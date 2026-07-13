Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal

Some places could get snow!

people sitting on bench at vancouver waterfront with skyline in background. right: people on toronto street with red leaf trees in front of cn tower

Vancouver waterfront. Right: CN Tower in Toronto.

Wenhao Ji | Unsplash, Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash
Senior Writer

This year's fall forecast is out now, so you can find out what Canada's weather will be like during the season.

It includes details on which places will get cooler temperatures and where you can expect snow.

Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac released the 2026 fall weather forecast with weather breakdowns for provinces and territories in Canada.

The season is expected to be milder overall, with warmer-than-average temperatures in most of the country. But cooler weather is forecast in some parts of Canada.

Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac said there will be above-average precipitation in most places during the season. That doesn't just mean rain because fall precipitation can include snow!

In B.C., a warmer-than-normal September is forecast in the north, while southern parts of the province will be cooler. Temperatures will be average in October.

Precipitation will be below average in the northern parts of B.C., while areas in the south will get wetter-than-normal conditions.

Warmer weather is expected in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba during the fall season. October will have the biggest difference from the normal temperatures for that time of year.

September and October will feature more precipitation across the Prairies.

Ontario's weather is forecast to be cooler than normal in September, and then temperatures will be closer to seasonal in October.

Rainfall amounts will be well above average in the eastern parts of the province, and slightly above average in the west, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

In Quebec, temperatures during the fall season will divide the province. Eastern parts of the province are forecast to have warmer-than-normal conditions, while the west will be cooler than normal.

September and October are expected to be wetter than usual in Quebec.

Across the Atlantic region, temperatures are forecast to be average in September, then slightly warmer than normal in October.

The Old Farmer's Almanac said to expect a wetter-than-average season, especially in the east, with back-to-back months of above-average rainfall.

Yukon is forecast to have a warmer-than-normal September, and October could be 4 C above seasonal overall. Precipitation will be above average in both months, with the chance of snow showers.

In the Northwest Territories, above-average temperatures and precipitation are expected during September and October. There is the possibility of snow showers across the territory in the fall.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

fall forecastcanada weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Southern Ontario's weather forecast calls for more snow and 'very cold' temps this week

Some places could get up to 25 centimetres.

A burst of snow will bring up to 20 cm to Ontario this week before the cold snap ends

Temperatures will warm up but still be cold enough for "lingering" snow.

Southern Ontario is forecast to get freezing rain and temperatures near 20 C this week

The icy conditions could impact your commutes.

This weather system will bring up to 25 cm of snow to southern Ontario in the next few days

Lake-effect snow, freezing temperatures, and strong winds are forecast.

I compared my grocery shop at No Frills and Walmart — there's an obvious winner

It's a battle of the budget brands.

Ontario has a mini Blue Lagoon with Icelandic-blue waters and limestone shores

It's full of summer magic.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 8 of these 13 stunning summer spots

How many spots can you check off the list?

11 warning labels that should come with moving to Toronto (from a local)

Warning: it's scary...

This 14 km beach with powdery white sand is one of Ontario's best spots to swim in 2026

It's the longest freshwater beach in the world.

This Ontario destination has over 70 km of shoreline and hidden gem beaches with velvety sand

It's a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway.

This 20-minute ferry ride takes you to a magical island near Ontario that feels like Europe

It's like stepping into a storybook.

This park is home to Ontario's most beautiful lake and it's a crystal-water beach oasis

It's an "uncrowded" gem.