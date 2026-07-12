Ontario has a mini Blue Lagoon with Icelandic-blue waters and limestone shores

It's full of summer magic.

A person in a cave. Right: A person floating in clear waters.

A destination in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you've ever dreamed of floating around Iceland's striking blue waters, you're in luck. Ontario has a hidden swimming hole where you can make your own "Blue Lagoon scene" without getting on a flight.

With azure-coloured waters, limestone shores, and stunning surroundings, it's a magical spot for a summer escape, no passport required.

The Grotto is a surreal natural wonder located in Ontario's Bruce Peninsula National Park.

The ancient sea cave is carved into the rugged shores of Georgian Bay, and it's filled with glassy water that will have you forgetting you're in Canada.

According to Explore the Bruce, it's one of the province's "most scenic destinations" with "crystal-clear waters, dramatic caves and limestone cliffs."

The Grotto features an underwater tunnel that stretches from inside the cave through the cliff to Georgian Bay, which can make the pool appear to glow on sunny days.

Destination Canada says that you can "make your own 'Blue Lagoon' scene" as you float in the crystal-blue waters and soak up the scenery of the surrounding limestone cliffs.

Next to the Grotto, you'll find Indian Head Cove, a magnificent inlet where you can take a dip.

Don't expect hot-spring-like temperatures here; the area is known for its chilly waters.

The hike to reach the Grotto takes around 45 minutes and takes you past wetlands, ancient cedar trees, orchids, and more.

Unlike an Iceland escape, a getaway to this park won't break the bank. Parks Canada has brought back the Canada Strong Pass, which offers free admission and 25% off camping and overnight stays from June 19 to September 7, 2026.

The pass does not guarantee you a spot in the park, and as it can get very busy during the warmer months, you'll need to make reservations in advance.

If you're dreaming of an epic getaway this summer, you can enjoy your own mini "Blue Lagoon scene" at this surreal destination.

The Grotto

Price: $10 entry fee, $17.50 parking fee per vehicle. Free entry from June 19 to September 7, 2026, with the Canada Strong Pass.

Address: Tobermory, ON

Parks Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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