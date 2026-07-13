Canada's fall forecast says these parts of the country will be cooler than normal
Some places could get snow!
This year's fall forecast is out now, so you can find out what Canada's weather will be like during the season.
It includes details on which places will get cooler temperatures and where you can expect snow.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac released the 2026 fall weather forecast with weather breakdowns for provinces and territories in Canada.
The season is expected to be milder overall, with warmer-than-average temperatures in most of the country. But cooler weather is forecast in some parts of Canada.
Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac said there will be above-average precipitation in most places during the season. That doesn't just mean rain because fall precipitation can include snow!
In B.C., a warmer-than-normal September is forecast in the north, while southern parts of the province will be cooler. Temperatures will be average in October.
Precipitation will be below average in the northern parts of B.C., while areas in the south will get wetter-than-normal conditions.
Warmer weather is expected in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba during the fall season. October will have the biggest difference from the normal temperatures for that time of year.
September and October will feature more precipitation across the Prairies.
Ontario's weather is forecast to be cooler than normal in September, and then temperatures will be closer to seasonal in October.
Rainfall amounts will be well above average in the eastern parts of the province, and slightly above average in the west, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
In Quebec, temperatures during the fall season will divide the province. Eastern parts of the province are forecast to have warmer-than-normal conditions, while the west will be cooler than normal.
September and October are expected to be wetter than usual in Quebec.
Across the Atlantic region, temperatures are forecast to be average in September, then slightly warmer than normal in October.
The Old Farmer's Almanac said to expect a wetter-than-average season, especially in the east, with back-to-back months of above-average rainfall.
Yukon is forecast to have a warmer-than-normal September, and October could be 4 C above seasonal overall. Precipitation will be above average in both months, with the chance of snow showers.
In the Northwest Territories, above-average temperatures and precipitation are expected during September and October. There is the possibility of snow showers across the territory in the fall.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.