We checked the prices of 27 snacks at Bulk Barn and Dollarama to see which store is cheaper

One store gets you a lot of bang for your buck!

bin of peanut m&m's at bulk barn. right: person holding bag of reese's minis at dollarama

Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

Bulk Barn has a lot of snacks that you can also get at Dollarama.

So, Narcity compared the costs at each retailer to find out which store is cheaper.

We went to both stores recently and checked the prices of snacks, including fudge cookies, M&M's, Twix, Rockets, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses, pumpkin seeds, mini chocolate chip cookies, potato sticks, Reese's Minis and more.

Since most items at Bulk Barn are sold by weight, we broke down the prices at Dollarama into the "price per" costs and then compared those figures.

A lot of products have price differences of more than $1 per 100 grams, and some are cheaper by more than $2 per 100 grams!

Here are price comparisons for 27 snacks at Bulk Barn and Dollarama, along with a breakdown of which store has the cheapest products.

Fudge cookies

bin of Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Fudge cookies at Dollarama.

Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Fudge cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.

You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.

M&M's Minis

bin of M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of M&M's Minis at Dollarama.

M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: M&M's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has M&M's Minis for $3.79 per 100 grams.

You can get a 100-gram bag of M&M's Minis at Dollarama for $3.

Peach slice candies

bin of \u200b\u200bPeach slice candies at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Sour peach slice candies at Dollarama.

Peach slice candies at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour peach slice candies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.80 for peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour peach slice candies for $1, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Skor bars

bin of \u200b\u200bSkor bars at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Mini Skor bars at Dollarama.

Skor bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Skor bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $3.30 per 100 grams for mini Skor bars.

You can get a 104-gram pack of mini Skor bars for $3 at Dollarama.

That price works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.

Turtles

bin of \u200b\u200bTurtles at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Turtles at Dollarama.

Turtles at Bulk Barn. Right: Turtles at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Turtles for $5.01 per 100 grams.

You can get a 33-gram pack of Turtles for $0.99 at Dollarama, which works out to $3 per 100 grams.

Reese's Pieces

bin of Reese's Pieces at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding box of Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.

Reese's Pieces at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.02 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for Reese's Pieces.

It costs $2.50 for a 105-gram box of Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.

That works out to $2.38 per 100 grams.

Peanut M&M's

bin of \u200b\u200bPeanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's.

You can get a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's at Dollarama for $3.

Tootsie Rolls

bin of Mini Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Mini Tootsie Rolls at Dollarama.

Mini Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Tootsie Rolls at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.26 per 100 grams for mini Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn.

It costs $1.50 for a 119-gram bag of mini Tootsie Rolls at Dollmarma, which breaks down to $1.26 per 100 grams.

Twix

bin of Mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn. person holding pack of Right: Mini Twix bars at Dollarama.

Mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Twix bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn for $3.90 per 100 grams.

It costs $2.75 for an 80-gram pack of mini Twix bars at Dollarama, which works out to $2.93 per 100 grams.

Rockets

bin of Rockets at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Rockets at Dollarama.

Rockets at Bulk Barn. Right: Rockets at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.26 per 100 grams for Rockets candies at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 125-gram bag of Rockets candy at Dollarama for $1.50.

That means you pay $1.20 per 100 grams.

Cola bottle gummies

bin of Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.

Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn for $1.57 per 100 grams when regularly priced.

It costs just $1 for a 125-gram bag of cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.

That means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.

Cheese crunchies

bin of Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama.

Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.59 per 100 grams for cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has name-brand Cheetos Crunchy, and you can get a 175-gram bag for $3.

That works out to a cost of $1.71 per 100 grams.

KitKat bars

bin of Minis \u200b\u200bKitKat at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Mini KitKat at Dollarama.

Minis KitKat at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini KitKat at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has mini KitKat bars for $3.83 per 100 grams.

At Dollarama, a 94-gram pack of mini KitKat bars costs $2.75.

That price breaks down to $2.92 per 100 grams.

Skittles

bin of Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Skittles at Dollarama.

Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: Skittles at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $3.22 per 100 grams for Skittles at Bulk Barn, when regularly priced.

You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.

Hershey's Kisses

bin of \u200b\u200bHershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.

Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has Hershey's Kisses for $2.89 per 100 grams.

It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.

Reese's Thins

bin of Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Reese's Thins at Dollarama.

Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Thins at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get Reese's Thins for $3.44 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

It costs $3 for an 87-gram bag of Reese's Thins at Dollarama, which works out to a cost of $3.44 per 100 grams.

Sour watermelon slices

bin of Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Sour watermelon slices at Dollarama.

Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour watermelon slices at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn.

At Dollarama, it costs $1 for a 125-gram bag of watermelon slice candies.

That works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Chocolate-covered blueberries

bin of Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.

Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai for $3 at Dollarama, which works out to $3.33 per 100 grams.

French creme cookies

bin of French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: packs of French creme cookies at Dollarama.

French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: French creme cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.

A 300-gram pack of French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama.

That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.

Smarties

bin of Smarties at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Smarties at Dollarama.

Smarties at Bulk Barn. Right: Smarties at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get Smarties for $2.80 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.

It costs $2.50 for an 80-gram pack of Smarties at Dollarama.

That price works out to $3.12 per 100 grams.

Pumpkin seeds

bin of Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.71 per 100 grams when regularly priced for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.

Pretzel sticks

bin of Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: bags of Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.

Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.

At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks. That price breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.

Mini chocolate chip cookies

bin of \u200b\u200bMini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: boxes of Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.

Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.

Dollarama has a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.

Potato sticks

bin of Potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.

Potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Humpty Dumpty potato sticks.

A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.

Aero

bin of \u200b\u200bAero minis at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding pack of Mini Aero bars at Dollarama.

Aero minis at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Aero bars at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.36 per 100 grams for mini pieces of Aero at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 58-gram pack of mini Aero bars at Dollarama for $2.75.

That price works out to $4.74 per 100 grams.

Sour gummy suckers

bin of Sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn. Right: bag of Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.

Sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.05 per 100 grams for jumbo sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn.

Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour gummy suckers for $1.

That works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.

Reese's Minis

bin of Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn. Right: person holding bag of Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $2.89 per 100 grams for Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.

You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama.

That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.

WHICH STORE IS CHEAPER?

Now that we've compared all of the snacks, let's get into which store has the cheapest products.

You get the lowest prices for peanut M&M's, cheese crunchies, Smarties, mini chocolate chip cookies, and Aero minis at Bulk Barn.

It's cheaper to get fudge cookies, M&M's Minis, sour peach slice candies, mini Skor bars, Turtles, Reese's Pieces, mini Twix bars, Rockets, cola bottle candies, mini KitKat bars, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses, watermelon slice candies, Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai, French creme cookies, pumpkin seeds, pretzel sticks, Hickory Sticks, sour gummy suckers and Reese's Minis at Dollarama.

Bulk Barn and Dollarama both have the same price for mini Tootsie Rolls and Reese's Thins.

So, if you want to save money on snacks, it looks like Dollarama is the cheapest store!

READ NEXT: Bulk Barn vs Dollarama: We compared prices of 19 grocery items to see which store is cheaper

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

bulk barn dollarama
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

We checked prices of 21 snacks at Bulk Barn and compared them to grocery stores in Canada

Some items are actually cheaper at Loblaws. 👀

11 Dollarama grocery products you can get that are cheaper than items at Walmart

A lot of snacks have a better value at Dollarama.

We compared 12 snacks at Bulk Barn, Costco and Walmart to find the cheapest prices

Some of the price differences are over $2 per 100 grams!

Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal

Some places could get snow!

12 of the worst things I've bought at Dollarama (so you can learn from my mistakes)

Do what you will with my advice!

9 Maritime phrases that confused me so much as an Ontarian who moved there

It's "right" confusing.

Canada Child Benefit payments in July are bigger and here's how much money you can get

This month's payment could be your only one for the entire benefit year.

This 20-minute ferry ride takes you to a magical island near Ontario that feels like Europe

It's like stepping into a storybook.

This little Ontario town is a hidden gem with 6 stunning sandy beaches and warm waters

You'll want to stay late to catch a sunset!

TTC is hiring for jobs in Toronto that pay up to $79 an hour or $162,000 a year

Some positions offer a skilled trade premium!

Canada has its own mini Sahara Desert with 100 km of powdery sand dunes

Add this spot to your travel bucket list. 🇨🇦

This fall forecast reveals when Ontario's weather will get chilly and snowy

It's going to be a cooler-than-normal season.