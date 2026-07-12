Ontario has a mini Blue Lagoon with Icelandic-blue waters and limestone shores
It's full of summer magic.
If you've ever dreamed of floating around Iceland's striking blue waters, you're in luck. Ontario has a hidden swimming hole where you can make your own "Blue Lagoon scene" without getting on a flight.
With azure-coloured waters, limestone shores, and stunning surroundings, it's a magical spot for a summer escape, no passport required.
The Grotto is a surreal natural wonder located in Ontario's Bruce Peninsula National Park.
The ancient sea cave is carved into the rugged shores of Georgian Bay, and it's filled with glassy water that will have you forgetting you're in Canada.
According to Explore the Bruce, it's one of the province's "most scenic destinations" with "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs."
The Grotto features an underwater tunnel that stretches from inside the cave through the cliff to Georgian Bay, which can make the pool appear to glow on sunny days.
Destination Canada says that you can "make your own 'Blue Lagoon' scene" as you float in the crystal-blue waters and soak up the scenery of the surrounding limestone cliffs.
Next to the Grotto, you'll find Indian Head Cove, a magnificent inlet where you can take a dip.
Don't expect hot-spring-like temperatures here; the area is known for its chilly waters.
The hike to reach the Grotto takes around 45 minutes and takes you past wetlands, ancient cedar trees, orchids, and more.
Unlike an Iceland escape, a getaway to this park won't break the bank. Parks Canada has brought back the Canada Strong Pass, which offers free admission and 25% off camping and overnight stays from June 19 to September 7, 2026.
The pass does not guarantee you a spot in the park, and as it can get very busy during the warmer months, you'll need to make reservations in advance.
If you're dreaming of an epic getaway this summer, you can enjoy your own mini "Blue Lagoon scene" at this surreal destination.
The Grotto
Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.
Address: Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.