in Canada.

Payphoto | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There is a product recall for certain spices at Dollarama because of bacteria.

You might have this item in the spice rack or pantry at your home, so here's what you need to know.

On July 15, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a nationwide recall alert for a specific Heavenly Spices brand product.

Heavenly Spices brand garlic powder was recalled due to Bacillus cereus. That type of bacteria can cause food poisoning if ingested.

Heavenly Spices brand items and the specific product included in this recall are sold at Dollarama stores in Canada.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, this recalled item has been sold in stores nationally and online.

The recalled product is Heavenly Spices Garlic Powder that comes in the 70-gram size. The UPC is 6 67888 50634 7, the best before date is BB:2029 JAN 30, and the code is GP 30ZV PIT.

Only the garlic powder products in that size with the UPC, best before date and code listed in the alert are part of this recall. Other Heavenly Spices items aren't being taken off store shelves.

bottles of heavenly spices products including recalled garlic powder on shelves in dollarama store Heavenly Spices products at Dollarama.Izabelle Bee | Narcity Québec

You shouldn't use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Dollarama said that if you purchased a product that's now recalled, you can contact the retailer's customer service department at client@dollarama.com with a picture of the product and its lot number.

If you purchased an item that's part of a Dollarama product recall but don't have a receipt or the original packaging, you can email customer service to get more information about the refund process.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

dollaramaproduct recall
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Recalls for veggies, tea, chocolate, candy and more items have been issued in Canada recently

Some well-known brands and stores are included in these recalls.

9 food recalls issued in Canada recently for beef burgers, Pizza Pops, baby food, and more

Chocolates sold at Costco were recalled in January.

Sobeys issued a food recall for a bunch of products sold across Canada due to listeria

The recalled foods were sold in almost every province at Sobeys and its affiliates like Co-Op, Foodland, IGA, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.

Canada has its own mini Sahara Desert with 100 km of powdery sand dunes

Add this spot to your travel bucket list. 🇨🇦

I ranked 7 Canadian cities by how much fun they are for your 20s (avoid this one spot)

Trying to decide where to move? I broke it all down for you.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, July 14 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

You might be a winner.

Government of Canada jobs are open in Ontario and some don't require a degree

The salaries go up to $137,000 a year!

TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $79 an hour or $162,000 a year

Some positions offer a skilled trade premium!

This fall forecast reveals when Ontario's weather will get chilly and snowy

It's going to be a cooler-than-normal season.