We checked the prices of 27 snacks at Bulk Barn and Dollarama to see which store is cheaper
One store gets you a lot of bang for your buck!
Bulk Barn has a lot of snacks that you can also get at Dollarama.
So, Narcity compared the costs at each retailer to find out which store is cheaper.
We went to both stores recently and checked the prices of snacks, including fudge cookies, M&M's, Twix, Rockets, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses, pumpkin seeds, mini chocolate chip cookies, potato sticks, Reese's Minis and more.
Since most items at Bulk Barn are sold by weight, we broke down the prices at Dollarama into the "price per" costs and then compared those figures.
A lot of products have price differences of more than $1 per 100 grams, and some are cheaper by more than $2 per 100 grams!
Here are price comparisons for 27 snacks at Bulk Barn and Dollarama, along with a breakdown of which store has the cheapest products.
Fudge cookies
Fudge cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Fudge cookies at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Dare fudge cookies for $1.40 per 100 grams.
You can get a 290-gram box of Dare fudge cookies for $2.75 at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to $0.94 per 100 grams.
M&M's Minis
M&M's Minis at Bulk Barn. Right: M&M's Minis at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has M&M's Minis for $3.79 per 100 grams.
You can get a 100-gram bag of M&M's Minis at Dollarama for $3.
Peach slice candies
Peach slice candies at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour peach slice candies at Dollarama.
It costs $1.80 for peach slice candies at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour peach slice candies for $1, which works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Skor bars
Skor bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Skor bars at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $3.30 per 100 grams for mini Skor bars.
You can get a 104-gram pack of mini Skor bars for $3 at Dollarama.
That price works out to $2.88 per 100 grams.
Turtles
Turtles at Bulk Barn. Right: Turtles at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Turtles for $5.01 per 100 grams.
You can get a 33-gram pack of Turtles for $0.99 at Dollarama, which works out to $3 per 100 grams.
Reese's Pieces
Reese's Pieces at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.
It costs $3.02 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn for Reese's Pieces.
It costs $2.50 for a 105-gram box of Reese's Pieces at Dollarama.
That works out to $2.38 per 100 grams.
Peanut M&M's
Peanut M&M's at Bulk Barn. Right: Peanut M&M's at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $2.14 per 100 grams for peanut M&M's.
You can get a 100-gram bag of peanut M&M's at Dollarama for $3.
Tootsie Rolls
Mini Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Tootsie Rolls at Dollarama.
It costs $1.26 per 100 grams for mini Tootsie Rolls at Bulk Barn.
It costs $1.50 for a 119-gram bag of mini Tootsie Rolls at Dollmarma, which breaks down to $1.26 per 100 grams.
Twix
Mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Twix bars at Dollarama.
You can get mini Twix bars at Bulk Barn for $3.90 per 100 grams.
It costs $2.75 for an 80-gram pack of mini Twix bars at Dollarama, which works out to $2.93 per 100 grams.
Rockets
Rockets at Bulk Barn. Right: Rockets at Dollarama.
It costs $2.26 per 100 grams for Rockets candies at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 125-gram bag of Rockets candy at Dollarama for $1.50.
That means you pay $1.20 per 100 grams.
Cola bottle gummies
Cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.
You can get cola bottle gummies at Bulk Barn for $1.57 per 100 grams when regularly priced.
It costs just $1 for a 125-gram bag of cola bottle gummies at Dollarama.
That means you pay $0.80 per 100 grams.
Cheese crunchies
Cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn. Right: Cheetos Crunchy at Dollarama.
It costs $1.59 per 100 grams for cheese crunchies at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has name-brand Cheetos Crunchy, and you can get a 175-gram bag for $3.
That works out to a cost of $1.71 per 100 grams.
KitKat bars
Minis KitKat at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini KitKat at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has mini KitKat bars for $3.83 per 100 grams.
At Dollarama, a 94-gram pack of mini KitKat bars costs $2.75.
That price breaks down to $2.92 per 100 grams.
Skittles
Skittles at Bulk Barn. Right: Skittles at Dollarama.
It costs $3.22 per 100 grams for Skittles at Bulk Barn, when regularly priced.
You can get a 170-gram bag of Skittles for $2.50 at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to $1.47 per 100 grams.
Hershey's Kisses
Hershey's Kisses at Bulk Barn. Right: Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has Hershey's Kisses for $2.89 per 100 grams.
It costs $3 for a 104-gram bag of Hershey's Kisses at Dollarama.
That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.
Reese's Thins
Reese's Thins at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Thins at Dollarama.
You can get Reese's Thins for $3.44 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
It costs $3 for an 87-gram bag of Reese's Thins at Dollarama, which works out to a cost of $3.44 per 100 grams.
Sour watermelon slices
Sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour watermelon slices at Dollarama.
It costs $1.80 per 100 grams for sour watermelon slices at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, it costs $1 for a 125-gram bag of watermelon slice candies.
That works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Chocolate-covered blueberries
Chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn. Right: Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai at Dollarama.
It costs $4.28 per 100 grams for chocolate-covered blueberries at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 90-gram bag of Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai for $3 at Dollarama, which works out to $3.33 per 100 grams.
French creme cookies
French creme cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: French creme cookies at Dollarama.
It costs $1.37 per 100 grams for French creme cookies with raspberry filling at Bulk Barn.
A 300-gram pack of French creme cookies with raspberry filling costs $2.50 at Dollarama.
That price breaks down to $0.83 per 100 grams.
Smarties
Smarties at Bulk Barn. Right: Smarties at Dollarama.
You can get Smarties for $2.80 per 100 grams at Bulk Barn.
It costs $2.50 for an 80-gram pack of Smarties at Dollarama.
That price works out to $3.12 per 100 grams.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn. Right: Pumpkin seeds at Dollarama.
It costs $2.71 per 100 grams when regularly priced for pumpkin seeds at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 140-gram bag of pumpkin seeds for $2, which works out to $1.42 per 100 grams.
Pretzel sticks
Pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Pretzel sticks at Dollarama.
It costs $0.97 per 100 grams for pretzel sticks at Bulk Barn.
At Dollarama, it costs $2.50 for a 400-gram bag of pretzel sticks. That price breaks down to $0.62 per 100 grams.
Mini chocolate chip cookies
Mini chocolate chip cookies at Bulk Barn. Right: Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn has mini chocolate chip cookies for $1.56 per 100 grams.
Dollarama has a 156-gram box of name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies for $2.75, which works out to $1.76 per 100 grams.
Potato sticks
Potato sticks at Bulk Barn. Right: Hickory Sticks at Dollarama.
At Bulk Barn, it costs $1.80 per 100 grams for Humpty Dumpty potato sticks.
A 165-gram bag of Hickory Sticks costs $2.50 at Dollarama, which works out to $1.51 per 100 grams.
Aero
Aero minis at Bulk Barn. Right: Mini Aero bars at Dollarama.
It costs $2.36 per 100 grams for mini pieces of Aero at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 58-gram pack of mini Aero bars at Dollarama for $2.75.
That price works out to $4.74 per 100 grams.
Sour gummy suckers
Sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn. Right: Sour gummy suckers at Dollarama.
It costs $2.05 per 100 grams for jumbo sour gummy suckers at Bulk Barn.
Dollarama has a 125-gram bag of sour gummy suckers for $1.
That works out to $0.80 per 100 grams.
Reese's Minis
Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn. Right: Reese's Minis at Dollarama.
It costs $2.89 per 100 grams for Reese's mini peanut butter cups at Bulk Barn.
You can get a 104-gram bag of Reese's Minis for $3 at Dollarama.
That means you pay $2.88 per 100 grams.
WHICH STORE IS CHEAPER?
Now that we've compared all of the snacks, let's get into which store has the cheapest products.
You get the lowest prices for peanut M&M's, cheese crunchies, Smarties, mini chocolate chip cookies, and Aero minis at Bulk Barn.
It's cheaper to get fudge cookies, M&M's Minis, sour peach slice candies, mini Skor bars, Turtles, Reese's Pieces, mini Twix bars, Rockets, cola bottle candies, mini KitKat bars, Skittles, Hershey's Kisses, watermelon slice candies, Brookside chocolate-covered blueberries and acai, French creme cookies, pumpkin seeds, pretzel sticks, Hickory Sticks, sour gummy suckers and Reese's Minis at Dollarama.
Bulk Barn and Dollarama both have the same price for mini Tootsie Rolls and Reese's Thins.
So, if you want to save money on snacks, it looks like Dollarama is the cheapest store!
READ NEXT: Bulk Barn vs Dollarama: We compared prices of 19 grocery items to see which store is cheaper
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.